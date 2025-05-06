Introduction IPinfo Lite: Free Unlimited IP Data for All

We want developers to build with confidence and businesses to scale without friction. That’s why IPinfo Lite offers the same high-accuracy infrastructure as our premium services, now available to everyone.

We created IPinfo Lite to remove the limitations most free IP data services impose:

The IP data industry is full of tradeoffs. Free tools often limit usage, reduce data accuracy, or restrict commercial use. IPinfo Lite changes that.

Whether you’re localizing content, analyzing traffic, or ensuring regulatory compliance, IPinfo Lite gives you the same best-in-class data trusted by Fortune 500 companies – without the price tag.

IPinfo Lite is a brand new offering that gives developers, product builders, and businesses free and unlimited access to accurate country-level IP geolocation and ASN data. It’s built on the same foundation as our premium IP geolocation and ASN databases. While it is a curated subset, we ensure that accuracy and reliability remain on par with our paid services.

At IPinfo, we’ve always believed that accurate IP intelligence should be easy to access, reliable, and powerful enough to fuel customer innovation. That’s why we’re excited to introduce IPinfo Lite, our most robust and accessible country-level geolocation API and database download yet.

With precise country-level geolocation API and ASN data at no cost, put our IP intelligence to work right away.

What’s Included?

Let's explore what makes this free offering so powerful.

Unlimited API and Data Download Usage

When we say “unlimited data,” we really mean unlimited. We back this claim on two key fronts:

Unlimited API Access – We rebuilt our API system from the ground up to support unrestricted usage. Because of the robust infrastructure we’ve developed, we confidently offer IPinfo Lite unlimited monthly API requests – with no caps, no throttling, and no artificial limits.

– We rebuilt our API system from the ground up to support unrestricted usage. Because of the robust infrastructure we’ve developed, we confidently offer IPinfo Lite unlimited monthly API requests – with no caps, no throttling, and no artificial limits. Unlimited Data Queries – You can make unlimited queries locally when you download the IPinfo Lite database. Since it’s a static, locally hosted database, there are no restrictions on how often or how extensively you use it.

With IPinfo handling trillions of requests each year, we designed our data services to support critical and sensitive infrastructure. Offering truly unlimited access was the next logical step in our commitment to providing the most reliable and accessible IP data service available.

Accurate Country and ASN Data

IPinfo Lite is built with the same high standards as our premium offerings, providing precise country-level IP geolocation data and ASN data.

Our Probe Network , a global infrastructure of more than 900 active measurement servers in 200 countries and 400 cities, serves as our data accuracy source of truth. It powers all IPinfo products, ensuring every data point is grounded in real-world observations.

Other free datasets update weekly or monthly, sacrificing accuracy and creating risky gaps in data quality. They’re putting businesses at risk of security vulnerabilities due to outdated threat intelligence, incorrect business decisions based on stale location data, and poor user experiences caused by misclassified IP addresses. IPinfo Lite is refreshed daily across our API and downloadable databases.

Full Support for IPv4 and IPv6

Often, the IP data industry reduces data quality for their free products. That often means aggregating IPv4 data and assigning the entire range the same metadata (such as country or ASN), based on the majority, sacrificing precision. We don’t make such compromises.

At the same time, with our re-engineered API system, we have further enhanced IPv6 compatibility, delivering better performance and reliability for IPv6 connections.

We provide accuracy at the individual IP level, ensuring that each IP address, whether IPv4 or IPv6, is precise. With IPinfo, every IP matters.

Open Licensing That Encourages Innovation

IPinfo Lite is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0, one of the most developer-friendly licenses out there. You’re free to:

Use the data commercially

Integrate the data into products

Redistribute the data with attribution

No legal ambiguity. No red tape. Just data that helps you build.

Flexible Ingestion via API & Database

IPinfo Lite is available in two formats.

API Access

A lightweight, high-performance API built for scale:

Usage:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$token

API response:

{ "ip": "8.8.8.8", "asn": "AS15169", "as_name": "Google LLC", "as_domain": "google.com", "country_code": "US", "country": "United States", "continent_code": "NA", "continent": "North America" }

Data Downloads

Prefer working with data locally? Download IPinfo Lite in multiple formats:

CSV, NDJSON, Parquet

MMDB (for max compatibility with MaxMind-compatible tools)

Network/CIDR-based formats

Available on Snowflake Marketplace

Get started with our CLI:

ipinfo mmdb read 8.8.8.8 ipinfo_lite.mmdb

Response:

{ "asn": "AS15169", "as_name": "Google LLC", "as_domain": "google.com", "country_code": "US", "country": "United States", "continent_code": "NA", "continent": "North America" }

Built for Real Use Cases

Here’s how we recommend putting IPinfo Lite to use across industries:

Access Control and Web Traffic Monitoring

Organizations use our accurate country and ASN data to filter specific IP addresses, implement network protection measures, and monitor traffic patterns. Many of our users are integrating IPinfo Lite into both open-source and enterprise firewall software to enhance their security posture.

SIEM and SOAR Integration

With our unlimited API model, security teams can seamlessly enrich their security monitoring platforms with real-time IP data. This supports comprehensive threat detection and incident response workflows without worrying about API request limits.

Cybersecurity and Threat Intelligence

Analysts leverage IPinfo Lite as a core resource for research and analysis. The uncompromising quality of our data supports industry-wide efforts to combat evolving threats, with reliable IP location and ASN data proving invaluable for detecting and investigating potential attacks.

Fraud Prevention

The country and ASN information in IPinfo Lite powers sophisticated fraud prevention strategies. Beyond simple IP-to-country lookups, ASN validation and blocklisting offer a highly effective means of combating various types of fraud across financial services, ecommerce platforms, and digital advertising networks.

Compliance with Regulations

Accurate IP geolocation data simplifies meeting regulatory requirements. Organizations use IPinfo Lite to ensure their digital services comply with location-specific regulations, from financial services to gametech and digital content access.

Digital Access Management

IPinfo Lite ensures that services, products, and content are distributed according to location-specific requirements. Broadcasting, streaming, and reselling businesses rely on our country-level geolocation IP data to implement and enforce geographic access controls effectively.

Advanced Networking Applications

Content delivery networks (CDNs), load balancing, and network peering configurations benefit from the precise location data provided by IPinfo Lite. This optimizes performance and enhances reliability across distributed systems.