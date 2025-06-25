Introducing IPinfo Plus: Detailed IP Data for Confident Decisions

IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or
Introducing IPinfo Plus: High-Resolution IP Data for Confident Decisions

Every connection on the internet starts with an IP address. For teams building around security, fraud, personalization, or policy enforcement, IP data is often the first signal in the stack and the first thing attackers try to manipulate.

From detecting risky VPNs to assessing location stability or identifying mobile carriers, IP data can reveal critical context.

That's why we built, IPinfo Plus, our new premium data product built for teams that need greater precision, context, and confidence in their IP intelligence.

Whether you're scoring risk, filtering bots, enforcing location-based policy, or tuning access flows, IPinfo Plus gives you the data to decide. You stay in control. We just make the signal clear.

Actionable IP Data at Scale

IPinfo Plus delivers 32 IP attributes that go beyond basic location data. Identify VPN, Tor, proxy, or relay providers by name when detectable moving beyond simple yes/no flags. See location accuracy radius in kilometers, track when IPs last changed networks, and identify mobile carriers by name.

Start with 150k API requests monthly: no sales calls, contracts, or enterprise setup required. Scale as you grow, from thousands to billions of requests per day. Our infrastructure handles up to 100,000 queries per second, handling over 4 billion API requests per day. Need to use IP data within your own product? We offer flexible commercial licensing to embed IPinfo directly into your platform.

IPinfo Plus is available via API, database downloads (MMDB, CSV, Parquet), or direct integration through Snowflake and Google Cloud Marketplaces — so you can plug it into your workflows however you need.

Data Group

Fields

What It Enables

Privacy Service Identification

is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor, is_relay, anonymous.name

Identify the exact anonymity service and provider. 

Location Precision

geo.radius

Act only when location accuracy meets your thresholds

Change Tracking

geo.last_changed, as.last_changed

Detect freshly reassigned IPs or fast-flipping ASNs

Mobile Carrier & Network Context

mobile.name, mobile.mcc, mobile.mnc, is_mobile, is_hosting, is_satellite, is_anycast

Tailor flows based on network type or connection quality

ASN Detail

as.asn, as.name, as.domain, as.type, as.country_code

Power compliance checks, routing logic, or high-value org detection

IPinfo Plus In Action: One IP, Multiple Signals

Below are three real-world examples that show how a handful of IPinfo Plus fields can drive smarter decisions across different use cases — from fraud detection to VPN handling to hyper-local ad targeting. Each snippet highlights the signals that matter most in context: whether you're blocking anonymous traffic, fast-tracking trusted users, or tuning location-based bidding.

These examples aren’t meant to be definitive rules — they’re here to help you interpret the data, layer it with your own intelligence, and apply it to the decisions that matter in your stack.

1. Trusting a Long-Lived Residential IP

A request from Madison, Wisconsin with no anonymity flags, a precise 10 km radius, and a garden-variety ISP backbone (Charter/Spectrum).

{
  "ip": "174.82.152.8",
  "anonymous": {
    "is_vpn": false,
    "is_proxy": false,
    "is_tor": false,
  },
  "geo": {
    "city": "Madison",
    "region": "Wisconsin",
    "country": "United States",
    "radius": 10 
  },
  "as": {
    "name": "Charter Communications LLC",
    "domain": "charter.com",
    "type": "isp",
    "last_changed": "2025-03-09"
  },
  "is_hosting": false, 
  "is_mobile": false
}

But wait, ASN changed recently?

Big ISPs reshuffle subnets all the time. A fresh ASN date is normal unless the geo also jumps; then it can hint at recycled blocks.

Example decisions after seeing this data: 

  • Lower fraud score / fast-lane KYC
  • Apply city-level taxes, promos, licensing with confidence
  • Feed into ML as a “good” training signal

2. Handling a Corporate VPN with Nuance

Not every VPN is a threat. This tunnel exits on Netflix’s own backbone (as_type = "business"). The brand (privacy_name = "USAIP") is consumer-grade, but ownership matters: the egress IP is still traceable to Netflix Legal, not a cloud VPS.

{
  "ip": "66.197.193.227",
  "anonymous": {
    "is_proxy": false,
    "is_vpn": true, 
    "name": "USAIP" 
  },
  "geo": {
    "city": "New York City", 
    "radius": 20 
  },
  "as": {
    "name": "Netflix Streaming Services Inc.",
    "type": "business" 
  }
  "is_hosting": false
}

Example decisions after seeing this data: 

  • Geo ≈ exit node, not the laptop — but for compliance you often care only that the traffic is in-country and on the company’s backbone
  • Fast-lane corporate traffic when VPN and business ASN align
  • Block or step-up when the same VPN brand exits on hosting or proxy infrastructure

3. Hyper-Local Targeting with Confidence

A request from Chicago, Illinois comes in — it lands within DMA 602, carries no anonymity flags, and reports a tight 10 km radius. It resolves to a well-known consumer ISP (Comcast), with no signs of proxy, hosting, or mobile infrastructure. In other words, a perfect candidate for city-level geo-targeting.

{
  "ip": "76.136.72.146",
  "anonymous": {
    "is_vpn": false,
    "is_proxy": false,
    "is_tor": false,
    "is_relay": false
  },
  "geo": {
    "city": "Chicago",
    "region": "Illinois",
    "country": "United States",
    "postal_code": "60666",
    "dma_code": "602",
    "timezone": "America/Chicago",
    "radius": 10
  },
  "as": {
    "name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
    "domain": "comcast.com",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "is_hosting": false,
  "is_mobile": false
}

This is the kind of signal IPinfo Plus is designed for — metro-level accuracy without opaque scoring, and no guesswork around infrastructure type or anonymity. When ad spend depends on precision, IP-level intelligence still matters.

Example decisions after seeing this data: 

  • Serve hyper-local creatives only when the radius is ≤ 10 km
  • Bid higher in known DMAs like 602; suppress outside metro areas
  • Use the timezone to schedule delivery down to local dayparts
  • Bypass GPS dependencies while staying privacy-respecting

Use Cases: Built for Risk, Security, AdTech, and Builders

Whether you're blocking fraud, enriching security logs, fine-tuning ads, or powering geolocation-based features, IPinfo Plus gives you the context to act with confidence.

  • For fraud and risk teams, it's now easy to flag fast-changing ASNs, pinpoint risky VPN brands, and prioritize IPs that have been stable for years.
  • Security teams can enrich threat intelligence with exact Tor and VPN identifiers, helping SIEM systems and SOAR platforms escalate threats more accurately.
  • AdTech platforms benefit from high-confidence geo and DMA data so you can suppress spend in low-trust regions, or target city-level audiences without needing GPS or cookies.
  • Product builders can tune delivery flows, pricing logic, and access policies based on real, interpretable IP traits, not just a binary flag or guess.

Delivery Options That Fit Your Stack

Pull IPinfo Plus data in real time through our low-latency API, grab daily flat-file downloads (CSV, JSON, Parquet, MMDB), or query it right inside your warehouse, no heavy lifting required.

  • Self-serve API & flat files: Make realtime API calls or schedule daily/weekly downloads in CSV, JSON, Parquet, or MMDB.
  • Snowflake Marketplace: Subscribe in a few clicks and join the dataset straight to your existing tables for instant queries.
  • Google Cloud Marketplace: Choose the listing that matches your region (IPinfo Plus US or IPinfo Plus EU) and access the data in BigQuery via Analytics Hub.

Whether your workflow lives in Snowflake, BigQuery, S3, or a custom stack, IPinfo Plus meets you there so you can spend time on decisions, not data plumbing.

Friendly, Flexible Pricing 

IPinfo Plus starts at $62 per month for 150k API lookups. Higher-volume tiers like 250k, 500k, and 1M are available as self-serve. If you need more than 1 million lookups per month, or need access to database downloads, IPinfo Plus is also offered on our Enterprise tiers, just talk to sales to learn more.

You control how IPinfo Plus handles traffic beyond your monthly plan. If overages are enabled, usage continues at the same per-request rate: $0.000811 per lookup, or about $0.81 per 1,000 extra lookups. No minimums, no hidden blocks. Prefer to stay within a strict limit? You can cap usage anytime in the dashboard to prevent any additional charges.

