Breaking Down Geographic Market Segmentation and How to Utilize it
Geographic market segmentation has become a vital component of any successful marketing strategy. Whether you are a small local business or a large global business, correctly utilizing geographic segmentation will put you head and shoulders above the competition. Let’s learn more about it and how you can utilize geographic market segmentation for your own business. What Does “Segmentation” Actually Mean? In marketing, segmentation describes dividing and grouping an audience into subgroups ba