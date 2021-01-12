8 years ago by IPinfo Team — 1 min read How to filter bot traffic

The free plan of our IP geolocation API is limited to 50,000 requests per month, and the pricing of the paid plans is based on higher monthly request volume. One simple way to reduce your request volumes and squeeze some extra value our of our API is to avoid doing lookups for known bots, such as the Google or Bing search bots which crawl websites and can generate a lot of additional requests.

Filtering out bot traffic is easily done by looking at the user-agent header. Here are some user agents for common bots:

SEARCH BOT USER AGENT Google Bot Googlebot/2.1 (+http://www.googlebot.com/bot.html) Bing Bot Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; bingbot/2.0 +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm) Yandex Bot Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; YandexBot/3.0; +http://yandex.com/bots) Baidu Spider Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Baiduspider/2.0; +http://www.baidu.com/search/spider.html)

Notice that they all contain the term "bot" or "spider". Here's a little javascript snippet that uses a regular expression to look for these terms, and performs a different action based on what it finds:

if(navigator.userAgent.match(/bot|spider/i)) { // It's a bot! } else { // It's not a bot! }

That check can then be used to avoid hitting the IPinfo.io API for bots, by doing something like this:

if (navigator.userAgent.match(/bot|spider/i)) { // It is a bot. We might want to set some defaults here, or do nothing. } else { // It's not a bot! Hit the API const request = await fetch("https://ipinfo.io/json?token=$TOKEN"); const jsonResponse = await request.json(); console.log(jsonResponse); }

