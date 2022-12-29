IP geolocation in Go with IPinfo - IPinfo.io blog

Let’s GO with IPinfo! Starter guide on using IPinfo services on Go.
Let’s get started with the simple thing and sign up for IPinfo’s services. You get 50,000 IP geolocation requests/month on the free tier alone. The process is simple:
And now that you are good to go.
Open your terminal in your desired folder first. To use the IPinfo’s Go Package, first initialize a Go module with the
go mod init command:
go mod init ipinfo_example
Then get the IPinfo package with the
go get command:
go get github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo
Now you are ready to get started using it.
Let’s start with the initial setup, we need to do the following:
ipinfo.NewClient function to create the
client handler.
client.GetIPinfo function.
To import the package, add it to your import statement:
"github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo"
Then, inside the main function, declare the token variable with your access token that you copied from your IPinfo account dashboard. Then pass it to the
ipinfo.NewClient function and to create the
client API handler.
const token = "$YOUR_TOKEN"
client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token)
Notice the two
nil parameters in the
NewClient. They are used to declare the
httpClient and
cache operations, respectively. But for standard operation, you can set them as
nil.
Then, using the
client handler’s
GetIPInfo function, you can query IP geolocation and other information from an IP address. We are going to use the
net.ParseIP to parse the IP address from string type to IP address type before passing it to the
client.GetIPInfo. Then, after a catch error statement, we can print out the response.
// replace "8.8.8.8" with the IP address you would like to lookup
info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP("8.8.8.8"))
// catch error statement
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
// Finally outputting the response
fmt.Println(info)
All in all, your code should look something like this:
package main
import (
"fmt"
"log"
"net"
"github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo" // importing the IPinfo package
)
func main() {
// make sure to add your token here
const token = "YOUR_TOKEN"
// initialize the client like so:
client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token)
// Get the info with the client handler we just created
// replace the "8.8.8.8" with the IP address you want to lookup
info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP("8.8.8.8"))
// catch error statement
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
// Finally outputting the
fmt.Println(info)
}
After that, save the file and in the terminal, you can
go run your program.
go run main.go
or, you can build an executable with
go build command:
go build main.go
main.exe
The output would be something like this:
{8.8.8.8 dns.google false true Mountain View California US United States false 37.4056,-122.0775 AS15169 Google LLC 94043 America/Los_Angeles <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil> <nil>}
If you are confused by what you are seeing, don’t be. Your IPinfo Go package uses
structs to declare the values. You can find more information about this in our GitHub Repo. Essentially, you need to call specific methods (a struct pointer to be exact) on each item to get the respective field.
Reference table on the
struct field names:
|Method
|Type
|Usage
|Example Output
|IP
|net.IP
|info.IP
|69.205.168.250
|Hostname
|string
|info.Hostname
|069-205-168-250.inf.spectrum.com
|Bogon
|bool
|info.Bogon
|false
|Anycast
|bool
|info.Anycast
|false
|City
|string
|info.City
|Southfield
|Region
|string
|info.Region
|Michigan
|Country
|string
|info.Country
|US
|CountryName
|string
|info.CountryName
|United States
|IsEU
|bool
|info.IsEU
|false
|Location
|string
|info.Location
|42.4638,-83.2255
|Org
|string
|info.Org
|AS12129 123.Net, Inc.
|Postal
|string
|info.Postal
|48075
|Timezone
|string
|info.Timezone
|America/Detroit
So, now by declaring each method on the struct, when you run the code like so:
package main
import (
"fmt"
"log"
"net"
"github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo"
)
func main() {
const token = "$YOUR_TOKEN"
client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token)
const ip_address = "8.8.8.8"
info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP(ip_address))
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
fmt.Printf("IP : %v\\n", info.IP)
fmt.Printf("ASN & Organization : %v\\n", info.Org)
fmt.Printf("City: %v\\n", info.City)
fmt.Printf("Region: %v\\n", info.Region)
fmt.Printf("Country: %v\\n", info.Country)
fmt.Printf("Country Name: %v\\n", info.CountryName)
fmt.Printf("European IP Address: %v\\n", info.IsEU)
fmt.Printf("Location (Latitude, Longitude): %v\\n", info.Location)
fmt.Printf("Postal Code: %v\\n", info.Postal)
fmt.Printf("Timezone: %v\\n", info.Timezone)
fmt.Printf("Hostname: %v\\n", info.Hostname)
fmt.Printf("Bogon IP Address: %v\\n", info.Bogon)
fmt.Printf("Anycast IP Address: %v", info.Anycast)
}
You will get an output like this:
IP : 8.8.8.8
ASN & Organization : AS15169 Google LLC
City: Mountain View
Region: California
Country: US
Country Name: United States
European IP Address: false
Location (Latitude, Longitude): 37.4056,-122.0775
Postal Code: 94043
Timezone: America/Los_Angeles
Hostname: dns.google
Bogon IP Address: false
Anycast IP Address: true
If you want, you can output the entire response to JSON test using the
json.Marshal command. For that, you need to import the
encoding/json library.
package main
import (
"encoding/json" // this is required
"fmt"
"log"
"net"
"github.com/ipinfo/go/v2/ipinfo"
)
func main() {
const token = "YOUR_TOKEN"
client := ipinfo.NewClient(nil, nil, token)
const ip_address = "8.8.8.8"
info, err := client.GetIPInfo(net.ParseIP(ip_address))
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
// marshalling to JSON
jsonified_content, _ := json.Marshal(info)
fmt.Println(string(jsonified_content))
}
In this case, your output would look something like this:
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"anycast": true,
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"country_name": "United States",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"org": "AS15169 Google LLC",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles"
}
That is the basics of the IPinfo IP Lookup. The
client handler has a bunch of methods that can be quite helpful, such as:
GetIPMap ⇒ Create an interactive map from IP addresses
GetBatch ⇒ Do batch lookup or bulk lookup of IP addresses, CIDR, ASN, Netblocks etc.
GetASNDetails ⇒ Lookup ASN and company information
On the paid tiers, you can get more information such as:
You can find more information from here:
Check out our other how-to guides to get started with IPinfo’s IP insights and information. If you would like to know more about IPinfo and learn cool tips, tricks and hacks, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.