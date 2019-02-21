6 years ago

On Monday, you may have noticed a brand new email from IPinfo sitting in your inbox. This is our request summary email, and you can look forward to seeing these on a weekly or monthly basis! From this week on, we’re providing this as an added service to all IPinfo users. There’s no cost or action required — as long as you’ve made a minimum of one request in the time period you’ve selected, your request summary email will be sent. This email contains charts and graphs that show your total API r