The Role of VPN Detection in Fraud Prevention

Fraudsters are constantly adapting to the changing digital landscape, and one of their favorite tactics is hiding their identities using VPNs, proxies, and other IP-anonymizing tools. These methods allow them to mask their true IP address, making it harder for businesses to tell the difference between legitimate users and bad actors. But to stay ahead of financial and reputational risks, identifying and addressing their behaviors quickly is key.
At IPinfo, we’ve seen firsthand how critical IP data is in identifying and stopping fraud early. Our privacy detection data helps organizations across various specialized teams (security, risk, and fraud prevention) spot suspicious activity that would otherwise fly under the radar.
In this post, we’ll break down the most common fraud schemes that rely on VPNs – and how IPinfo’s data helps companies mitigate these risks.
Some users employ VPNs for privacy. Fraudsters use them to enable large-scale fraud with low risk of getting caught. Some of the most common schemes include:
In an ATO, a bad actor gains unauthorized access to a legitimate user’s account, often through credential stuffing or phishing, and uses it for malicious purposes. VPNs help fraudsters avoid geolocation-based detection mechanisms by spoofing the original user's location.
VPNs are frequently used to create fake accounts at scale, especially when paired with automated scripts and device emulators. These fake accounts can be used for spam, bonus abuse, or to manipulate platform metrics.
In digital advertising, fraudsters use VPNs to simulate clicks, impressions, or installs from different locations or devices to inflate engagement and steal ad spend. Read more about how click fraud affects ad budgets.
Some services, like content providers, fintech apps, or online marketplaces, are restricted by region. VPNs allow fraudsters to bypass these geo-restrictions, opening the door to abuse or non-compliance with regional regulations.
With IPinfo, discovering IP addresses using anonymization tools is easier than ever.
VPN usage isn’t always fraudulent. The key is context. Businesses need to understand when privacy tools are being used in suspicious or inconsistent ways. That’s where privacy detection comes in.
Privacy detection information like ours empowers users with more context about the IP addresses engaging with their products and services. Our data shows:
This data can then be used to make smarter decisions in real time.
Read our ebook The Essential Guide to Anonymous IPs and Privacy Detection Data for more details about IP anonymizers.
IPinfo offers multiple layers of IP intelligence to help organizations detect and prevent fraud effectively. Our fraud detection capabilities include:
Our core Privacy Detection dataset identifies IP addresses associated with anonymization services, including:
Each IP address is evaluated against these categories with binary indicators (true/false) and includes a "service" field that identifies specific VPN providers when applicable.
For organizations requiring deeper insights, our Extended dataset provides additional technical attributes that reveal exactly how we detected each anonymous IP:
Our newest offering detects one of the most challenging fraud vectors: residential proxies. These are particularly dangerous because they route traffic through legitimate residential IP addresses, making them extremely difficult to detect with traditional methods.
The Residential Proxy dataset includes:
What sets IPinfo's fraud detection capabilities apart:
Comprehensive Coverage: Our data encompasses traditional VPNs, open proxies, Tor exit nodes, hosting providers, and the challenging-to-detect residential proxy networks.
Multi-layered Detection: We employ multiple methodologies rather than relying on a single detection vector:
Regular Updates: With 18% of privacy IP data changing weekly and 41% changing monthly, our daily updates ensure you're working with the most current information possible.
Global Perspective: Our Probe Network spans hundreds of servers worldwide, providing comprehensive visibility into global IP behaviors.
These capabilities allow organizations to implement sophisticated risk scoring based on detection confidence, method, and user behavior, significantly reducing false positives while maintaining high detection rates.
Fraudsters will always look for ways to hide. VPNs and other privacy tools make that easier, but IPinfo also makes it easier than ever to identify them. By investing in strong privacy detection, businesses can understand user behavior more clearly and reduce their risk of fraud.
Whether you're protecting user accounts, digital assets, or ad spend, VPN detection should be a key part of your fraud prevention toolkit.
