Introducing IPinfo Plus: Detailed IP Data for Confident Decisions

Every connection on the internet starts with an IP address. For teams building around security, fraud, personalization, or policy enforcement, IP data is often the first signal in the stack and the first thing attackers try to manipulate.
From detecting risky VPNs to assessing location stability or identifying mobile carriers, IP data can reveal critical context.
That's why we built, IPinfo Plus, our new premium data product built for teams that need greater precision, context, and confidence in their IP intelligence.
Whether you're scoring risk, filtering bots, enforcing location-based policy, or tuning access flows, IPinfo Plus gives you the data to decide. You stay in control. We just make the signal clear.
IPinfo Plus delivers 32 IP attributes that go beyond basic location data. Identify VPN, Tor, proxy, or relay providers by name when detectable moving beyond simple yes/no flags. See location accuracy radius in kilometers, track when IPs last changed networks, and identify mobile carriers by name.
Start with 150k API requests monthly: no sales calls, contracts, or enterprise setup required. Scale as you grow, from thousands to billions of requests per day. Our infrastructure handles up to 100,000 queries per second, handling over 4 billion API requests per day. Need to use IP data within your own product? We offer flexible commercial licensing to embed IPinfo directly into your platform.
IPinfo Plus is available via API, database downloads (MMDB, CSV, Parquet), or direct integration through Snowflake and Google Cloud Marketplaces — so you can plug it into your workflows however you need.
Below are three real-world examples that show how a handful of IPinfo Plus fields can drive smarter decisions across different use cases — from fraud detection to VPN handling to hyper-local ad targeting. Each snippet highlights the signals that matter most in context: whether you're blocking anonymous traffic, fast-tracking trusted users, or tuning location-based bidding.
These examples aren’t meant to be definitive rules — they’re here to help you interpret the data, layer it with your own intelligence, and apply it to the decisions that matter in your stack.
A request from Madison, Wisconsin with no anonymity flags, a precise 10 km radius, and a garden-variety ISP backbone (Charter/Spectrum).
{
"ip": "174.82.152.8",
"anonymous": {
"is_vpn": false,
"is_proxy": false,
"is_tor": false,
},
"geo": {
"city": "Madison",
"region": "Wisconsin",
"country": "United States",
"radius": 10
},
"as": {
"name": "Charter Communications LLC",
"domain": "charter.com",
"type": "isp",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"is_hosting": false,
"is_mobile": false
}
But wait, ASN changed recently?
Big ISPs reshuffle subnets all the time. A fresh ASN date is normal unless the geo also jumps; then it can hint at recycled blocks.
Example decisions after seeing this data:
Not every VPN is a threat. This tunnel exits on Netflix’s own backbone (as_type = "business"). The brand (privacy_name = "USAIP") is consumer-grade, but ownership matters: the egress IP is still traceable to Netflix Legal, not a cloud VPS.
{
"ip": "66.197.193.227",
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_vpn": true,
"name": "USAIP"
},
"geo": {
"city": "New York City",
"radius": 20
},
"as": {
"name": "Netflix Streaming Services Inc.",
"type": "business"
}
"is_hosting": false
}
Example decisions after seeing this data:
A request from Chicago, Illinois comes in — it lands within DMA 602, carries no anonymity flags, and reports a tight 10 km radius. It resolves to a well-known consumer ISP (Comcast), with no signs of proxy, hosting, or mobile infrastructure. In other words, a perfect candidate for city-level geo-targeting.
{
"ip": "76.136.72.146",
"anonymous": {
"is_vpn": false,
"is_proxy": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_relay": false
},
"geo": {
"city": "Chicago",
"region": "Illinois",
"country": "United States",
"postal_code": "60666",
"dma_code": "602",
"timezone": "America/Chicago",
"radius": 10
},
"as": {
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"domain": "comcast.com",
"type": "isp"
},
"is_hosting": false,
"is_mobile": false
}
This is the kind of signal IPinfo Plus is designed for — metro-level accuracy without opaque scoring, and no guesswork around infrastructure type or anonymity. When ad spend depends on precision, IP-level intelligence still matters.
Example decisions after seeing this data:
Our enriched, contextual IP data empowers companies to make confident decisions.
Whether you're blocking fraud, enriching security logs, fine-tuning ads, or powering geolocation-based features, IPinfo Plus gives you the context to act with confidence.
Pull IPinfo Plus data in real time through our low-latency API, grab daily flat-file downloads (CSV, JSON, Parquet, MMDB), or query it right inside your warehouse, no heavy lifting required.
Whether your workflow lives in Snowflake, BigQuery, S3, or a custom stack, IPinfo Plus meets you there so you can spend time on decisions, not data plumbing.
IPinfo Plus starts at $62 per month for 150k API lookups. Higher-volume tiers like 250k, 500k, and 1M are available as self-serve. If you need more than 1 million lookups per month, or need access to database downloads, IPinfo Plus is also offered on our Enterprise tiers, just talk to sales to learn more.
You control how IPinfo Plus handles traffic beyond your monthly plan. If overages are enabled, usage continues at the same per-request rate: $0.000811 per lookup, or about $0.81 per 1,000 extra lookups. No minimums, no hidden blocks. Prefer to stay within a strict limit? You can cap usage anytime in the dashboard to prevent any additional charges.
Whether you're tuning risk scores, building geo-personalized experiences, or locking down auth flows, IPinfo Plus is ready to deliver the context you need.
Test the API, download a sample file, or drop it into your pipeline today.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.