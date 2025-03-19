Impossible Travel Detection With IP Data

In today's cybersecurity landscape, attackers routinely bypass traditional defenses using stolen credentials. Among the most powerful ways to catch these compromises before damage occurs is impossible travel detection - a technique that flags when login attempts for the same user happen from geographically distant locations in timeframes that defy physical possibility. This seemingly straightforward security approach has proven remarkably effective at stopping attackers in their tracks, but its success depends entirely on one critical factor: the quality of IP intelligence . When geolocation data lacks accuracy or essential context, security teams face an impossible choice - miss genuine attacks or drown in false positives that waste valuable resources. Impossible travel detection plays a vital role across diverse security environments: Enterprise security teams protecting remote workforce access

protecting remote workforce access Financial institutions preventing account takeover and transaction fraud

preventing account takeover and transaction fraud SaaS platforms detecting unauthorized customer account usage

detecting unauthorized customer account usage E-commerce businesses preventing payment fraud What separates successful implementations from ineffective ones? The accuracy, context, and reliability of the underlying IP data. Let's explore how high-precision IP intelligence transforms impossible travel detection from a noisy alert generator into a high-confidence defense mechanism that stops attacks before they succeed. What Is Impossible Travel? Impossible travel detection identifies when a user appears to log in from two locations that are physically impossible to travel between in the given timeframe. For example, if a user logs into their account from New York at 2:00 PM and then appears to log in from Tokyo at 2:30 PM, this would flag as "impossible travel" since no human could physically travel that distance in just 30 minutes. These patterns strongly indicate that at least one of the login attempts is unauthorized – likely an attacker using stolen credentials. The concept relies on a simple but powerful premise: a legitimate user can only be in one physical location at a time, and their movement between locations is constrained by the laws of physics and commercial travel capabilities. When these natural constraints appear to be violated, security systems can automatically flag the activity for further investigation or take immediate protective action. Impossible travel detection works by: Capturing the IP address of each login attempt

Converting that IP address to a geographic location through IP geolocation data

Comparing the location with previous login locations for the same user

Calculating whether the time between logins allows for realistic travel between the locations

Triggering alerts or additional authentication when physically impossible travel is detected This method has become increasingly important as remote work, global access, and credential theft have all expanded dramatically in recent years. However, the effectiveness of impossible travel detection depends on two critical factors: accurate IP geolocation data and the ability to detect IP anonymization tools like VPNs, proxies, and residential proxies. Without both capabilities, security teams face significant challenges: Without accurate geolocation data , teams encounter excessive false positives or miss genuine attacks

, teams encounter excessive false positives or miss genuine attacks Without detecting anonymization tools, attackers can easily mask their true location and bypass detection by routing traffic through VPNs, proxies, or even residential IP addresses that appear legitimate This is why comprehensive IP intelligence that includes both precise geolocation and anonymization detection is essential for effective impossible travel security controls. The Real-World Impact of Missed Impossible Travel Alerts Consider this scenario from a recent security incident documented by Wirespeed . A mid-sized manufacturing company with a lean security team of just three people suffered a business email compromise (BEC) attack that resulted in $3 million being wired to a foreign bank account. Despite having security tools in place, the attack succeeded. What happened? The attacker used a sophisticated social engineering attack to gain the victim's credentials, then logged in from a cloud provider IP address. While Azure Active Directory did generate an impossible travel alert, the company's MDR provider never escalated it. This highlights a critical industry problem: MDR providers typically don't alert on impossible travel and suspicious logins largely because they lack confidence in IP geolocation data accuracy. This is where the difference between other vendors' IP geolocation and IPinfo's high-accuracy data becomes critical. As we've documented at ipinfo.io/accuracy/eu , many providers consistently misidentify IP locations by thousands of kilometers. For example, with IP address 103.242.247.1 , other providers place this IP in Auckland, New Zealand – over 18,326 kilometers from its actual location in London, United Kingdom. IPinfo correctly identifies it based on concrete evidence: For less than the cost of a junior security analyst, IPinfo's accurate IP intelligence could have prevented this $3 million loss. Our data could have enabled the security team to: Instantly recognize the geographical anomaly

Identify whether the login came from a known cloud provider or VPN service

Access contextual data about the IP to quickly determine risk level This single missed alert was the only early warning signal that could have prevented the theft. By the time the fraud was discovered, the money was gone forever. The IP Intelligence Gap in Security Operations Security teams face three critical challenges with impossible travel detection and this is how IPinfo data can help:

Challenges Impact IPinfo Solution Inaccurate IP geolocation False alarms leading to alert fatigue Active measurement via 940+ global probe servers providing superior accuracy Limited context on anonymization Missing critical risk signals Comprehensive privacy detection identifying VPNs, proxies, and more with specific provider details Stale data Decisions based on outdated information Daily data refreshes with over 360 billion measurements weekly to track the IP's frequent changes

Why Impossible Travel Detection Matters Impossible travel detection serves as a critical early warning system across multiple security contexts, extending far beyond basic account monitoring: Initial account compromise : When attackers first use stolen credentials (acquired through phishing, data breaches, or password spraying), they typically access the compromised account from their own geographic location – often dramatically different from where the legitimate user normally operates.

: When attackers first use stolen credentials (acquired through phishing, data breaches, or password spraying), they typically access the compromised account from their own geographic location – often dramatically different from where the legitimate user normally operates. Payment and transaction fraud : Financial services and e-commerce platforms rely on impossible travel detection to identify when a customer initiates a transaction in one location, then attempts another from thousands of miles away minutes later – a pattern strongly indicative of fraud.

: Financial services and e-commerce platforms rely on impossible travel detection to identify when a customer initiates a transaction in one location, then attempts another from thousands of miles away minutes later – a pattern strongly indicative of fraud. API access : Security teams monitor for impossible travel patterns in automated systems when API tokens or service accounts suddenly show activity from geographically distant endpoints in timeframes that defy physical possibility.

: Security teams monitor for impossible travel patterns in automated systems when API tokens or service accounts suddenly show activity from geographically distant endpoints in timeframes that defy physical possibility. Content access and data exfiltration: Organizations can detect potential data theft when a user accesses sensitive documents from their regular office location, then downloads similar materials from an unusual geographic region shortly afterward. These impossible travel events are particularly valuable security signals because they may be the only warning before material impact to your organization. These alerts should never be ignored, as they often represent the last line of defense before attackers achieve their objectives – whether data exfiltration, financial fraud, or system sabotage. Impossible Travel Detection Across Industries While remote work has accelerated the need for robust impossible travel detection, this security capability delivers critical protection across numerous scenarios: Financial Services Banks and fintech companies leverage impossible travel detection to protect both customer accounts and internal systems. When a banking customer logs into their New York account and attempts a large wire transfer from Tokyo just hours later, accurate geolocation data triggers immediate fraud prevention measures. For financial institutions, the stakes are exceptionally high – a single compromised account could result in millions of dollars in fraudulent transfers. E-commerce and Digital Services Online retailers and subscription services face constant account takeover attempts, where attackers leverage stolen credentials to make unauthorized purchases or access premium content. By implementing impossible travel detection, these businesses can automatically flag suspicious logins when a customer's typical pattern (logging in from Chicago) suddenly changes (logging in from Eastern Europe) within a short timeframe. Government and Critical Infrastructure Organizations managing critical infrastructure implement strict impossible travel rules to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive systems. For example, a utility worker accessing industrial control systems from an operations center in Texas shouldn't simultaneously log in from overseas, which could indicate an attempted breach of critical systems. SaaS Platforms and B2B Services Enterprise SaaS providers protect their customers by monitoring for impossible travel patterns that could indicate compromised admin accounts. For example, when a company administrator accesses configuration settings from headquarters in London and then attempts to download all customer data from Singapore an hour later, accurate geolocation data can trigger account restrictions and security alerts. In each of these cases, the effectiveness of impossible travel detection depends entirely on the accuracy of the underlying IP geolocation data. Inaccurate data leads to missed attacks or excessive false positives – both unacceptable outcomes for security teams protecting critical assets. The Challenge: IP Geolocation Accuracy Despite its importance, many organizations struggle with impossible travel detection because of poor IP data quality. The market is flooded with IP data vendors that map IP addresses to geolocations, but most are surprisingly bad, with clearly mismatched locations. This happens because most vendors will simply trust unverified third-party sources like WHOIS and geofeed data, which is often inaccurate or deliberately misleading – IP owners can self-report any location they want without verification, leading to geolocation errors that span thousands of miles. This inaccuracy creates two major problems: False positives : Incorrectly flagging legitimate user activity as suspicious, creating alert fatigue and wasting analyst time

: Incorrectly flagging legitimate user activity as suspicious, creating alert fatigue and wasting analyst time False negatives: Missing genuinely suspicious login events, potentially allowing attackers to operate undetected Neither outcome is acceptable for security teams already stretched thin.

Discover location-based data instantly with IPinfo’s IP address geolocation API Get instant access to the quickest and most reliable solution for accessing geolocation context. IP geolocation API