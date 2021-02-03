Connecting Datarade Users Worldwide - IPinfo blog

4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo partners with Datarade to connect users worldwide with fastest-available IP address data

Seattle, WA, US / Berlin, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 - Globally-trusted IP address and geolocation data provider IPinfo announced today that their IP data will now be available on Datarade, the fastest-growing global e-commerce platform for commercial datasets. IPinfo’s data products can now be leveraged by Datarade’s tens of thousands of data buyers from every industry.

“We are very excited to partner with Datarade in their mission to make data accessible to everyone. We share their belief that high-quality commercial data sets are essential to scaling any business in today’s global economy. Through this partnership, our data will be more widely available than ever before to data buyers worldwide.” - Ben Dowling, CEO & Founder, IPinfo.

IPinfo provides the fastest, most reliable, and most accurate IP datasets. Datarade users will now be able to easily access data including geolocation, ASN, IP to company, privacy detection (VPN, proxy, Tor), IP to carrier, IP ranges, and hosted domain data sets. Aggregated from multiple sources and updated daily, they can be confident that IPinfo’s data is always accurate and up to date.

“Datarade’s partnership with IPinfo will benefit data users worldwide. Our companies’ collaboration means that it’s as easy as possible to buy reliable IP address data from a source which is trusted by global brands. We’re excited to see our work with IPinfo grow.” - Richard Hoffmann, CCO & Co-Founder, Datarade.

About IPinfo

IPInfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, fastest and most accurate data sets via API for geolocation, as well as for company IPs, mobile carrier IPs, and domains. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPInfo platform has processed terabytes of data to produce its custom data sets that allow companies to pinpoint their users’ locations, customize their experiences, prevent fraud and ensure compliance. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune500 companies, use IPInfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Locate IPInfo at ipinfo.io.

About Datarade

Datarade is the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce platform for data. With a persistent focus on crafting the ultimate data shopping experience, Datarade has helped thousands of data buyers find the right data for their business, effortlessly. More than 2,000 data providers across 300+ data categories are already listed on Datarade, enabling organizations across industries to connect with trusted providers and access the best datasets and APIs. Datarade was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

