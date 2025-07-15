Free Webinar July 29: What IP Data Can Tell You About VPNs

Over the past decade at IPinfo, I’ve seen how IP data has become essential to teams working in fraud prevention, security, and compliance. It can reveal a lot: patterns in infrastructure, privacy indicators, and even subtle clues about user behavior. But it’s not a silver bullet, and using it well takes more than just flagging an IP as “bad.”

That’s why I’m speaking at a live webinar on Tuesday, July 29 at 2 PM EDT hosted by Black Hat — to walk through what IP-level data can realistically tell you about VPNs, proxies, and anonymized traffic.

I’ll share what we’ve learned through gathering, processing, and verifying massive volumes of IP data . My goal is to offer a clearer framework for how to interpret IP signals and apply them responsibly.

What we’ll cover:

What counts as credible evidence from an IP address such as open ports, VPN configuration patterns, and observed exit-node behaviors.

How to calibrate detection thresholds to align with different use cases and risk appetites, avoiding unnecessary false positives.

Common challenges and edge cases in identifying residential proxies, commercial VPNs, and hosting infrastructure using only IP-level signals.

Whether you’re deep into threat modeling or just trying to reduce fraud without blocking legitimate users, this session is designed to give you a realistic, usable understanding of how IP intelligence fits into your stack.

I’ll be joined by Terry Sweeney, a Black Hat moderator, who’ll help guide the discussion and bring in audience questions.