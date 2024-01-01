Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Sao Tome and Principe

Nearby countries: NigeriaCameroonRepublic of the CongoGabonEquatorial Guinea
Map of Sao Tome and Principe

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
15,852 (17% pingable)
Router IPs
39
Hosting IPs
13
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Sao Tome and Principe 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS328191Companhia Santomense de Telecomunicacoesisp8,192
AS327725UNITEL STP SARLisp1,024

ASN data

Important Routers in Sao Tome and Principe

IP Address City ASN
197.159.183.64São ToméAS328191
197.159.183.72São ToméAS328191
197.159.183.71São ToméAS328191
197.159.183.66São ToméAS328191
197.159.183.1São ToméAS328191
197.159.186.251São ToméAS328191
154.72.14.14São ToméAS327725
197.159.180.66São ToméAS328191
154.72.14.13São ToméAS327725
197.159.180.9São ToméAS328191
197.159.183.29São ToméAS328191
197.159.180.67São ToméAS328191
197.159.180.71São ToméAS328191
154.72.14.134São ToméAS327725
197.159.186.244São ToméAS328191
197.159.166.1São ToméAS328191
197.159.191.73São ToméAS328191
197.159.166.19São ToméAS328191
154.72.14.178São ToméAS327725
197.159.183.70São ToméAS328191
197.159.166.101São ToméAS328191
197.159.166.82São ToméAS328191
197.159.166.84São ToméAS328191
154.72.13.78São ToméAS327725
197.159.166.107São ToméAS328191

Top Cities in Sao Tome and Principe

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
São Tomé15,852239104.28.193.214

Top Hosting IPs in Sao Tome and Principe

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.159.180.383moche.st
197.159.166.122dgap.st
197.159.166.1481inclusaofinanceira.st
197.159.166.1661smf.st
197.159.180.11cstome.net
197.159.186.891spaut.st
197.159.186.251bistp.st
197.159.166.1061ccvp.st
197.159.191.391gov.st
197.159.191.381gov.st
197.159.166.1471bcstp.st

Mobile Carriers in Sao Tome and Principe 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
CSTmovel1,024197.159.175.0

Top VPN Providers in Sao Tome and Principe

No VPNs detected in Sao Tome and Principe.

