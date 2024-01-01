Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Maldives

Maldives

Nearby countries: IndiaPakistanSri LankaOmanSeychelles
Map of Maldives

Summary

ASNs
18
IPs
98,823 (29% pingable)
Router IPs
1,354
Hosting IPs
2,117
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Maldives 18

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS7642DHIVEHI RAAJJEYGE GULHUN PLCisp60,672
AS55944Ooredoo Maldives Plcisp12,800
AS24016Focus Infocom Private Limitedisp12,800
AS136238SatLink Pvt Ltdisp1,536
AS24184National Centre for Information Technology, Male', Maldivesgovernment512
AS24082DHIVEHI RAAJJEYGE GULHUN PLCisp512
AS137981Bank of Maldives Plcbusiness512
AS150125Maldives internet exchangeisp256
AS147039Cyprea Private Limitedhosting256
AS137477Villa Shipping and Trading Company Pvt. Ltd.business256
AS137056Tree Top Health Pvt. Ltd.business256
AS136234Media Net Pvt Ltdisp256
AS133742State Trading Organization Plcbusiness256
AS132218Maldives Customs Servicegovernment256
AS9446Maldives internet exchangeinactive0
AS216469Ismail Fayaz trading as PIONENisp0
AS140727National Centre for Information Technologyinactive0
AS135053Dhiraagu Plc.isp0

Important Routers in Maldives

IP Address City ASN
27.114.144.164MaleAS7642
27.114.144.180MaleAS7642
27.114.140.77MaleAS7642
27.114.140.75MaleAS7642
103.31.85.207MaleAS7642
202.1.205.241MaleAS7642
125.214.190.241MaleAS18001
202.1.205.246MaleAS7642
202.1.206.40MaleAS7642
202.1.206.35MaleAS7642
202.1.205.237MaleAS7642
202.1.205.229MaleAS7642
27.114.144.152MaleAS7642
202.153.87.75MaleAS55944
202.1.205.242MaleAS7642
27.114.144.165MaleAS7642
202.1.205.245MaleAS7642
103.31.84.106MaleAS7642
220.158.220.118MaleAS24016
27.114.140.67MaleAS7642
202.1.205.238MaleAS7642
220.158.220.110MaleAS24016
220.158.220.26MaleAS24016
220.158.220.30MaleAS24016
202.1.205.230MaleAS7642

Top Cities in Maldives

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Male96,44613469103.103.66.0
Hulhumale4810124.195.222.192
Manadhoo44813124.195.210.0
Open Stage294118123.176.27.64
Fuvahmulah2560103.172.31.0
Un’goofaaru22414124.195.210.128
Hithadhoo1340124.195.198.0
Dhihdhoo1330202.1.202.0
Kuramathi1280123.176.25.0
Kudahuvadhoo960216.183.211.0

Top Hosting IPs in Maldives

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
202.1.207.124375ilove.mv
27.114.150.51286consult.mv
202.1.207.51202euromarketing.com.mv
202.1.207.57183rasmaadhooschool.edu.mv
202.1.207.116127central.com.mv
202.1.207.114104dc.mv
27.114.150.5086leviathan.mv
27.114.150.4982whitehouse.com.mv
202.1.207.5376dmkt.org.mv
202.1.207.272nolhivaran.gov.mv
27.114.150.5567evegarment.mv
202.1.207.6162threechoice.com.mv
202.1.207.342hithadhoo.gov.mv
27.114.150.5631freshventure.mv
27.114.150.5329aaaec.edu.mv
83.137.200.1326getec.no
202.1.203.10020fm.mv
83.137.200.210imias.no
124.195.200.208guraidhootravels.com
202.1.192.1967ns.gov.mv
123.176.25.105motc.gov.mv
123.176.28.1014lawyers.mv
27.114.150.574thesunsiyam.com.mv
123.176.25.64vevu.mv
69.94.38.1804raymondsroadmaptowealth.com

Mobile Carriers in Maldives 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Ooredoo2,560202.153.80.0
Dhiraagu1,792123.176.27.0

Top VPN Providers in Maldives

No VPNs detected in Maldives.

