The Rising Threat of Residential Proxies in Online Fraud

Residential proxies, which route users’ activities through real, residential IP addresses, have become a hugely popular way for fraudsters to make their efforts appear more legitimate. By 2029, the global residential proxies service market value is projected to reach $842.2M .

That means the reputation and revenue risks associated with online fraud are greater than ever – and the means of correctly detecting those risks are more difficult.

Residential proxies are dual in nature. On the same IP, you can have a legitimate residential user and someone proxying through that IP. Oftentimes, the legitimate user isn’t even aware that their IP is being used for proxying because it’s being done through malware. In an effort to maintain their customer base, companies may unintentionally allow for fraud attempts by letting a residential proxy user slip through; conversely, they run the risk of banning transactions from a legitimate user whose IP is being proxied without their knowledge.

Companies that own anti-fraud products, especially financial fraud prevention, must strike the delicate balance between blocking fraud attempts while avoiding false positives that result in blocking legitimate users.

What Are Residential Proxies and Why Do Fraudsters Use Them?

Residential proxies access software on computers or mobile devices that give them temporary access to the internet. The software could be installed knowingly by incentivizing IP access, or it could be installed via malware attack.

One free VPN service is providing its services in exchange for access to users’ residential IP addresses – and many of the users are kids playing a VR video game. Other companies offer people passive income by sharing their unused bandwidth for “marketing research,” and that bandwidth is then sold to customers who want residential proxy services.

Although both residential proxies and VPNs anonymize user traffic, VPNs use stable data center IPs, which are consistently associated with VPN services. Residential proxy services use single IP addresses registered to companies or individuals and rotate in and out of service, making them much harder to detect because their traffic is sometimes legitimate.

That illusiveness, of course, is why fraudsters find residential proxies so appealing. Proxyware providers provide detailed levels of customization, allowing a user to buy a proxy based on a particular geolocation to align with the zipcode of, for example, a stolen credit card.

In ecommerce, some antifraud systems compare a customer’s billing address with their IP geolocation. If they match, the transaction goes through. Sites might also only allow transactions from IP addresses that appear to be from certain countries, for a variety of reasons including sanctions, licensing agreements, or marketing. Both measures are being circumvented by residential proxies .

Financial services are also at risk. Account takeovers of financial service accounts or loyalty programs are often aided by residential proxies. When asked how they’d respond to becoming victims of account takeovers, one quarter of consumers said they’d never use that business again.

The costs for both businesses and consumers are astronomical, and only growing larger as residential proxies gain popularity.

Residential Proxies’ Impact on Fraud Prevention Systems

These fraud attempts are notoriously difficult to identify with traditional fraud prevention tools. Because residential proxy traffic is sometimes legitimate traffic from a residential IP user, companies are put in a catch-22.

If they treat a transaction as legitimate, but it’s actually routed through a residential proxy, they’re at risk of reputational damage and/or revenue loss. But if the transaction is legitimate, and they block it, they’ve likely lost a customer for life.

That’s why accurate detection of residential proxies is so important – but it’s also a massive undertaking. The best way to identify residential proxies is to join proxy services and scan for all the IPs in use.

IPinfo has access to various services, as registered users, so we can directly verify the IP addresses being used as residential proxies. Our databases update daily for access to the most up-to-date, important information.

Our Residential Proxy Dataset provides crucial contextual information through specialized fields that help clients assess risk more effectively:

IP address: Identifies the specific residential proxy IP being detected.

Identifies the specific residential proxy IP being detected. Service: Names the proxy service provider associated with the IP, giving insight into the source of proxy traffic.

Names the proxy service provider associated with the IP, giving insight into the source of proxy traffic. Last_seen: Records the most recent date when the IP was observed functioning as a residential proxy, helping clients understand the recency of proxy activity.

Records the most recent date when the IP was observed functioning as a residential proxy, helping clients understand the recency of proxy activity. Percent_days_seen: A stability metric showing what percentage of days within the past 90-day period the IP has been active as a residential proxy, expressed as an integer from 1-100.

These fields offer powerful context for risk assessment. An IP with a high percent_days_seen value indicates consistent proxy usage over time, suggesting higher likelihood of being an intentional proxy rather than a temporarily compromised address. Combined with last_seen data, organizations can determine whether to block traffic, implement additional verification steps, or simply flag it for monitoring based on the stability and recency of proxy activity.

This additional context allows for more nuanced decision-making, reducing false positives while maintaining robust security against truly suspicious traffic. Unlike traditional binary detection systems, these metrics help balance security needs with legitimate user experience.