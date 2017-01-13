Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

How to do bulk IP lookups

You can use our batch API to lookup detailed for up to 100 IPs in a single request. If you want to lookup thousands of IPs rather than hundreds of thousands it's probably simpler to just call our normal API for each of the IPs using some common unix command line tools you're able to do bulk lookups. First you need a file that contains all of the IP address you want to lookup, with each IP on a single line. So something like this: 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 1.2.3.4 You can then use xargs to do a lookup

IPinfo Team

How to replace getCurrentPosition()

Web browsers have offered an in-built geolocation solution for a while, allowing you to get the latitude and longitude (but not place name) for the user's currently location, after prompting the user for permission. In a recent update to their Chrome browser Google have limited the use of this feature so that is only works on secure websites, served over HTTPS. If you try to use this functionality on a HTTP site it won't work for you. In this guide we describe how you can use our API to replace

IPinfo Team

