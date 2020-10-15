4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 3 min read How IPinfo became the most accurate IP data provider

Ever since 2013, IPinfo has developed our API with data users can trust. Starting out small and growing to what we are today - an industry-leading IP data provider - we’ve learned that IP data is only as useful as it is accurate.

For users worldwide, the quality we provide when it comes to IP information can make the difference between website security or fraud, accurate online personalization or poor user experiences, and the list goes on.

It’s for this very reason that IPinfo has made it our goal to become the most accurate IP data provider available.

The turning point: Why we needed to be the most accurate

When we started, IPinfo gathered data from several sources, including Maxmind’s GeoLite 2 database. For our initial phase of existence, these data sources were satisfactory.

But as we grew, here’s what we realized. Many geolocation data providers use similar sources - sources that may or may not be verified.

Not wanting to risk our users’ online security, fraud prevention, or buyer insights by relying on outdated data, IPinfo’s team moved from outsourcing our data verification to managing it ourselves.

The result? We’ve developed some of the most accurate geolocation data in the industry.

How we’ve developed trustworthy data

Developing reliable data didn’t happen by chance. Wanting to ensure the accuracy of the data we offer, we took a multi-pronged approach to develop reliable geolocation information.

1. Data experts

For starters, we hired data experts who monitor our existing and incoming data daily. The reason this is so important is because geolocation information is constantly evolving.

In order to keep up with the influx of IP addresses, our experts work tirelessly to maintain the quality of our database. And because our team is located around the globe, our data is monitored 24/7.

2. Comparing data from multiple sources

Rather than rely on one or two sources for data, we now use numerous sources for IP geolocation information.

For instance, since we’re an industry-leading geolocation provider, ISPs and other sources find it worth their while to share their data updates with our team. Using geofeeds our team quickly processes any changes to IP addresses so customers have the best experience possible with your brand.

But beyond that, we also gather data from other public sources, proprietary sources, and our own collated information. Based on these resources, our data is now leading the way when it comes to accuracy.

3. Algorithms

Our algorithms are the secret sauce that merges all our accuracy forces together. Using all the data gathered from a myriad of sources and monitored by our experts, they make an informed decision on where customers are located.

In other words, by staying on top of our databases, we’re able to help IP data users avoid problems such as customer frustration or online security risks before they ever surface.

For example, customers are able to access the content and services they need based on their location. And those using our data to prevent fraud or ensure compliance can stay one step ahead of malicious IP addresses.

Current day: What the research is saying

In the last few months, we’ve been conducting extensive tests and research. And while we’re not ready to release the full study, here’s a teaser about what we’re finding.

This year we've made it to the well-deserved 1st place based on various tests and checks! In other words, our strategy for developing quality information is working and it’s benefiting users around the globe.

But here’s what we really love: our users trust us more than ever before. Now we handle more than 40 billion requests per month through our API hosted on Google Cloud infrastructure. The best part is that it automatically scales to handle users needs, no matter how big or small.

The future of data accuracy at IPinfo

The reality is that if geolocation providers don’t continue to grow with customers’ needs, then IP information will quickly become outdated. That’s why at IPinfo we’re committed to constantly cultivating better data… no matter what ranking we currently have.

Corrections and updates are a high priority for our team. That’s why we take a proactive approach to data improvements by pursuing geofeeds and other reliable data sources.

We’re constantly innovating new ways to parse IP data into privacy detection, hosted domains, or IP activity data (to name a few) so that our algorithms function better than ever.

Since geolocation data is constantly developing, we are, too. We believe that users and customers need to have the best experience possible with IP address providers. That’s why our team of friendly experts bends over backwards to improve our data at any given moment.

