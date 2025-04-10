IPinfo's Strategic Network Expansion in Q1 2025

As the internet data company, we're committed to setting the standard for the most accurate IP geolocation data possible. A crucial component of our accuracy leadership is our global Probe Network —a distributed system of servers strategically positioned worldwide that helps us validate and enhance the precision of our IP data. We're excited to share our significant expansion during our first quarter of 2025, which further strengthens our position as the most reliable IP intelligence provider on the market.

Network Growth Highlights

Our Q1 2025 Probe Network expansion was substantial, with the addition of 97 new probe servers worldwide—representing an 11.7% increase in our overall network size. This growth isn't just about adding more servers; it's about strategically enhancing our coverage to improve data accuracy in key regions.

Some key metrics from our Q1 expansion:

10 new countries added to our network

added to our network 52 new cities now hosting IPinfo probe servers

now hosting IPinfo probe servers Strong presence across 43 countries in Q1 alone

across 43 countries in Q1 alone Rich urban diversity with coverage in 87 cities during the quarter

Strategic Regional Focus

Our Q1 expansion maintained a balanced global approach with significant growth across all major regions.

Asia: Leading Our Growth

Asia received the largest share of our expansion efforts, with 41.2% of all new probes deployed across the region. This concentrated investment significantly improves our ability to accurately geolocate IP addresses in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market. China saw the most substantial growth, with 37.1% of our new probes enhancing coverage across multiple cities including Guiyang, Changsha, and several other strategic locations.

Strengthening Core Markets: Europe and North America

While expanding into new territories, we also reinforced our infrastructure in established markets:

Europe: We added 19 new probes across the region (19.6% of our Q1 growth), with strategic deployments in:

Turkey (4 new probes)

The Netherlands (3 new probes)

Germany (3 new probes)

Czech Republic (2 new probes)

Key Nordic locations including Norway's Sandefjord and Sweden's Tällberg

This European expansion enhances our coverage density in both established internet hubs and emerging tech centers, further improving our geolocation accuracy in this diverse region.

North America: Our North American network grew by 14 new probes (14.4% of Q1 additions), with installations across the United States in strategic locations like Boca Raton, FL and Draper, UT, along with continued expansion in Canada. The North American deployment focused on improving our capabilities in key technology corridors and emerging digital hubs.

New Frontiers

We also expanded into previously underrepresented regions:

Caribbean : Jamaica and Barbados

: Jamaica and Barbados West Africa : Togo, Cameroon, and Republic of the Congo

: Togo, Cameroon, and Republic of the Congo Southeast Asia : Laos and Sri Lanka

: Laos and Sri Lanka South America : French Guiana

: French Guiana Central America : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua North Africa: Morocco

This diverse global expansion ensures we maintain the most extensive and balanced data in the industry thanks to our unique Probe Network, with strategic growth in both established and emerging markets.

How Probe Network Expansion Improves Accuracy

The strategic growth of our probe network directly impacts the accuracy of our IP geolocation data in several critical ways:

1. Enhanced Triangulation

Our probe servers perform delay measurements from multiple vantage points to IP addresses, creating a more precise "location polygon" for each IP. With more probes in more locations, we can triangulate IP addresses with greater accuracy. Think of it as similar to GPS location—the more reference points available, the more precise the location data becomes.

2. Reduced Reliance on Third-Party Data

While other providers rely heavily on WHOIS records, geofeeds, and other potentially outdated sources, our probe network provides empirical, real-time measurement data. By expanding our network, we've further reduced our dependence on these less reliable sources, especially in regions where such data is sparse or inaccurate.

3. Better Handling of Edge Cases

Specialized network configurations, such as CDNs, anycast addresses, and cellular networks, present unique challenges for IP geolocation. Our expanded probe network helps identify these edge cases more effectively and apply the appropriate methodologies to determine accurate locations.

4. Improved Regional Accuracy

By adding coverage in 10 previously unrepresented countries, we've significantly enhanced our ability to accurately geolocate IPs in these regions. This is particularly valuable for emerging markets where reliable IP intelligence has traditionally been difficult to obtain.

Looking Forward

What does this expansion mean for our users? Simply put, it ensures you're getting the most accurate IP data possible.

Our Q1 expansion is part of an ongoing commitment to continually improving our data accuracy. We're already planning further strategic network growth for the remainder of 2025, with a focus on expanding into additional underserved regions while also increasing density and efficiency in high-traffic internet areas.

By maintaining the industry's most extensive and strategically distributed Probe Network, we ensure that IPinfo continues to deliver the most accurate IP geolocation data available anywhere.