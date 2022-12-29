IP geolocation in Go with IPinfo - IPinfo.io blog

2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 5 min read IP geolocation in Go with IPinfo

Let’s GO with IPinfo! Starter guide on using IPinfo services on Go.

First, let’s get ourselves that IPinfo Token

Let’s get started with the simple thing and sign up for IPinfo’s services. You get 50,000 IP geolocation requests/month on the free tier alone. The process is simple:

Signup by visiting this link: https://www.ipinfo.io/signup Go to your dashboard and copy your account token or, visit: https://ipinfo.io/account/token

And now that you are good to go.

Setting up the Go programming environment

Open your terminal in your desired folder first. To use the IPinfo’s Go Package, first initialize a Go module with the go mod init command:

go mod init ipinfo_example

Then get the IPinfo package with the go get command:

go get github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo

Now you are ready to get started using it.

Getting started

Let’s start with the initial setup, we need to do the following:

Import the IPinfo package. Use your token in the ipinfo.NewClient function to create the client handler. Get your IP related information using the client.GetIPinfo function. Print out the information.

To import the package, add it to your import statement:

"github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo"

Then, inside the main function, declare the token variable with your access token that you copied from your IPinfo account dashboard. Then pass it to the ipinfo.NewClient function and to create the client API handler.

const token = "$YOUR_TOKEN" client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token)

Notice the two nil parameters in the NewClient . They are used to declare the httpClient and cache operations, respectively. But for standard operation, you can set them as nil .

Then, using the client handler’s GetIPInfo function, you can query IP geolocation and other information from an IP address. We are going to use the net.ParseIP to parse the IP address from string type to IP address type before passing it to the client.GetIPInfo . Then, after a catch error statement, we can print out the response.

// replace "8.8.8.8" with the IP address you would like to lookup info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP("8.8.8.8")) // catch error statement if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // Finally outputting the response fmt.Println(info)

Boilerplate Code

All in all, your code should look something like this:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "net" "github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo" // importing the IPinfo package ) func main() { // make sure to add your token here const token = "YOUR_TOKEN" // initialize the client like so: client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token) // Get the info with the client handler we just created // replace the "8.8.8.8" with the IP address you want to lookup info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP("8.8.8.8")) // catch error statement if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // Finally outputting the fmt.Println(info) }

After that, save the file and in the terminal, you can go run your program.

go run main.go

or, you can build an executable with go build command:

go build main.go main.exe

The output would be something like this:

{8.8.8.8 dns.google false true Mountain View California US United States false 37.4056,-122.0775 AS15169 Google LLC 94043 America/Los_Angeles <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil>}

Available Methods

If you are confused by what you are seeing, don’t be. Your IPinfo Go package uses structs to declare the values. You can find more information about this in our GitHub Repo. Essentially, you need to call specific methods (a struct pointer to be exact) on each item to get the respective field.

Reference table on the struct field names:

Method Type Usage Example Output IP net.IP info.IP 69.205.168.250 Hostname string info.Hostname 069-205-168-250.inf.spectrum.com Bogon bool info.Bogon false Anycast bool info.Anycast false City string info.City Southfield Region string info.Region Michigan Country string info.Country US CountryName string info.CountryName United States IsEU bool info.IsEU false Location string info.Location 42.4638,-83.2255 Org string info.Org AS12129 123.Net, Inc. Postal string info.Postal 48075 Timezone string info.Timezone America/Detroit

So, now by declaring each method on the struct, when you run the code like so:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "net" "github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo" ) func main() { const token = "$YOUR_TOKEN" client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token) const ip_address = "8.8.8.8" info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP(ip_address)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Printf("IP : %v\

", info.IP) fmt.Printf("ASN & Organization : %v\

", info.Org) fmt.Printf("City: %v\

", info.City) fmt.Printf("Region: %v\

", info.Region) fmt.Printf("Country: %v\

", info.Country) fmt.Printf("Country Name: %v\

", info.CountryName) fmt.Printf("European IP Address: %v\

", info.IsEU) fmt.Printf("Location (Latitude, Longitude): %v\

", info.Location) fmt.Printf("Postal Code: %v\

", info.Postal) fmt.Printf("Timezone: %v\

", info.Timezone) fmt.Printf("Hostname: %v\

", info.Hostname) fmt.Printf("Bogon IP Address: %v\

", info.Bogon) fmt.Printf("Anycast IP Address: %v", info.Anycast) }

You will get an output like this:

IP : 8.8.8.8 ASN & Organization : AS15169 Google LLC City: Mountain View Region: California Country: US Country Name: United States European IP Address: false Location (Latitude, Longitude): 37.4056,-122.0775 Postal Code: 94043 Timezone: America/Los_Angeles Hostname: dns.google Bogon IP Address: false Anycast IP Address: true

Outputting to JSON

If you want, you can output the entire response to JSON test using the json.Marshal command. For that, you need to import the encoding/json library.

package main import ( "encoding/json" // this is required "fmt" "log" "net" "github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo" ) func main() { const token = "YOUR_TOKEN" client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token) const ip_address = "8.8.8.8" info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP(ip_address)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // marshalling to JSON jsonified_content, _ := json.Marshal(info) fmt.Println(string(jsonified_content)) }

In this case, your output would look something like this:

{ "ip": "8.8.8.8", "hostname": "dns.google", "anycast": true, "city": "Mountain View", "region": "California", "country": "US", "country_name": "United States", "loc": "37.4056,-122.0775", "org": "AS15169 Google LLC", "postal": "94043", "timezone": "America/Los_Angeles" }

Getting more from your Go/IPinfo Package

That is the basics of the IPinfo IP Lookup. The client handler has a bunch of methods that can be quite helpful, such as:

GetIPMap ⇒ Create an interactive map from IP addresses

⇒ Create an interactive map from IP addresses GetBatch ⇒ Do batch lookup or bulk lookup of IP addresses, CIDR, ASN, Netblocks etc.

⇒ Do batch lookup or bulk lookup of IP addresses, CIDR, ASN, Netblocks etc. GetASNDetails ⇒ Lookup ASN and company information

On the paid tiers, you can get more information such as:

Privacy (VPN/Proxy) Detection

ASN/Company Lookup

Mobile Carrier Data

Hosted Domains Data etc.

You can find more information from here:

GitHub Repo: https://github.com/ipinfo/go

Go Package Repository: https://pkg.go.dev/github.com/ipinfo/go/v2

IPinfo Documentation: https://ipinfo.io/developers/

Check out our other how-to guides to get started with IPinfo’s IP insights and information. If you would like to know more about IPinfo and learn cool tips, tricks and hacks, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.