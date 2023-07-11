a year ago by IPinfo Team — 1 min read Snowflake Webinar: How Oort increased efficiency by 5x using IPinfo's data in Snowflake

We’re joining Oort and Snowflake for a webinar on July 12, 2023! The webinar focuses on how security platforms can improve data usability and efficiency for their teams.

Oort turned to Snowflake Marketplace to discover, try, and purchase data to integrate into their existing workflow. They seamlessly access IPinfo’s data to visually present potential security threats to their customers. These datasets include IP to Geolocation, Privacy Detection, and ASN data.

Oort and IPinfo will discuss how Snowflake makes third-party data sources easy to ingest, creating more value within applications for end-users. With Snowflake and IPinfo, Oort improved data team efficiency by 5x.

Join us as we explore data performance improvements and workflow efficiency in Snowflake!