Breaking Down Geographic Market Segmentation and How to Utilize it

Geographic market segmentation has become a vital component of any successful marketing strategy. Whether you are a small local business or a large global business, correctly utilizing geographic segmentation will put you head and shoulders above the competition. Let’s learn more about it and how you can utilize geographic market segmentation for your own business. What Does “Segmentation” Actually Mean? In marketing, segmentation describes dividing and grouping an audience into subgroups ba

How the travel industry can use IP address data to save money

In 2019, travel and tourism accounted for over 10 percent of global GDP. However, these industries suffered losses of nearly $4.5 trillion in 2020, ultimately contributing less than 4 percent to the worldwide GDP. Needless to say, from airlines to booking platforms to hotels, 2020 was a challenging year, and the economic rebound for travel-focused industries is going to take time. What many of these companies now need is to conserve revenue while reaching more customers. The good news is that

Use IP Location To Determine Pricing, Currency And Shipping

From healthcare to ecommerce, customer experiences play an ever-increasing role in revenue growth. What this means is that quality of online services and content really matters. Like gasoline in a car, IP geolocation data fuels website personalization from start to finish. For instance, not only does this data reveal buyer insights, but businesses can also customize better pathways to site conversions. Let’s take a look at just three important (but often overlooked) website features that affec

How to use an IP address to help build lifelong customers

Many people blame the Internet for taking away human interactions between customers and businesses that are necessary to build loyalty. As a result, people are more fickle than ever, and lifelong customers are a thing of the past. The truth is, people don’t become lifelong customers unless the product and the entire experience align in such a way that the customer loves the brand and feels as if the company cares about them just as much. Until recently, it was hard for businesses to replicate

How to personalize your landing page pre-signup

Before the internet, company-customer relationships were cultivated at neighborhood, brick-and-mortar stores. Customers could walk into their local corner store, speak to the same employee who’s been serving them for years, and get exactly what they were looking for with almost no effort. In terms of the company-customer relationship, these corner stores served two important functions: 1. They made customers feel known and appreciated. 2. They gave customers the exact product they were look

How brick-and-mortar can use geolocation tech to compete with the giants

Once upon a time, brick-and-mortar had very little competition. A boutique shop would be competing with just 2 or 3 other shops in the areas, a health food shop might be the only one in a given neighborhood, and the local dive bar was guaranteed the after-work crowd within a 5 block radius.   Today, that competition has multiplied a thousand-fold. You’re competing with: * A bigger area of shops, that people now travel further to in order to get what they want * E-commerce, that people can now

How to personalize your website before you know anything about your site visitor

Most marketers wait too long before providing a site visitor with personal experience.    You have three seconds to leave an impression on your consumer with your homepage, or they’ll bounce for good. But when they navigate to your page, they’re hit with generic, impersonal marketing copy and design. Only the brave few who volunteer their email address, their gender, their browsing preferences, and their first unborn child will get the type of personalized experience that grabs their attention.

How marketers overlook 93% of potential customers

If you get 30,000 site visitors a month, you only get to know 2,100 of them. The 7% of site visitors who convert are the source of all your data on your prospects and customers. They inform future marketing decisions, sales pipelines, product decisions, and even how your business runs customer support.    But there’s a wealth of data in that remaining 93% of site visitors who didn’t convert. They left your site for one of three reasons: * they did see the value of your product, and it didn’t m

Localize your marketing to increase conversions of your global customers

SaaS marketing pages are optimized to a fault. Headers, copy, buttons, colors — all A/B tested to draw as many people into the funnel as possible. As many English-speaking American people, that is. The web is optimized for the English language. But most of the web isn’t English. It is still the leading language, but with billions of non-English language users out there, sticking to just the English-speaking world means that SaaS companies are missing out on a potentially massive market. But so

The ultimate guide to personalizing by location for e-commerce sites

A personalized landing page grabs your visitors’ attention. Showing exactly what they need immediately, instead of making them dig around for it, makes the purchasing process as easy as possible — and leads them to conversion. But 40% of marketers [http://www.marketingcharts.com/online/what-are-personalizations-biggest-challenges-and-opportunities-44336/] say their biggest challenge is getting enough data to personalize in time to encourage a purchase. With so many choices online, when custome

