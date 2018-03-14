Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
  1. IPinfo
  2. Blog
  3. #cluster-industry-trends-and-analysis

IPinfo Blog

Posts tagged with #cluster-industry-trends-and-analysis

The 4 marketing rules to break when selling an invisible product

When we hear the word invisible, the first thing that often comes to mind is something we can’t see. We’d be right to apply this definition to invisible products. Often, they are products we can’t see or easily define.    There’s no interface to advertise and often no singular purpose for the product. In fact, there are often multiple ways customers can use the product — depending on who is using it and for what reason.    We’re talking about things like APIs, development tools, and software-as-

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Stack Overflow, Hacker News, and Reddit: how to grow real grassroots support

I’ve created a business that now benefits more than 2 million people. Though I’m a software engineer by training, I didn’t need to need to think up any complex code to get the word out. For me, there were no self-effacing meetings with angel investors, and certainly no internet scouring for an interested community. But the interest was there. I was able to harness it — along with the attention of over 2 million developers, and I did so with Stack Overflow. What started out as a hobby — answer

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

The developer’s guide to choosing the least shitty APIs

Depending who you talk to, APIs are either a developer’s secret weapon that adds a ton of value, or they’re a flawed technology and a major liability to your infrastructure. The funny thing is that both are true. APIs are extremely popular for both enterprise and individual developers. So much so, an entire new industry of API management software companies has emerged to help businesses make sense of the thousands of API options. At the same time, developers have a love-hate relationship with

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

How I monetized my invisible product

Give me $50, and I’ll give you a product you can’t see, touch, or evaluate. APIs, dev tools, and even infrastructure-as-a-service are all “invisible” products. There’s no user-interface to show off in an ad and no tagline that succinctly sums up everything that the product can be used for. That means there’s a huge time and attention commitment required from potential customers to understand what your product is even capable of. So unlike with traditional businesses, you can’t start with a pro

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Why you need to give away your API for free

Developers will stumble upon your site with varying degrees of urgency. Some don’t have a specific end goal in mind; they’re toying around with a new app concept and seeing whether they can rig together an MVP. Others are looking for a quick solution right here, right now. They need an API that will save them hours of work and help them meet a launch date. To get your product used by the maximum number of people, you need to minimize the time-to-call —the amount of time that passes between a d

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

I answered 99 Stack Overflow questions and now 2 million developers know about my product

Developers practically live on Stack Overflow.   When you don’t remember how to undo a commit on Git, you go to Stack Overflow. When you can’t figure out why you’re getting the same 400 error over and over again, you go to Stack Overflow. When you want to figure out how to best pair your socks, you go to Stack Overflow.   Part of the job of a developer isn’t just building new software, it’s finding new and better ways to build that software. As a result, developers spend a good chunk of time sim

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert