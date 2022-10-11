2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo Recognized as A Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack

IPinfo, the trusted source for IP data, is recognized as a leader in identity and Enrichment in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences in Snowflake’s recent Modern Marketing Data Stack Report released by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company.

Since 2020, IPinfo and Snowflake have partnered together to merge accurate IP address geolocation data with Snowflake’s powerful cloud data platform. Joint customers can access IP data to enrich data and optimize marketing campaigns via Snowflake Marketplace, regardless of the domain they operate in.

Snowflake- a leading cloud data platform - equips organizations with a single, integrated solution that offers the only data warehouse built for any cloud; instant, secure, and governed access to their network of data; and a core architecture to enable many other types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake customers include Fortune 500 companies, popular tech startups, and many other household names.

Snowflake’s 2022 data-backed marketing report analyzes the best solutions Snowflake users leverage with the Snowflake Data Cloud and partner solutions. It also highlights partner solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. IPinfo ranks as a leader in Identity and Enrichment and is especially noted for its ability in Demographics and Ecommerce.

Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake, had this to say about IPinfo’s performance:

Marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics to improve their organization’s digital marketing activities. Snowflake’s goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing. IPinfo emerged as a leader in the Identity and Enrichment with joint customers leveraging their technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions.

Ben Dowling, Founder and CEO of IPinfo, is pleased, but not surprised, that IPinfo is recognized in the report:

We’re very proud Snowflake has identified IPinfo as a leader in Snowflake’s inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report. IPinfo exists to empower users with accurate, reliable, and thoroughly-vetted IP data. We look forward to our continued partnership with Snowflake, encouraging our users to build their marketing data stacks on Snowflake’s Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data regardless of the source.

For over a decade, IPinfo has been a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet any business needs. We process a billion API requests every 24 hours and process over one terabyte of data every year to produce the most accurate IP data anywhere. We serve a variety of contextualized datasets like IP to geolocation, IP to mobile carrier, IP to Company, Privacy Detection data, and much more.

Learn more about using IPinfo in Snowflake. Connect with a data expert today!

