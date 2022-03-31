Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Masked IP addresses and digital rights management

From online magazines to video streaming services, brand logos to stock photography, many organizations are facing the toll of illegal downloading, digital piracy, and geographical pricing policy abuse. Plus, now consumers have access to free VPNs, tor usage, or proxies, making it easier than ever to mask your identity online. IPinfo recently conducted research on these masked identities online and discovered some interesting statistics around anonymous IPs. The effect of IPv4 and IPv6 masked

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

Deep dive into privacy detection data and masked IPs

IPinfo’s Privacy Detection API [https://ipinfo.io/products/proxy-vpn-detection-api] and Database Downloads [https://ipinfo.io/products/ip-database-download] offer insights about masked users, including what methods they use to hide their identity. From tor connections to hosting providers, proxies to Apple Private Relay, the Privacy Detection dataset helps enforce content restrictions, filter bots and spammers, fight fraud, and much more. Within those parameters, however, many customers wonder

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

The impact of last-digit IP anonymization

Because of data protection regulations, most browsers (such as Safari and Firefox) currently block 3rd party cookies by default. And it’s also why Google Chrome plans to eliminate cookies by 2023 [https://ipinfo.io/blog/3rd-party-cookies-removal-data-collection/]. Just like 3rd party cookies, however, IPs can also be considered personal identifiers. That’s why many organizations choose to apply IP data in privacy-protected ways. For instance, some IPinfo users use last digit IP anonymization as

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

5 businesses who use privacy detection data well

One of the best parts of IPinfo is connecting with industry-leading companies who use IP address data in new, forward-looking ways. In fact, some of our users have developed use cases that improve many industries, including Fintech [https://ipinfo.io/use-cases/ip-data-for-fintech], Cybersecurity [https://ipinfo.io/use-cases/cybersecurity], Travel [https://ipinfo.io/use-cases/ip-data-for-traveltech], Ecommerce [https://ipinfo.io/use-cases/ip-data-for-ecommerce], and beyond. When it comes to Pr

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

How people hide their IPs and why it can be useful to detect them?

Almost anywhere you go today on the Internet, you leave some sort of a trail behind. Whether it’s your online activities, location, or something else, unless you are very good at covering your tracks, it will be possible to find enough information about you. One such trail is your Internet Protocol or IP address. Every computer, router, or another device on the network has an IP address assigned to them as an identifying number. The IP address itself is connected to the location, which is how w

IPinfo Team

IPinfo Team

Internet Data Expert

