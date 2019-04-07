6 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read Perform bulk IP lookups with our new Batch API endpoint

One of our most requested features has been to allow a way for customers to perform a single request that returns data for more than one IP. Recently, we’ve delivered on our promise to make it happen with our new batch IP API endpoint!

For a bit of backstory behind the development of this feature, one of IPinfo’s valued customers needed to run a lookup on 40 million domains. Without the availability of our batch API endpoint, processing this volume of requests took several hours. Now, that’s been cut to just 10 minutes.

Our batch API endpoint will allow you to group up to 100 IPinfo API requests into one, regardless of what type of data you need. It will require you to POST a JSON array containing all of the IPinfo API URLs you want to pull data from, and the response will be a JSON object with the URLs as keys and responses as values.

This endpoint can work together with our many others, such as the ASN, IP ranges, and hosted domains endpoints. We hope that this functionality helps businesses and developers to more cleanly and efficiently implement IPinfo’s API into their workflow.

For examples of what the request and response should look like, check out our official documentation page here.

We’ve also published a guide on performing bulk IP lookups with IPinfo’s batch API. This guide provides a step-by-step example of how you can use simple Unix commands to process more than 100k lookups per minute.

Our batch API is currently available to everyone, regardless of your plan, and you can get started as easily as plugging in your API token. Please feel free to contact our support team if you require any assistance in making use of this new feature or if you’d like to suggest one of your own!

IPinfo is a comprehensive IP data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet your business needs. We handle billions of API requests per month, serving data like IP geolocation, ASN, mobile carrier, and hosted domains. Sign up for a free account or contact our data experts to learn more.