3 years ago

Does data retrieval matter? In some cases, it doesn’t. In other cases, it really does. The reality is that both the API and data downloads offer different benefits based on the priorities of each use case. By the end of this article, you should have enough resources to make the right choice for your use case. And if not, no worries! We’ll give you quick access to our data experts to ask any remaining questions. The facts: What you need to know Before diving into more comparison details that