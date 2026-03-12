ProbeNet Live: Run Network Measurements from 150+ Countries

Every week, IPinfo actively measures the entire routable internet. Not a sample. Not a subset. The full address space.

This information is the foundation of everything we do. While most IP intelligence providers rely on self-reported registry data from WHOIS and geofeeds, we built something different: ProbeNet, a self-owned and operated internet measurement platform that generates the ground truth behind our geolocation, network, and privacy intelligence data.

Today, we're making that infrastructure directly accessible. With the launch of ProbeNet Live, we're opening a window into the same measurement capabilities that power our data accuracy, so you can run real-time network diagnostics from 150+ countries, troubleshoot connectivity issues, and see how the internet actually behaves from points of presence (PoPs) around the world.

It's a step toward democratizing access to one of the most important data sources in IP intelligence, and it reflects our belief that data claims should be verifiable, not taken on faith.

The Infrastructure Behind the Data

ProbeNet is a distributed fleet of over 1,300 active points of presence spanning 158 countries and 573 cities. It runs over 5.2 billion active measurements monthly, reaching half the internet in under 1.5 milliseconds.

This scale provides superior quality signals we can extract. Our system:

Triangulates IP locations through layered network attributes and geometrical calculations based on RTT (Round Trip Time), rather than trusting a registry entry at face value.

through layered network attributes and geometrical calculations based on RTT (Round Trip Time), rather than trusting a registry entry at face value. Identifies high-latency and data-sparse regions like North Africa or the Pacific Islands and strategically places servers where other providers have blind spots.

like North Africa or the Pacific Islands and strategically places servers where other providers have blind spots. Tracks IP stability to detect reassignment and geo-drift in real time, catching changes that static databases miss entirely.

to detect reassignment and geo-drift in real time, catching changes that static databases miss entirely. Conducts live privacy detection by analyzing handshake behaviors and port scans to flag VPNs.

Currently, 60% of our points of presence are IPv6-enabled, reflecting our commitment to the evolving internet.

We’re striving for something beyond accuracy, providing a fundamentally different approach to solving IP data problems. We generate our own independent, measurement-backed evidence at global scale, so we don't inherit the limitations of someone else's data. We measure the internet directly, and that gives us visibility that third-party-dependent providers simply can't match.

Why We Built ProbeNet Live

As ProbeNet matured, our users started asking a natural question: can we use it directly?

They wanted to run network diagnostics, identify routing and peering issues, test connectivity, and benchmark latency from real-world locations without having to build or maintain their own infrastructure.

ProbeNet Live answers that question. It's a platform that opens direct access to our probe network so you can run real-time measurements from anywhere in the world.

The tool fills a gap that existing solutions don't cover: standard geolocation tools are lookup-only, showing you a database entry with no way to verify it. Ping tools offer raw measurements but no IP intelligence context. ProbeNet Live provides both: measurement and context in one place. Alongside the latency data, you see everything IPinfo knows about that IP: ASN, organization, hostname, and more.

Ping Measurement

ProbeNet Live's ICMP and TCP ping tests let you measure the round-trip time to your service from points of presence distributed across multiple continents. By testing from different PoPs, you can see how network latency varies globally and quickly identify regions experiencing slow connections or packet loss.

For example, pings from Europe might return 20–30 ms, while Asia shows 250 ms, revealing potential transit issues or routing inefficiencies. This global perspective helps teams validate performance, monitor service reachability, and troubleshoot regional network problems that would be invisible from a single monitoring location.

The ping mechanism supports both ICMP and TCP pings, each with distinct strengths: