How accurate is IPinfo's IP address location: verifying IP data accuracy

The geolocation process of IPinfo is largely based on our evidence-based process of probing IP addresses. The probe-based IP geolocation process results in highly accurate IP address location data that can also be verified by users. We run our IP geolocation processes daily, ensuring fresh and accurate data. Additionally, we have one of the most sophisticated probe infrastructures in the world, spanning 103 countries across 6 continents. Now, let’s talk about the evidence of this accuracy claim

Probe network - how we make sure our IP data is accurate

At IPinfo, a question we get asked quite often is how accurate our data is. It's a straightforward question, really. You make an API call using IPinfo's services or download our database, provide your input IP address, and somehow you're magically presented with the city and country geolocation information and even granular information such as zip code and geographic coordinates. But how does it all work? We also believe in transparency and accuracy. We want our users to understand how we provi

