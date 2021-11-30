8 years ago

If you get 30,000 site visitors a month, you only get to know 2,100 of them. The 7% of site visitors who convert are the source of all your data on your prospects and customers. They inform future marketing decisions, sales pipelines, product decisions, and even how your business runs customer support. But there’s a wealth of data in that remaining 93% of site visitors who didn’t convert. They left your site for one of three reasons: * they did see the value of your product, and it didn’t m