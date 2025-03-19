Impossible Travel Detection With IP Data

In today's cybersecurity landscape, attackers routinely bypass traditional defenses using stolen credentials. Among the most powerful ways to catch these compromises before damage occurs is impossible travel detection - a technique that flags when login attempts for the same user happen from geographically distant locations in timeframes that defy physical possibility.
This seemingly straightforward security approach has proven remarkably effective at stopping attackers in their tracks, but its success depends entirely on one critical factor: the quality of IP intelligence.
When geolocation data lacks accuracy or essential context, security teams face an impossible choice - miss genuine attacks or drown in false positives that waste valuable resources.
Impossible travel detection plays a vital role across diverse security environments:
What separates successful implementations from ineffective ones? The accuracy, context, and reliability of the underlying IP data. Let's explore how high-precision IP intelligence transforms impossible travel detection from a noisy alert generator into a high-confidence defense mechanism that stops attacks before they succeed.
Impossible travel detection identifies when a user appears to log in from two locations that are physically impossible to travel between in the given timeframe.
For example, if a user logs into their account from New York at 2:00 PM and then appears to log in from Tokyo at 2:30 PM, this would flag as "impossible travel" since no human could physically travel that distance in just 30 minutes. These patterns strongly indicate that at least one of the login attempts is unauthorized – likely an attacker using stolen credentials.
The concept relies on a simple but powerful premise: a legitimate user can only be in one physical location at a time, and their movement between locations is constrained by the laws of physics and commercial travel capabilities. When these natural constraints appear to be violated, security systems can automatically flag the activity for further investigation or take immediate protective action.
Impossible travel detection works by:
This method has become increasingly important as remote work, global access, and credential theft have all expanded dramatically in recent years. However, the effectiveness of impossible travel detection depends on two critical factors: accurate IP geolocation data and the ability to detect IP anonymization tools like VPNs, proxies, and residential proxies. Without both capabilities, security teams face significant challenges:
This is why comprehensive IP intelligence that includes both precise geolocation and anonymization detection is essential for effective impossible travel security controls.
Consider this scenario from a recent security incident documented by Wirespeed.
A mid-sized manufacturing company with a lean security team of just three people suffered a business email compromise (BEC) attack that resulted in $3 million being wired to a foreign bank account. Despite having security tools in place, the attack succeeded.
What happened? The attacker used a sophisticated social engineering attack to gain the victim's credentials, then logged in from a cloud provider IP address. While Azure Active Directory did generate an impossible travel alert, the company's MDR provider never escalated it. This highlights a critical industry problem: MDR providers typically don't alert on impossible travel and suspicious logins largely because they lack confidence in IP geolocation data accuracy.
This is where the difference between other vendors' IP geolocation and IPinfo's high-accuracy data becomes critical. As we've documented at ipinfo.io/accuracy/eu, many providers consistently misidentify IP locations by thousands of kilometers.
For example, with IP address 103.242.247.1, other providers place this IP in Auckland, New Zealand – over 18,326 kilometers from its actual location in London, United Kingdom. IPinfo correctly identifies it based on concrete evidence:
For less than the cost of a junior security analyst, IPinfo's accurate IP intelligence could have prevented this $3 million loss. Our data could have enabled the security team to:
This single missed alert was the only early warning signal that could have prevented the theft. By the time the fraud was discovered, the money was gone forever.
Security teams face three critical challenges with impossible travel detection and this is how IPinfo data can help:
Impossible travel detection serves as a critical early warning system across multiple security contexts, extending far beyond basic account monitoring:
These impossible travel events are particularly valuable security signals because they may be the only warning before material impact to your organization. These alerts should never be ignored, as they often represent the last line of defense before attackers achieve their objectives – whether data exfiltration, financial fraud, or system sabotage.
While remote work has accelerated the need for robust impossible travel detection, this security capability delivers critical protection across numerous scenarios:
Banks and fintech companies leverage impossible travel detection to protect both customer accounts and internal systems. When a banking customer logs into their New York account and attempts a large wire transfer from Tokyo just hours later, accurate geolocation data triggers immediate fraud prevention measures. For financial institutions, the stakes are exceptionally high – a single compromised account could result in millions of dollars in fraudulent transfers.
Online retailers and subscription services face constant account takeover attempts, where attackers leverage stolen credentials to make unauthorized purchases or access premium content. By implementing impossible travel detection, these businesses can automatically flag suspicious logins when a customer's typical pattern (logging in from Chicago) suddenly changes (logging in from Eastern Europe) within a short timeframe.
Organizations managing critical infrastructure implement strict impossible travel rules to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive systems. For example, a utility worker accessing industrial control systems from an operations center in Texas shouldn't simultaneously log in from overseas, which could indicate an attempted breach of critical systems.
Enterprise SaaS providers protect their customers by monitoring for impossible travel patterns that could indicate compromised admin accounts. For example, when a company administrator accesses configuration settings from headquarters in London and then attempts to download all customer data from Singapore an hour later, accurate geolocation data can trigger account restrictions and security alerts.
In each of these cases, the effectiveness of impossible travel detection depends entirely on the accuracy of the underlying IP geolocation data. Inaccurate data leads to missed attacks or excessive false positives – both unacceptable outcomes for security teams protecting critical assets.
Despite its importance, many organizations struggle with impossible travel detection because of poor IP data quality. The market is flooded with IP data vendors that map IP addresses to geolocations, but most are surprisingly bad, with clearly mismatched locations. This happens because most vendors will simply trust unverified third-party sources like WHOIS and geofeed data, which is often inaccurate or deliberately misleading – IP owners can self-report any location they want without verification, leading to geolocation errors that span thousands of miles.
This inaccuracy creates two major problems:
Neither outcome is acceptable for security teams already stretched thin.
Get instant access to the quickest and most reliable solution for accessing geolocation context.
Unlike competitors who rely primarily on passive data collection or WHOIS records (which can be inaccurate or self-reported), IPinfo takes an evidence-based approach to IP geolocation. While many providers stop at basic public registry data, IPinfo goes further by actively triangulating IP locations through our global probe network. This results in significantly higher accuracy rates when tested against ground-truth datasets.
In a direct comparison with leading IP data providers using GPS location as ground truth this is how IPinfo's geolocation data is the best in class for accuracy:
Beyond basic geolocation, IPinfo's advanced datasets include critical context for security decisions:
With IPinfo's data, security teams can distinguish between genuinely suspicious location changes and normal IP address reassignments, adjust alert thresholds based on location confidence scores, leverage stability data to recognize patterns in IP behavior over time, and build more sophisticated impossible travel models that reduce false positives while catching real threats.
What sets IPinfo's geolocation data apart? Unlike providers that rely solely on public records or third-party data aggregation, IPinfo employs a comprehensive approach:
IPinfo maintains a growing network of over 930 strategically positioned probe servers worldwide, part of our continuous data accuracy process. This infrastructure actively measures the internet 24/7 through ping operations, traceroute analysis to triangulate IP locations precisely.
Rather than relying solely on static data sources, our probe network constantly generates geographic polygons that pinpoint possible location areas by measuring round-trip times from multiple vantage points -- similar to how GPS systems determine location.
We process over 400 billion measurements weekly, ensuring our data reflects the dynamic nature of the internet where approximately 30% of region-level IP data changes yearly.
Our continuous data accuracy process includes sophisticated privacy detection that identifies not just basic anonymization status but also specific tools and service providers. IPinfo's privacy detection identifies:
Our probe network plays a crucial role in privacy detection, allowing us to actively verify and identify anonymizing services through direct measurement rather than relying solely on static lists or direct connection with commercial service providers. Using this infrastructure, we can detect VPNs through active handshake verification and port scanning.
For organizations requiring deeper insights, our Privacy Detection Extended dataset provides additional technical context including confidence scores (1-3), first and last observation dates, and specific detection methods used (census port scanning, device activity patterns, VPN configuration verification, or WHOIS association).
This combination of active measurement and rich contextual data helps security teams evaluate the risk level of suspicious logins with precision, significantly improving impossible travel detection by distinguishing between truly suspicious geographic shifts and benign anonymization practices.
Our data accuracy is maintained through a rigorous, ongoing validation process that adapts to the internet's constant evolution.
With 18% of privacy IP data changing weekly and 41% changing monthly, we've built sophisticated systems that tag more than 1.4 billion IPs with over 22 meta tags, transforming probabilistic data into verified facts.
This continuous monitoring and processing ensures our data remains current through daily updates to 99% of our IP data. Our research partnerships with academic institutions and internal academic programs keep our methodologies on the cutting edge.
IPinfo's accurate IP intelligence is designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing security infrastructure through multiple implementation options:
The impact of accurate IP data on security operations is dramatic. As Jake Reynolds, Co-Founder/CTO of Wirespeed, shared:
"We feed in a single IP address and get back location, privacy flags like Tor usage, and company or abuse contacts. That has been huge for kicking out malicious logins. In our first week, we caught someone logging in from Kentucky, but the abuse contact was based in Shanghai. This client had zero business in Asia, so we kicked them out in under 200 seconds – far faster than a typical SOC, which can take tens of minutes to hours. We later discovered it was a Russian hacker trying to transfer money. Thanks to IPinfo's data, we were able to stop it within about 90 seconds."
For MDR/XDR providers and security teams, this translates to:
Organizations looking to enhance their impossible travel detection capabilities should consider these best practices:
By implementing these best practices with high-quality IP intelligence data, organizations can transform impossible travel detection from a simple security control into a sophisticated threat detection capability that accurately identifies suspicious access patterns while minimizing false positives.
Impossible travel detection represents one of security teams' most valuable early warning mechanisms. However, this powerful technique can generate more noise than signal without accurate IP intelligence.
By leveraging high-quality IP data with comprehensive context, organizations can dramatically improve their ability to detect and respond to account compromises before attackers can cause harm. Don't wait for a breach to expose gaps in your impossible travel detection.
In today's threat landscape, where a single compromised account can lead to millions in losses, accurate IP intelligence isn't just nice to have – it's essential for effective security operations.
Here's how to get started with IPinfo:
Begin with our free and unlimited IPinfo Lite plan: See the difference in accuracy with unlimited free country-level lookups by signing up for a free trial.
Request a custom quote: Our team will show you how IPinfo's data can enhance your specific security tools and workflows. Contact sales.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.