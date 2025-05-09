At IPinfo, we’re constantly improving our IP data to ensure that we have the most robust understanding of how internet data travels and interacts. Our newest data enhancement, the portscan tag, demonstrates our continued commitment to providing high-quality, accurate data – enabling companies to get a more complete picture of who’s using their digital products and services and for what purpose.

What Is the Portscan Tag?

The IPinfo portscan tag is a new flag in our IP data that indicates whether an IP address has been observed performing port scanning activity. This information is powered by our proprietary Probe Network of nearly 1,000 servers, deployed across more than 400 cities worldwide.

This new data point gives security teams early visibility into potentially malicious behavior from flagged IP addresses, helping them detect threats sooner and respond more effectively.

What Are Ports and Port Scanning?

When a device connects to the internet, it uses an IP address to identify itself. But every device can run many services at once – like a website, email server, or remote access tool. That’s where ports come in.

A port is like a door on a computer that lets it talk to the internet — different doors are used for different things, like websites, email, or remote access. There are more than 65,000 of these doors, and each one can be open or closed, and sometimes bad actors try to find out which ones are open by “knocking” on all of them. It’s like someone walking down a hallway trying every doorknob to see which rooms they can get into.

These bad actors scan ports to discover open services, identify weak spots they can exploit, and map the network or a system or organization. It’s often the first step in a cyberattack, which is why it’s so valuable to track which IP addresses are doing it.

Port scanning is often performed using specialized tools that check which ports are open on a device or server.