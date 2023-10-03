How accurate is IPinfo's IP address location: verifying IP data accuracy
The geolocation process of IPinfo is largely based on our evidence-based process of probing IP addresses. The probe-based IP geolocation process results in highly accurate IP address location data that can also be verified by users. We run our IP geolocation processes daily, ensuring fresh and accurate data. Additionally, we have one of the most sophisticated probe infrastructures in the world, spanning 103 countries across 6 continents. Now, let’s talk about the evidence of this accuracy claim