ASNs in Sao Tome and Principe — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS328191
|Companhia Santomense de Telecomunicacoes
|isp
|8,192
|AS327725
|UNITEL STP SARL
|isp
|1,024
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|15,852 (17% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|39
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|13
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|AFRINIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|197.159.183.64
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.183.72
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.183.71
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.183.66
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.183.1
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.186.251
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|154.72.14.14
|São Tomé
|AS327725
|197.159.180.66
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|154.72.14.13
|São Tomé
|AS327725
|197.159.180.9
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.183.29
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.180.67
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.180.71
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|154.72.14.134
|São Tomé
|AS327725
|197.159.186.244
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.166.1
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.191.73
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.166.19
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|154.72.14.178
|São Tomé
|AS327725
|197.159.183.70
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.166.101
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.166.82
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|197.159.166.84
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|154.72.13.78
|São Tomé
|AS327725
|197.159.166.107
|São Tomé
|AS328191
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|São Tomé
|15,852
|2
|39
|104.28.193.214
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|197.159.180.38
|3
|moche.st
|197.159.166.12
|2
|dgap.st
|197.159.166.148
|1
|inclusaofinanceira.st
|197.159.166.166
|1
|smf.st
|197.159.180.1
|1
|cstome.net
|197.159.186.89
|1
|spaut.st
|197.159.186.25
|1
|bistp.st
|197.159.166.106
|1
|ccvp.st
|197.159.191.39
|1
|gov.st
|197.159.191.38
|1
|gov.st
|197.159.166.147
|1
|bcstp.st
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|CSTmovel
|1,024
|197.159.175.0