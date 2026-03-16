Heading to RSAC 2026: Why Accurate Internet Data Matters More Than Ever

Every year, the RSA Conference brings together the people responsible for protecting the internet. Security engineers, threat researchers, fraud teams, and infrastructure leaders all commune to share what they’re seeing and how they’re responding.

This year, IPinfo will be there as well , and we’re excited to show how accurate internet data is becoming a critical input for modern security operations.

If you're attending RSAC 2026 in San Francisco from March 23 to 26, come visit us at Booth 2345 in the South Expo Hall. Our team will be doing demos, sharing research insights, and running live network measurements from our booth using ProbeNet Live.

The Expanding Role of IP Data in Security

Over the past few years, the role of IP intelligence in cybersecurity has expanded significantly. Security teams increasingly rely on IP signals to answer questions like:

Is this login attempt coming from anonymized infrastructure?

Does this IP belong to a residential network or a hosting provider?

Has this address recently moved between networks?

Does the geographic signal align with the user’s behavior?

These questions show up across nearly every security workflow, but answering them reliably depends on one thing: accurate IP data.

Historically, much of the industry relied on registry records or third-party data sources. Those approaches helped standardize answers across the ecosystem, but they didn’t always reflect how the internet actually behaves in real time.

Today, security teams are asking for data they can rely on and the additional context that allows them to take action.

Our internet measurement platform, ProbeNet , performs active network measurements across 1,300+ global points of presence. Instead of relying only on static records, we continuously observe how IP addresses behave across the network.

Those observations help us verify key signals such as:

Geolocation accuracy

ASN ownership

Hosting infrastructure identification

VPN, proxy, and Tor detection

IP reassignment and infrastructure shifts

Because the internet changes constantly, we refresh our datasets daily to keep those signals current.

For security teams, this means the data feeding your SIEM, detection models, and investigative workflows reflects how infrastructure behaves today, not how it was registered months or years ago.

Try ProbeNet Live at Our Booth

We're bringing ProbeNet Live to RSAC this year, a new tool that gives you direct access to IPinfo's global measurement infrastructure.

ProbeNet Live lets you run real-time ping and traceroute measurements from our network of 1,300+ points of presence across 155 countries. You enter an IP address, select your regions, and see how the internet reaches that target from points of presence around the world.

For security teams, this means you can investigate an IP on the spot: see which networks traffic passes through, identify where latency spikes or packet loss occurs, and get a global view of how infrastructure around a suspicious address actually behaves. It surfaces ASN, organization, and hostname context alongside the measurement data, so you're not just seeing numbers, you're seeing the full picture.

Stop by Booth S-2345 to run a measurement yourself, or bring an IP you've been investigating and we'll walk through it with you live.

ProbeNet Live is free to use and available now at ipinfo.io/probenet/live .

Let’s Talk in San Francisco

One of the best parts of RSAC is the chance to talk directly with the people solving real security problems every day.

Our team will be available throughout the conference to discuss everything from threat detection workflows to emerging trends in resproxy infrastructure.

If you’d like dedicated time with our team, you can book a meeting with us ahead of the event. Otherwise, feel free to stop by Booth 2345 in the South Expo Hall anytime during the expo.

We’ll also have a few conference-only giveaways and offers for visitors.