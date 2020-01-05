Looking back at 2019 with IPinfo

2019 brought huge changes to IPinfo as both an API provider and a remote team. It marked our sixth year in operation, and we shipped several new features and upgrades to the way we serve to you the most trustworthy and reliable IP address data.
Now that 2020 is upon us, let’s take a look back at some of our biggest changes from 2019.
In 2019, we unveiled our Features page. This page allows our users to activate free, seven-day trials for any of our paid APIs, as well as unlock instant access to any of these APIs at a monthly price.
This was a major step towards ensuring that our customers have access to the data they need at the lowest possible cost, and all it takes is the click of a button!
Before the launch of our batch API endpoint in April, looking up 40 million domains with our API would have taken several hours. After, it’s been cut to around just 10 minutes.
Our batch API endpoint allows you to group up to 100 IPinfo API requests into one, regardless of what type of data you need. It will require you to POST a JSON array containing all of the IPinfo API URLs you want to pull data from, and the response will be a JSON object with the URLs as keys and responses as values.
Feel free to check out our documentation covering the endpoint here.
Throughout the year, our engineers were busy putting together new sets of IP address data, made available through both our API and as downloadable sets. Here’s some of the data we added in 2019:
Our request summary emails launched in February, and it has since been a great way for our customers to stay informed on how many requests are being made, as well as the demographics of their traffic.
On a configurable weekly or monthly basis, we now email customers information about their total API requests, top geolocations (both countries and cities), and top browsers.
In 2019, we made a big push for social proof and use case examples to help explain how IPinfo is the best IP address data provider for you and your business. Here are a few of the pages and studies we came up with:
Until September of last year, our free plan was limited to 1,000 requests/day, and if you needed more than that, you’d need to upgrade to a paid plan. Since then, we’ve made our free plan even more powerful by raising authenticated usage to 50,000 requests/month.
However, we went even further by rolling out our new Credit Links program.
If you give IPinfo credit on your website or app by linking back to our homepage, we’ll double your free request limit to 100,000 requests/month. Just add the link and then submit it to our support team for verification. It’s that easy!
Without people like you taking the time to read our blog and try out our services, IPinfo would not have had as successful of a year. It’s through the suggestions and feedback of our users that we make many of our most important changes, and we’d love for that to continue through 2020.
If you have any questions, comments, suggestions, or other feedback that you’d like to share with our team, please feel free to do so.
The growing team at IPinfo hopes that everyone experienced a happy holiday season, and we’re excited to continue bringing the best IP address data and API to you in 2020!
