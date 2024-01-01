|AS7642
|DHIVEHI RAAJJEYGE GULHUN PLC
|isp
|60,672
|AS55944
|Ooredoo Maldives Plc
|isp
|12,800
|AS24016
|Focus Infocom Private Limited
|isp
|12,800
|AS136238
|SatLink Pvt Ltd
|isp
|1,536
|AS24184
|National Centre for Information Technology, Male', Maldives
|government
|512
|AS24082
|DHIVEHI RAAJJEYGE GULHUN PLC
|isp
|512
|AS137981
|Bank of Maldives Plc
|business
|512
|AS150125
|Maldives internet exchange
|isp
|256
|AS147039
|Cyprea Private Limited
|hosting
|256
|AS137477
|Villa Shipping and Trading Company Pvt. Ltd.
|business
|256
|AS137056
|Tree Top Health Pvt. Ltd.
|business
|256
|AS136234
|Media Net Pvt Ltd
|isp
|256
|AS133742
|State Trading Organization Plc
|business
|256
|AS132218
|Maldives Customs Service
|government
|256
|AS9446
|Maldives internet exchange
|inactive
|0
|AS216469
|Ismail Fayaz trading as PIONEN
|isp
|0
|AS140727
|National Centre for Information Technology
|inactive
|0
|AS135053
|Dhiraagu Plc.
|isp
|0