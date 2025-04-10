IPinfo's Strategic Network Expansion in Q1 2025

As the internet data company, we're committed to setting the standard for the most accurate IP geolocation data possible. A crucial component of our accuracy leadership is our global Probe Network—a distributed system of servers strategically positioned worldwide that helps us validate and enhance the precision of our IP data. We're excited to share our significant expansion during our first quarter of 2025, which further strengthens our position as the most reliable IP intelligence provider on the market.
Our Q1 2025 Probe Network expansion was substantial, with the addition of 97 new probe servers worldwide—representing an 11.7% increase in our overall network size. This growth isn't just about adding more servers; it's about strategically enhancing our coverage to improve data accuracy in key regions.
Some key metrics from our Q1 expansion:
Our Q1 expansion maintained a balanced global approach with significant growth across all major regions.
Asia received the largest share of our expansion efforts, with 41.2% of all new probes deployed across the region. This concentrated investment significantly improves our ability to accurately geolocate IP addresses in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market. China saw the most substantial growth, with 37.1% of our new probes enhancing coverage across multiple cities including Guiyang, Changsha, and several other strategic locations.
While expanding into new territories, we also reinforced our infrastructure in established markets:
Europe: We added 19 new probes across the region (19.6% of our Q1 growth), with strategic deployments in:
This European expansion enhances our coverage density in both established internet hubs and emerging tech centers, further improving our geolocation accuracy in this diverse region.
North America: Our North American network grew by 14 new probes (14.4% of Q1 additions), with installations across the United States in strategic locations like Boca Raton, FL and Draper, UT, along with continued expansion in Canada. The North American deployment focused on improving our capabilities in key technology corridors and emerging digital hubs.
We also expanded into previously underrepresented regions:
This diverse global expansion ensures we maintain the most extensive and balanced data in the industry thanks to our unique Probe Network, with strategic growth in both established and emerging markets.
The strategic growth of our probe network directly impacts the accuracy of our IP geolocation data in several critical ways:
Our probe servers perform delay measurements from multiple vantage points to IP addresses, creating a more precise "location polygon" for each IP. With more probes in more locations, we can triangulate IP addresses with greater accuracy. Think of it as similar to GPS location—the more reference points available, the more precise the location data becomes.
While other providers rely heavily on WHOIS records, geofeeds, and other potentially outdated sources, our probe network provides empirical, real-time measurement data. By expanding our network, we've further reduced our dependence on these less reliable sources, especially in regions where such data is sparse or inaccurate.
Specialized network configurations, such as CDNs, anycast addresses, and cellular networks, present unique challenges for IP geolocation. Our expanded probe network helps identify these edge cases more effectively and apply the appropriate methodologies to determine accurate locations.
By adding coverage in 10 previously unrepresented countries, we've significantly enhanced our ability to accurately geolocate IPs in these regions. This is particularly valuable for emerging markets where reliable IP intelligence has traditionally been difficult to obtain.
What does this expansion mean for our users? Simply put, it ensures you're getting the most accurate IP data possible.
Our Q1 expansion is part of an ongoing commitment to continually improving our data accuracy. We're already planning further strategic network growth for the remainder of 2025, with a focus on expanding into additional underserved regions while also increasing density and efficiency in high-traffic internet areas.
By maintaining the industry's most extensive and strategically distributed Probe Network, we ensure that IPinfo continues to deliver the most accurate IP geolocation data available anywhere.
Interested in learning more about how IPinfo's Probe Network enhances our data accuracy? Contact our team for more information or to discuss how our industry-leading IP data can support your specific use case.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.