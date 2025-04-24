The Role of VPN Detection in Fraud Prevention

Fraudsters are constantly adapting to the changing digital landscape, and one of their favorite tactics is hiding their identities using VPNs , proxies, and other IP-anonymizing tools. These methods allow them to mask their true IP address, making it harder for businesses to tell the difference between legitimate users and bad actors. But to stay ahead of financial and reputational risks, identifying and addressing their behaviors quickly is key.

At IPinfo, we’ve seen firsthand how critical IP data is in identifying and stopping fraud early. Our privacy detection data helps organizations across various specialized teams (security, risk, and fraud prevention) spot suspicious activity that would otherwise fly under the radar.

In this post, we’ll break down the most common fraud schemes that rely on VPNs – and how IPinfo’s data helps companies mitigate these risks.

Common Fraud Schemes That Rely on VPNs

Some users employ VPNs for privacy. Fraudsters use them to enable large-scale fraud with low risk of getting caught. Some of the most common schemes include:

1. Account Takeovers (ATOs)

In an ATO, a bad actor gains unauthorized access to a legitimate user’s account, often through credential stuffing or phishing, and uses it for malicious purposes. VPNs help fraudsters avoid geolocation-based detection mechanisms by spoofing the original user's location.

2. Fake Sign-Ups and Bot Activity

VPNs are frequently used to create fake accounts at scale, especially when paired with automated scripts and device emulators. These fake accounts can be used for spam, bonus abuse, or to manipulate platform metrics.

3. Ad Fraud

In digital advertising, fraudsters use VPNs to simulate clicks, impressions, or installs from different locations or devices to inflate engagement and steal ad spend. Read more about how click fraud affects ad budgets .

4. Geo-Fraud

Some services, like content providers, fintech apps, or online marketplaces, are restricted by region. VPNs allow fraudsters to bypass these geo-restrictions, opening the door to abuse or non-compliance with regional regulations.