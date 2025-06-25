Introducing IPinfo Plus: Detailed IP Data for Confident Decisions

Every connection on the internet starts with an IP address. For teams building around security, fraud, personalization, or policy enforcement, IP data is often the first signal in the stack and the first thing attackers try to manipulate.

From detecting risky VPNs to assessing location stability or identifying mobile carriers, IP data can reveal critical context.

That's why we built, IPinfo Plus , our new premium data product built for teams that need greater precision, context, and confidence in their IP intelligence.

Whether you're scoring risk, filtering bots, enforcing location-based policy, or tuning access flows, IPinfo Plus gives you the data to decide. You stay in control. We just make the signal clear.

Actionable IP Data at Scale

IPinfo Plus delivers 32 IP attributes that go beyond basic location data. Identify VPN, Tor, proxy, or relay providers by name when detectable moving beyond simple yes/no flags. See location accuracy radius in kilometers, track when IPs last changed networks, and identify mobile carriers by name.

Start with 150k API requests monthly: no sales calls, contracts, or enterprise setup required. Scale as you grow, from thousands to billions of requests per day. Our infrastructure handles up to 100,000 queries per second, handling over 4 billion API requests per day. Need to use IP data within your own product? We offer flexible commercial licensing to embed IPinfo directly into your platform.

IPinfo Plus is available via API, database downloads (MMDB, CSV, Parquet), or direct integration through Snowflake and Google Cloud Marketplaces — so you can plug it into your workflows however you need.