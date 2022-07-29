2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 8 min read Enterprise Plan: An inside look

IPinfo is committed to providing accurate IP address data for every size organization.

Regardless of size, whether large or small, IPinfo cares about helping users be successful with IP address data.

IPinfo accommodates enterprise requests from Fortune 10s to Fortune 500s (including global brand names, popular Silicon Valley tech companies, government organizations, and even multi-billion dollar enterprises).

Before diving into all the details of Enterprise Plans, here’s how our other plans work.

Comparison

We only want you to pay for the data you need. That’s why we include a variety of plans based on the needs of our customers.

It’s important to note that, unlike other IP address data providers, IPinfo does not downgrade data accuracy based on the subscription. Our free lookups and trials operate with the same quality as the highest-paid plan. That’s our guarantee to you.

Enterprise plans, however, offer more flexibility for corporations with unique specifications.

How does IPinfo ensure Enterprise success?

IPinfo’s enterprise plans offer customizations such as these:

Flexible data delivery

Unlimited number of requests

Wide range of datasets available

Support SLA

Live onboarding

Let’s look at each of these for an inside look into Enterprise success at IPinfo.

Flexible lookups + reliable infrastructure

Enterprise organizations can choose from IPinfo’s APIs and database downloads. Both data retrieval options offer customized data fields and additional insights that help shape products, security, targeted advertising, and more for Enterprise-level solutions. Compare the options in the graph below.



API DB Downloads Access to data Average 50 to 200 ms response time

99.999% uptime Option to download daily, weekly, or monthly Queries Can accommodate 100s of thousands of requests per second

Option for a set amount of requests or pay-as-you-go Unlimited Support Response from a data expert within 48 hours Any format of your choice (MMDB, CSV, etc.)

Support to integrate with cloud storage provider of your choice (e.g. AWS S3, GC Storage, etc.) Pricing Pay-as-you-go pricing

OR pay for a set amount of requests per month Based on the data type and refresh cadence Other benefits Simple and easy to use

Weekly and monthly email summary service Full flexibility for how you handle the data

Customizable

Enterprise-level database downloads

IPinfo’s database downloads are most commonly used by Enterprise solutions for the following reasons.

1. Increased privacy

Additionally, many organizations also use data downloads to stay compliant with GDPR and other privacy regulations. Many companies have found that database downloads are the best option when it comes to adhering to GDPR regulations.

Data downloads give you the flexibility to manage your IP data how you choose. You won’t need to share any data with IPinfo. Plus, you can manage how you conduct data lookups to protect the privacy of individuals.

2. Better security or critical dependence

IPinfo’s uptime is nearly 100 percent. But the reality is that some products need security measures that take into account every worst-case scenario (even the most unimaginable).

By eliminating reliance on IPinfo’s infrastructure or uptime, organizations with high-security protocols can maintain more infrastructure control. That’s why some Enterprises opt for data downloads as opposed to our API.

3. Lowest latency possible

With data downloads, you can easily look up billions of IPs at one time and get the data the way you want it. Because users won’t need to traverse the Internet with each query, IPinfo’s database provides the fastest IP lookups. For instance, a typical database lookup averages around one millisecond while an API lookup takes around 100 milliseconds.

Infrastructure that scales with large request volumes

To ensure reliable use cases, our infrastructure is designed to scale large request volumes. Read more about our infrastructure at this link, including how we migrated from App Engine to Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

So if our API seems like the right solution for your use case, know this: our infrastructure ensures reliable, low-latency requests even on the Enterprise level.

Inspiration: Enterprises and raw data requirements

Many Enterprise organizations come to IPinfo with interesting use cases and custom requirements.

Say, for instance, that a Fortune 500 came to IPinfo interested in using our WHOIS datasets. Normally, IPinfo takes several steps to make the data more usable, including the following:

Reduce the size

Make the data much easier to query

However, these steps involve amending the raw data on a few levels. In our example with the Fortune 500 company, however, the customer preferred the raw data. They want it as raw as possible to incorporate into their product and understand all the logic involved in case their customers queried certain data points.

In other words, some Enterprise organizations may not want IPinfo to interpret the data using our logic or translation of the data. We can customize downloadable datasets so that Enterprise users can query and investigate the data in its most raw form.

All this to say, if your organization needs large-scale lookups that include a high degree of flexibility, IPinfo is equipped to make it happen.

Scalable data delivery + actionable insights

IPinfo’s supported integrations allow enterprise organizations to merge the industry-leading experience of our partners with IPinfo's accurate datasets.

Snowflake

Since September 2020, IPinfo and Snowflake have partnered together to make IP data available in the Snowflake Marketplace.

We've been using IPinfo.io Snowflake integration for about a year. It's extremely helpful to get the data the way we need it. We are successfully enriching both ipv4 and ipv6 addresses using the IPinfo location database in Snowflake. – Navneet Goel, Head of Software Operations @ Better Place Forests



Here are just a few enterprise use cases that use IPinfo's Snowflake to gain actionable intelligence from IP data and other datasets:

Medtech

Fintech

Adtech

Cybersecurity

Data security and compliance

A major benefit of Snowflake is that users can load data at the same time it's being analyzed. Snowflake is available with Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure cloud computing software, enabling organizations to eliminate data siloes that prevent scalable management and sharing data.

Splunk

Our Splunk integration gives enterprise organizations access to the most accurate IP address data within a data platform that delivers unified security, full-stack observability, and limitless custom applications.

IPinfo enterprise users can use the full power of Splunk while accessing custom data fields, raw IP address data, historic data, and much more.

Paloalto

Found within the Cortex XSOAR ecosystem, IPinfo generates valuable data about any IP address within security automation workflows.

Enterprise organizations can merge IP address data with scalable and proven endpoint security, detection, response, automation, and attack surface management. SecOps can gain actionable threat intelligence, break down data siloes, enhance security solutions with AI, and much more.

All this to say, IPinfo regularly adds supported integrations to improve IP data usability and actionable insights.

Custom data fields + accurate insights

IPinfo specializes in data accuracy. And while IP address data is somewhat like a moving target, we monitor and improve our database every 24 hours to give Enterprise customers the most accurate data.

Our proprietary algorithms and data experts monitor and verify IP address changes using a multi-step validation process.

Additionally, we’ve also developed robust traceroute systems. Using triangulation, our team finds or checks IP geolocation. This has led to improved geo-accuracy. It also allows us to derive other uses, such as creating confidence bounds on the geolocation or detecting potential VPN users.

Big fan of @ipinfoio! Our service was originally using another IP lookup company & you guys have blown them out of the water. Way more accurate, up-to-date & the available data is incredible. – Zero Spam

Here are some ways we evaluate IP information using our traceroute systems.

Pinging IPs

Evaluating the way traffic goes through different servers

Checking the typical speed of traffic

How much time waiting for responses from nodes

How many hops does it take to reach the IP

For more information about our data quality visit our Data Page and use one of our many tools to test the data for yourself.

Customized data for unique use cases

Beyond ensuring accurate IP data, IPinfo also provides unique datasets for Enterprise plans.

Historic IP data

The database available to most IPinfo users does not include the historical data we’ve accumulated. IPinfo stores IP data going back a couple of years.

For instance, if an organization needed to check historic IP address data to investigate fraud that happened in the past historic IP address data could be very valuable. While we don’t currently sell these insights to our users, this is an example of unique datasets IPinfo can curate for Enterprises.

Data file sizes

Enterprise plans can customize data file sizes. For instance, we recently helped a customer who was installing firewalls, and their devices were low-spec with very little memory. Because of this, this Enterprise user needed very small database download file sizes.

Our data team was able to customize the file size so our database downloads could be used on devices with small memory. This is just one example of the many ways IPinfo’s team has customized file sizes for Enterprise customers with unique use cases.

Confidence bounds

IPinfo has also customized data by creating confidence bounds. Say, for instance, that an Adtech organization needed to know how granular each to make each ad based on IP confidence ratings.

Perhaps the advertiser wants to deliver an ad based on the weather forecast. In this case, if the IP address is located in Central London, how much confidence should the advertiser put in this geolocation? The answer will vary based on if this is default geolocation or because the IP is actually located in Central London.

With a customized solution like a confidence radius added to our geolocation dataset as a custom solution, a marketing or advertising agency could determine how large of a radius is included with IPs current geolocation.

All the raw data available

Another example is organizations, such as governments or cybersecurity professionals, who need as much data as IPinfo can provide beyond our standard datasets.

The ability to give raw data is one of the strongest features of IPInfo. – Ole Dallerup, CTO & Co-founder @ Dreamdata

Some need insights such as these to improve their use case:

Daily User-agent data (based on requests to our API)

Pingable IPs (rtt measurements from a single server in our probe network)

Daily IP activity data (num requests for and from an IP via our API in 7, 30, and 365 days)

These are just a few ways that IPinfo’s data team curates additional insights that aren’t available within standard or business plans. If you need additional insights, then the Enterprise plan may be the right fit for your organization.

Custom support levels are rarely a requirement, but occasionally Enterprise customers benefit from more direct access to IPinfo’s engineers and data experts. For instance, one organization requested a Slack channel to streamline communication.

On top of everything else, we get timely technical support and help with queries and data. 5 stars! – Navneet Goel, Head of Software Operations @ Better Place Forests

In other rare cases, some Enterprise API customers might ask for response and resolution guarantees in case our API is down.

We also offer limited access to elite customer support. Elite SLA includes a slack channel with our engineers as well as more access to IPinfo’s Founder and CEO. Reach out to our data team for more information about elite customer support.

Live onboarding

Occasionally, some customers have special use cases where they need more from IPinfo’s team when onboarding. For instance, one Enterprise customer needed us to help develop a custom Python library they could use before consuming the data. The reason for this was that they already had an existing library they used for accessing their previous vendor’s datasets.

Our team made a library that roughly matched their existing library in structure but gave them a totally different file format (in this case MMDB). IPinfo’s engineers and developers wrote the code and shared it. Then the Enterprise customer debugged it and continued some back-and-forth problem-solving until their team was satisfied with the library.

IPinfo’s team is equipped to customize solutions, support, and datasets for Enterprise users. We’ve helped countless customers develop reliable use cases that scale and perform well with large request volumes or custom requirements.

Discover how to start developing your Enterprise solution with IPinfo! Connect with a data expert today.