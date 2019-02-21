6 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read Introducing our request summary emails

On Monday, you may have noticed a brand new email from IPinfo sitting in your inbox. This is our request summary email, and you can look forward to seeing these on a weekly or monthly basis!

From this week on, we’re providing this as an added service to all IPinfo users. There’s no cost or action required — as long as you’ve made a minimum of one request in the time period you’ve selected, your request summary email will be sent.

This email contains charts and graphs that show your total API requests, top geolocations (both countries and cities), and top browsers.

We hope that these emails will help serve our customers as a way to better understand their traffic. While there are many third-party web analytics services, like Google Analytics, we see value in allowing you to visualize the data we’re delivering. This is something we’ve been working on for a while now, and we’re excited to finally let you see it.

To configure when you’ll receive your request summary emails, log in to your IPinfo account and click the Email Settings link on the menu to the left. On this page, you’ll be able to select to receive these emails weekly, monthly, or disable them completely.

These emails are sent every Monday if weekly and on the 1st of every month if monthly.

Over time, we may be making adjustments to this email to give our customers what they need. If you have any suggestions, we’d love to hear from you. To reach us, you can reply to your request summary email or send in a message through the contact form on the IPinfo website.

We read and respond to every message, and we appreciate your feedback.