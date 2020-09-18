4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 8 min read IP geolocation API comparison: how to choose the best geolocation service?

Since IPinfo launched as one of the first IP geolocation APIs in 2013, the number of geolocation service providers has exploded. The result? Choosing the best IP geolocation database is harder than ever.

Plus, since the geolocation industry will most likely double in size by 2027 as per Transparency Market, more and more companies may experience option shock when choosing providers.

That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive guide for selecting the right solution. Let’s simplify the process so you can find the right provider for your unique IP data needs.

1. Reliability

For starters, here’s an important question to ask: will this geolocation provider be there when you need them?

Say, for instance, that they have poor uptime but very competitive pricing. Companies might save money on the front end but in the long run ROI may suffer.

Businesses who need IP geolocation data also need proactive support to prevent fraud, launch targeted marketing, and reach mobile users. As far as IPinfo is concerned, we perform 40 billion API requests per month. Plus, over the last five years, we’ve had >99.999 percent uptime with no major outages.

Suffice it to say, however, if the provider you’re considering experiences significant downtime, faulty data, or breaches of security, then you might want to consider some other options.

2. Longevity

In the last few years alone there have been multiple graveyard projects in the geolocation industry such as Smartip, Telize and Freegeoip. There’s nothing worse than investing in a geolocation provider only to realize they won’t be around in two months.

Unfortunately, good ideas don’t always translate into longevity - an important feature for any geolocation provider.

And while we can’t speak for all the other geolocation solutions, here’s what we can say - IPinfo has been around since 2013, and we’re not going anywhere.

From the start, even before we grew into what we are today, our user base has flourished, our features are always being improved, and more and more companies trust IPinfo to protect, mobilize, and improve company projects.

3. Data accuracy

Data accuracy is a top priority when gathering information for your IP geolocation database comparison, and here’s why: it directly affects ROI. Many solutions use MaxMind’s GeoLite2 Database to gather information about IP addresses. Truth be told, that’s how IPinfo started gathering data.

However, along the way we noticed that, despite MaxMind’s helpful data resources, our customers needed more. For instance, MaxMind doesn't provide official support for their GeoLite2 Database, meaning the data may or may not be accurate. You can find the full comparison here.

That’s why IPinfo’s developed our own proprietary geolocation data. Now we have a full time data team continually improving and updating every piece of information users see. In other words, with information that’s better than any other database, we know companies will see great results.

All this to say, if you want the best ROI from your geolocation provider, then check out their data accuracy.

Where do they get their information?

How much value do they place on data accuracy?

Is there a more reliable alternative that can help you reach your goals faster?

In short, if protecting long-term rate of returns is a top priority, then check out the geolocation provider’s data accuracy.

4. Simplicity

As Benjamin Franklin once said: “Time is money.” In other words, efficiency matters because it affects the bottom line of businesses everywhere.

One way geolocation services can aid in setup and maintenance efficiency is by providing updated and easy-to-use solutions. If this is a top priority for you, then you may want to look at the simplicity of their features.

For instance, how do they store and transport data? Do they use human-readable data such as JSON? Do they optimize upload time and security with CORS? Features like these are important to consider as they can impact your bottom line.

That’s why several years ago IPinfo pioneered the introduction of JSON and CORS into the geolocation space - many users need simplicity so they can operate more cost-effectively than ever.

All that being said, for users who want all the extras in their code (such as flag emojis) then IPinfo might not be the best fit. What matters most is that you find the right geolocation service for your particular needs.

5. Libraries

Libraries also impact efficiency and cost-savings when setting up APIs. That’s why when considering IP geolocation providers, companies should also look at library offerings.

Here are a few important questions to ask along the way:

What programming languages do they offer in their client libraries? Are there any added functionalities that will make setup easier such as built in support for caching? Do you offer official libraries for popular web frameworks? Do these frameworks include the ability to reduce request volume by identifying bots and spiders? If none of these languages or frameworks work for our company, do they have alternatives?

In IPinfo’s case, we maintain several libraries for popular programming languages such as PHP, Python, Java, and many more. We also include added features such as full country name and support for caching.

Additionally, we offer several libraries for popular web frameworks - Django, Laravel, and Rails. Using these structures, companies can easily get IPinfo data for every visitor to their site.

But what if none of these options work for your situation? The good news is that there are unofficial third-party libraries (simply search GitHub to find them). And while these aren’t tested or maintained by IPinfo, they can help speed up the setup for businesses using other languages or frameworks.

6. Latency

Geolocation data enables instantaneous action in fields such as marketing, security, and web development. Not only does the hosting provider impact latency (for better or worse), but the round trip delivery of data is also affected by how much effort the geolocation service puts into optimization.

Let’s consider IPinfo as an example. To ensure accuracy and reliability, we’ve reduced latency through our offline data processing and reverse DNS (rDNS) lookups.

Our blazingly-fast data retrieval is due to a majority of our data being processed offline and summarized into binary files. By removing this data complexity off the web servers, our API nodes are free to read data and return it faster than ever.

In addition, our servers are super optimized. That being said, they’re only located in the US. What this means is that companies in Asia who need to prioritize latency may want to at least look at other IP geolocation services.

But even in this case, IPinfo does have data downloads available to offset higher latency in regions such as Asia. All of this, however, boils down to your top priorities for your geolocation provider.

7. Teamwork

While considering the best IP geolocation API, it’s often helpful to take note of the behind-the-scenes support team.

For instance, smaller APIs may have a few drawbacks if all the requests, problems, data accuracy, and communication are handled by a support team of one.

Innovation could take longer. Responses to support requests may be slower. Setting up APIs may take more time.

A smaller API, however, may have other benefits that suit some companies’ needs (such as lower prices due to less support staff). That being said, here are some benefits of working with a more fully-developed API.

Support team

On the other hand, full-scale IP geolocation service providers have more assistance built in for each project. IPinfo, for example, has a dedicated support team. Not only are they ready and willing to help solve issues, but they’re sensitive to your time. Plus, our support staff is located around the globe, covering all time zones.

Beyond that, IPinfo’s sales teams have backgrounds in engineering. The result is that they can properly consult on data concerns rather than simply answer standard sales questions.

Data team

A more-developed API will also be better able to invest in precise data. This might look like having their own data analysts, paying for higher grade analytics from other databases, or developing their own proprietary information.

In IPinfo’s case, we’ve chosen to invest heavily in our data team - to make sure you get the most precise information possible. These team members make sure our files stay up-to-date so your projects can move forward faster than ever.

Built-in benefits

With reliable support teams and efficient data staff, IPinfo’s CEO has time to develop more future-oriented solutions. As a result, our API is constantly improving and pushing the boundaries of current IP geolocation service expectations.

What that means is now we’re innovating faster than ever so you don’t ever have to slow down. Plus, we’re a super friendly bunch, located around the world and quick to offer support when you need it.

Here's the proof!

8. Pricing

When it comes to geolocation providers, there’s no end to cost differences and pricing models.

Some charge by individual request. Others charge a monthly rate for a certain volume. And still others sell credits (as opposed to subscriptions) with different requests using more credits than others. On top of all this, there are plenty of free geolocation applications.

It’s no wonder then that businesses may feel option-shock when trying to figure out the right price for geolocation providers. That’s why IPinfo offers several different pricing tiers. For instance, we offer 50,000 free lookups for non-commercial projects per month, and all of our other pricing tiers grow alongside your IP data needs.

As has already been mentioned, what’s even more important to consider is the rate of return you get from your investment. By way of illustration, if you choose to use low-cost geolocation APIs, what will be the long-term toll on your team’s efficiency?

In short, companies have to decide if paying less but potentially working harder is worth initial monetary savings.

Take, for instance, IPinfo. We’ve never claimed to be the cheapest option. But we do prioritize accurate geolocation data, customer service, and quick integration, saving you time and headaches along the way.

9. Added benefits

Another consideration when choosing a geolocation provider is if they have other add ons that increase the value of the overall experience.

Some providers simply focus on geolocation. If that’s all you need, then this solution might be the right fit.

Other providers, however, offer even more value to help companies grow over the long run. For businesses wanting to protect their investment or boost lead gen data, additional features like VPN detection or hosted domains APIs with 24/7 support are important add ons to consider.

All this to say, geolocation providers can add even more value to customer experiences. So for future-oriented companies, these additional perks may tip the scale in favor of one geolocation service over another.

Key takeaways for choosing an IP geolocation provider

Let’s take a step back and talk about how to use this information in your search for the right geolocation provider.

In a nutshell, here’s how to narrow down to the right provider. Of the nine priorities listed above, which ones matter most for your situation? You might even want to list these out in order of importance.

Then as you talk with the provider, follow the lists of questions and considerations in each section to discover which solution fits closely with your business goals.

Regardless of which you choose, make sure it improves efficiency, ROI, and long-term performance metrics in your field.

Ready to learn more about how IPinfo can save time and improve your bottom line? Let’s talk!