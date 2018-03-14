7 years ago

Developers will stumble upon your site with varying degrees of urgency. Some don’t have a specific end goal in mind; they’re toying around with a new app concept and seeing whether they can rig together an MVP. Others are looking for a quick solution right here, right now. They need an API that will save them hours of work and help them meet a launch date. To get your product used by the maximum number of people, you need to minimize the time-to-call —the amount of time that passes between a d