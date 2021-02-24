How to use IP geolocation data

4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 4 min read Top ways to use IP geolocation data

Over the years, we’ve witnessed many exciting innovations fueled by location data. In fact, one of the best parts of being an IP geolocation provider is interacting with future-oriented industry leaders.

As geolocation data continues to develop and expand, so do its possible uses. Here are some exciting ways we’ve seen geolocation data implemented.

1. Low latency experiences

Every game designer wants frictionless experiences for users. However, sometimes other considerations such as players’ distance from one another geographically can affect the quality of this experience.

That’s where we’ve seen IP geolocation data come into play. With this accurate information, gaming companies automatically match game users based on location. In addition, they limit which players access their content based on country or region.

Matching these well-designed gaming experiences with a geolocation API like IPinfo’s, game developers can automate fraud prevention, customized gameplay, and beyond.

2. Protecting users while personalizing experiences

Especially in FinTech and Ecommerce, buyer loyalty is tied to trust and customized interactions. As of 2018, for example, nearly 80 percent of customers were more likely to convert if the brand offered personalized experiences.

Well, it’s 2021. And that trend isn’t going away. According to a survey on COVID-19 and Ecommerce conducted by The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, customers expect to do more digital shopping in the post-COVID era than they did pre-COVID.

Furthermore, another study on consumer banking found a 57 percent decline in cash usage and a significant rise in contactless payment. All this to say, consumer use and expectations are on the rise for FinTech and Ecommerce.

Geolocation data is used precisely for this purpose - to improve web personalization and buyer protection with online transactions. For instance, IPinfo’s Geolocation API can be used to track customer demographics, display accurate pricing, and much more.

All of this knowledge fuels more personalization for customers. But beyond that, using other IP address data such as VPN detection or tor usage, companies can protect both their website and their customers.

3. Telling the stories no one else sees

What many people don’t realize is that IP address data is used within journalism and other investigations to see facts no one else is talking about.

But since 2013, we’ve seen our geolocation data used for this very purpose. And while we’ve written a whole article on this topic, highlighting some pretty fantastic journalism, here’s a snapshot of what we’re seeing.

For starters, IPinfo’s data has been used to help protect at-risk groups such as human rights advocates or independent media houses in hostile regions across the globe. Added to that, we’ve seen IP address data being used to expose web censoring around the world.

Suffice it to say, many of these breaches of human rights would fly under the radar were it not for the trail of IP address data telling the whole story.

4. Targeting the right buyers

When it comes to marketing and advertising, connecting with the right people is the name of the game. But without a way to automate some of this targeted outreach, the personalization may not be worth the effort.

However, we’ve seen geolocation data used to create even better personalized advertisements and marketing campaigns. By displaying location-based discounts and customized content, companies can attract more leads to their brand.

In short, if you need to target buyers with discounts, offers, advertisements, or other personalized content, geolocation data can help you get there.

5. Making communication and connectivity possible

Additionally, telecommunications companies like Nokia and T-Mobile use IP address data to understand and identify traffic on their network. Low-latency geolocation APIs help companies that specialize in communication improve connectivity among their users.

Whether you’re talking about voice-over-IP services, video conferencing, cell phone services, or many others, geolocation data can improve end user connectivity.

For instance, telecommunication companies can target customers in their service area. Especially for local or low-range networks, this can also improve latency and ROI.

Put briefly, we’ve seen IP geolocation data used to make communication and connectivity possible. Here at IPinfo, we’ve even developed custom experiences to meet the needs of both multinational conglomerates and local providers.

6. Customizing content based on geolocation

Streaming services such as Netflix or HBO rely on IP geolocation data to make sure their customers have access to the right content.

But healthcare is another industry that’s developing better personalized experiences. For example, patient outcomes, CMS reimbursements, and proof of value-based care are often tied to how efficiently providers educate and mobilize patient populations.

Plus, consumerism has made its way into healthcare. The result is that patients expect to have medical resources at their fingertips, much like their Amazon shopping app.

From location-based healthcare information to targeted marketing, medical organizations, startups, and more are needing to personalize the content viewers see. In fact, one global healthcare organization used IP address data to do this very thing.

Bupa used IPinfo’s all-in-one solution to match the right products with the right customers, eliminate confusion for buyers, and decrease bounce-rates on their site. Long story short, geolocation data helps customize content, especially in complex industries.

Do you need geolocation data or not?

As an IP information service, we provide a lot of different data types. Geolocation is just one way we serve our customers.

But since 2013 we’ve noticed that more and more companies need accurate, fast, and reliable geolocation data to stay ahead of their competitors. Still not sure if this data type is what you need? Here are some questions to ask yourself:

Do I need to automate low latency customer experiences?

Do I need to see hidden details about my website visitors?

Do I need better protection for my website and customers?

Do I need to target leads better?

Do I need to improve connectivity for my users?

Do I need to customize website experiences and content?

If any of these are top priorities for your business or website growth, then geolocation data may be what you need.

