Introduction IPinfo Lite: Free Unlimited IP Data for All

At IPinfo, we’ve always believed that accurate IP intelligence should be easy to access, reliable, and powerful enough to fuel customer innovation. That’s why we’re excited to introduce IPinfo Lite, our most robust and accessible country-level geolocation API and database download yet.
IPinfo Lite is a brand new offering that gives developers, product builders, and businesses free and unlimited access to accurate country-level IP geolocation and ASN data. It’s built on the same foundation as our premium IP geolocation and ASN databases. While it is a curated subset, we ensure that accuracy and reliability remain on par with our paid services.
Whether you’re localizing content, analyzing traffic, or ensuring regulatory compliance, IPinfo Lite gives you the same best-in-class data trusted by Fortune 500 companies – without the price tag.
The IP data industry is full of tradeoffs. Free tools often limit usage, reduce data accuracy, or restrict commercial use. IPinfo Lite changes that.
We created IPinfo Lite to remove the limitations most free IP data services impose:
We want developers to build with confidence and businesses to scale without friction. That’s why IPinfo Lite offers the same high-accuracy infrastructure as our premium services, now available to everyone.
With precise country-level geolocation API and ASN data at no cost, put our IP intelligence to work right away.
Let's explore what makes this free offering so powerful.
When we say “unlimited data,” we really mean unlimited. We back this claim on two key fronts:
With IPinfo handling trillions of requests each year, we designed our data services to support critical and sensitive infrastructure. Offering truly unlimited access was the next logical step in our commitment to providing the most reliable and accessible IP data service available.
IPinfo Lite is built with the same high standards as our premium offerings, providing precise country-level IP geolocation data and ASN data.
Our Probe Network, a global infrastructure of more than 900 active measurement servers in 200 countries and 400 cities, serves as our data accuracy source of truth. It powers all IPinfo products, ensuring every data point is grounded in real-world observations.
Other free datasets update weekly or monthly, sacrificing accuracy and creating risky gaps in data quality. They’re putting businesses at risk of security vulnerabilities due to outdated threat intelligence, incorrect business decisions based on stale location data, and poor user experiences caused by misclassified IP addresses. IPinfo Lite is refreshed daily across our API and downloadable databases.
Often, the IP data industry reduces data quality for their free products. That often means aggregating IPv4 data and assigning the entire range the same metadata (such as country or ASN), based on the majority, sacrificing precision. We don’t make such compromises.
At the same time, with our re-engineered API system, we have further enhanced IPv6 compatibility, delivering better performance and reliability for IPv6 connections.
We provide accuracy at the individual IP level, ensuring that each IP address, whether IPv4 or IPv6, is precise. With IPinfo, every IP matters.
IPinfo Lite is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0, one of the most developer-friendly licenses out there. You’re free to:
No legal ambiguity. No red tape. Just data that helps you build.
IPinfo Lite is available in two formats.
A lightweight, high-performance API built for scale:
Usage:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$token
API response:
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
}
Prefer working with data locally? Download IPinfo Lite in multiple formats:
Get started with our CLI:
ipinfo mmdb read 8.8.8.8 ipinfo_lite.mmdb
Response:
{
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
}
Here’s how we recommend putting IPinfo Lite to use across industries:
Organizations use our accurate country and ASN data to filter specific IP addresses, implement network protection measures, and monitor traffic patterns. Many of our users are integrating IPinfo Lite into both open-source and enterprise firewall software to enhance their security posture.
With our unlimited API model, security teams can seamlessly enrich their security monitoring platforms with real-time IP data. This supports comprehensive threat detection and incident response workflows without worrying about API request limits.
Analysts leverage IPinfo Lite as a core resource for research and analysis. The uncompromising quality of our data supports industry-wide efforts to combat evolving threats, with reliable IP location and ASN data proving invaluable for detecting and investigating potential attacks.
The country and ASN information in IPinfo Lite powers sophisticated fraud prevention strategies. Beyond simple IP-to-country lookups, ASN validation and blocklisting offer a highly effective means of combating various types of fraud across financial services, ecommerce platforms, and digital advertising networks.
Accurate IP geolocation data simplifies meeting regulatory requirements. Organizations use IPinfo Lite to ensure their digital services comply with location-specific regulations, from financial services to gametech and digital content access.
IPinfo Lite ensures that services, products, and content are distributed according to location-specific requirements. Broadcasting, streaming, and reselling businesses rely on our country-level geolocation IP data to implement and enforce geographic access controls effectively.
Content delivery networks (CDNs), load balancing, and network peering configurations benefit from the precise location data provided by IPinfo Lite. This optimizes performance and enhances reliability across distributed systems.
With a wide variety of use case applications, IPinfo Lite elevates your IP intelligence.
IPinfo Lite uses the same schema and infrastructure as our paid plans. That means when you’re ready to expand to city-level geolocation, privacy detection, or threat intelligence, migration is fast and painless.
We’re proud to offer a free product that doesn’t compromise. With IPinfo Lite, we’re giving developers, security teams, and businesses the tools they need to build faster, smarter, and safer – no matter the size of their project.
Sign up to quickly get started with the API or download the database.
Abdullah leads the IPinfo internet data community and he also works on expanding IPinfo’s probe network of servers across the globe.