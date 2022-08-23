2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 3 min read IPinfo support levels and plan packaging

IPinfo offers a variety of support levels based on the most frequent requests our users communicate for each pricing tier.

This is our commitment to users - friendly, helpful, and timely support. Here’s what one G2 user had to say about IPinfo’s data experts.

How we became known for high-quality support

IPinfo provides three primary support levels as well as several upgraded customizations for Enterprise users.

Free Support

All free accounts receive free customer support. We usually respond within one to two business days, excluding weekends. Our free plan includes 50,000 free IP to Geolocation lookups every month.

Standard Support

This support level includes all Basic paid plans. With Standard Support, we usually respond within four to eight hours of a customer query or complaint, and we guarantee a response within 24 hours.

Priority Support

Our most robust support plan covers all the high-level paid plans such as Standard and Business users. Our typical response time is two to four hours.

Enterprise Support

Since Enterprise users often have customized and higher security use cases, we’ve found that most benefit from having a dedicated account manager. This account manager knows their use case and the unique data requirements they require.

And while custom support levels are rarely a requirement, occasionally Enterprise customers benefit from more direct access to IPinfo’s engineers and data experts. For instance, one organization requested a Slack channel to streamline communication.

In other rare cases, some Enterprise API customers might ask for response and resolution guarantees in the very rare case that our API is down.

We also offer limited access to elite customer support. Elite SLA includes a slack channel with our engineers as well as more access to IPinfo’s Founder and CEO. Reach out to our data team for more information about elite customer support.

To learn more about Enterprise plans, here’s an inside look into these custom use cases.

Where it all starts: Our support team

The support team is responsible for making IPinfo’s customers happy, answering support queries, testing and reporting issues/bugs, and assigning qualified leads to the sales team. We hire highly-qualified support team members with these characteristics:

IP data and networks experts

IP data uses-case experts

Technical background and experience

Knowledgeable in API and software development

Clear communicators

Efficient problem-solvers

Team players

Additionally, our support team is made up of developers and engineers. Along the way, we’ve brought on some top-notch support staff. Located around the world, they’re why we can offer customer support 24/7, regardless of where our users live.

Our support team is just that… a team. We work well together to provide a seamless IP address data experience for our users.

An inside look into IPinfo’s support team

Here’s how our team works behind the scenes to keep high levels of customer satisfaction.

1. We make IP data usable

We’re dedicated to helping customers and users make the most value out of our tools.

We work hard to answer requests ASAP, provide as much information as possible, and go above and beyond to ensure their experience is unmatched.

2. We provide easy and speedy communication

The support team creates a seamless connection between our customers and internal teams.



Our support experts focus on ease and speed of communication. That’s why we always strive to be transparent and keep customers informed about how things are going and how their requests are being handled. No secrets here.

3. We offer high-quality support for every plan

That being said, our high-priority support is the best, but even our free support is still outstanding. The long and short of it is that we want to help people regardless of whether they’re paying us or not.

IPinfo is on a mission to make IP address data more usable, regardless of what plan you’re on. Want to learn more about IPinfo’s plans? Connect with a data expert today!