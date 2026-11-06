The Most Popular Hotel in Every US State, According to WiFi Data

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What do a Hawaiian resort and a waterpark chain have in common that puts them at the top of hotel rankings in three states? Both are among the surprises uncovered in our analysis of hotel WiFi activity across the US.
Where people stay can say a lot about how they travel. Some hotels become destinations in their own right, while others benefit from their proximity to airports, theme parks, casinos, or major tourist attractions. And the properties attracting the most activity aren’t always the names you might expect.
IPinfo’s Most Popular Places in America report looks at this from a different perspective. It shows where WiFi activity is concentrated across the US, from airports and restaurants to retailers, stadiums, and hotels.
We’ve focused on Hotels & Resorts in this analysis to find the most popular property (by WiFi usage) in each state. This particular category dominates the overall data, ranking first among venue categories in 44 of 50 states. But there’s far less consistency when you look at which properties people are actually visiting.
The report is based on anonymized WiFi observations that IPinfo maps to real-world venues using IPinfo Places. These observations allow us to see where network activity is associated with known physical locations, such as Hotels & Resorts.
The report then compares that activity using place-device observations. Each venue’s share shows how much of a state’s observed activity is associated with that location, giving us a consistent way to compare activity across places.
For each state, we compared the hotels and resorts appearing in the category and identified the venue with the largest share. So, when we refer to the ‘most popular’ hotel, we mean the property with the highest share of place-device observations in IPinfo’s data. It isn’t a measure of bookings, occupancy, guest numbers, or review scores.
Venues need a minimum number of observations before they're ranked. Delaware is the only state where no individual hotel meets that threshold, so we report its category share only.
Delaware is the only exception, with no individual hotel ranking available from our data.
The Most Popular Places report is updated regularly, so the rankings below represent a snapshot of the data as of September 25, 2026.
Connecticut stands out because Hotels & Resorts rank lower here than in any other state we observed.
More than a third of Maine’s place-device observations fall within Hotels & Resorts, giving the category a much stronger presence than in Connecticut.
Boston properties occupy all three of the leading positions in Massachusetts.
The gap between first and second place is relatively clear here, while the two runners-up are tied at 0.7%.
All three of New Jersey’s leading properties are in Atlantic City. Hotels & Resorts also rank lower here than in most states, coming third among the state’s venue categories.
There’s little separating New York’s leaders: all three account for 0.5% of the state’s place-device observations.
Pennsylvania is the first appearance of Kalahari among the state winners. The brand also comes out on top in Ohio and Wisconsin.
Rhode Island is another Northeast exception to the national pattern, with Hotels & Resorts ranking second rather than first.
Killington Grand Resort Hotel has the largest individual venue share among the Northeast winners, while Hotels & Resorts account for more than a third of Vermont’s overall observations.
Chicago properties occupy all three of the leading positions in Illinois, with just 0.2 percentage points separating first and third place.
Indiana’s rankings are similarly close, with JW Marriott Indianapolis holding a narrow lead over the two properties behind it.
Our data provides two ranked hotel properties for Iowa, with Ameristar Casino & Hotel leading by 0.3 percentage points.
Only 0.1 percentage points separate the two ranked properties in Kansas.
Michigan has one of the tighter hotel rankings in the region, with all three leading properties falling within 0.1 percentage points of each other.
Grand View Lodge leads by a narrow margin, with Minnesota’s second- and third-place properties tied at 0.3%.
Missouri follows a familiar pattern for the Midwest, with relatively little separating its three leading properties.
Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown and Norfolk Lodge & Suites both account for 0.6% of Nebraska’s place-device observations, with Cambria ranked first in our data.
North Dakota breaks from the close margins seen elsewhere in the Midwest. La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Dickinson’s 2.8% share is twice that of the second-place property.
Kalahari’s Ohio property gives the brand its second state win after Pennsylvania, with Wisconsin still to come.
South Dakota is one of the stronger hotel states in the Midwest, with Hotels & Resorts accounting for almost a third of all place-device observations.
Wisconsin completes Kalahari’s three-state run alongside Pennsylvania and Ohio. It’s also the Midwest’s exception to the wider category pattern, with Hotels & Resorts ranking second rather than first.
Rodeway Inn & Suites Enterprise has a narrow lead in our data, but Hotels & Resorts collectively account for almost 30% of Alabama’s place-device observations.
Arkansas has one of the more decisive individual winners in the rankings. Quality Inn & Suites Little Rock West accounts for 2.8% of the state’s observations, more than three times the share of either runner-up.
Delaware is the one state where no individual hotel has enough observations to rank. It has the smallest observation base in our data, and no single property clears the minimum we use for venue rankings. However, Hotels & Resorts still account for around a fifth of the state's place-device observations.
Hotels & Resorts make up more than a third of Florida’s observations, but no single property dominates. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood both register 0.4%.
Atlanta Marriott Marquis and Hilton Atlanta are tied at 0.3% of Georgia’s place-device observations, with the Marriott property ranked first in our data.
The top of Kentucky’s ranking is closely contested, with just 0.1 percentage points separating Embassy Suites by Hilton from both runners-up.
Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter is the first property in Louisiana to reach a 1% share, while Hotels & Resorts collectively account for more than a third of the state’s observations.
Maryland is one of only six states where Hotels & Resorts don’t rank first among venue categories, although Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center still leads the category at 0.5%.
Thrifty Inn narrowly edges out Studio 6 Extended Stay in our observations, with only 0.1 percentage points separating the two.
North Carolina provides another example of a destination resort leading the state rather than a conventional city hotel.
Only 0.1 percentage points separate Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark from both runners-up, despite the very different types of properties represented.
All three leaders register the same 0.4% share in our data, with Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort ranked first. Hotels & Resorts have a much larger collective footprint, accounting for over a third of South Carolina’s observations.
Gaylord Opryland has more than twice the observed share of either runner-up, giving Tennessee one of the clearer gaps between first and second place in the South.
Texas has the most spread-out hotel ranking in our data. All three leading properties account for just 0.1% of the state's observations, and an airport hotel edges out two destination resorts.
Virginia is another reminder that the properties with the greatest share of our observations aren’t necessarily the biggest hospitality names. Budget Inn in South Boston, a small town near the North Carolina border, records twice the share of either runner-up.
West Virginia’s top result takes us to Snowshoe, with the data pointing to the check-in for Snowshoe Mountain Resort, the state’s largest ski resort. The two runners-up are tied at 0.8%.
Hotels & Resorts account for almost half of Alaska’s place-device observations. The leading properties also have unusually high individual shares, with all three reaching at least 2%.
Arizona has one of the tighter rankings in the West, with only 0.2 percentage points separating its top three properties.
Disneyland Resort leads our California data, although its 0.4% share shows how widely observations are distributed across properties in the state.
Ameristar Black Hawk Hotel and Monarch Casino Resort Spa are tied at 0.4%, with Ameristar ranked first in our data.
No state has a greater concentration of observations in Hotels & Resorts than Hawaii. The category accounts for 59.1% of the state total, comfortably the highest share in our data.
Idaho is another state where the winner isn’t a major destination resort. Third Street Inn leads our observations at 1.3%, with the top three separated by only 0.3 percentage points.
Hotels & Resorts account for 44.9% of Montana’s place-device observations, one of the highest category shares in the country.
Nevada has by far the strongest concentration at the top of the hotel rankings. The two leading venues sit side-by-side at the south end of the Strip, and Excalibur's 4.7% is the largest share recorded by any state winner in our data.
Hotels & Resorts represent almost two-fifths of New Mexico’s observations, while only 0.2 percentage points separate its three leading properties.
Royal Gateway Motel is another example of a smaller property name appearing ahead of more recognizable hospitality brands in our Places data.
Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn stands well clear of the rest of Utah’s ranking. Its 3.4% share is more than four times that of the second-place property.
Washington’s top three are closely grouped, with just 0.2 percentage points separating Hyatt Regency Seattle from the third-place property.
Wyoming has the third-highest Hotels & Resorts category share in our data, behind Hawaii and Alaska. Nearly half of the state’s place-device observations fall within the category.
Across the state rankings, a few patterns stand out. Hotels & Resorts are particularly prominent in our data, although activity levels vary considerably from state to state.
Individual winners tell a more varied story.
Destination properties feature prominently, from Disneyland Resort in California and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in Florida to Gaylord resorts in Maryland and Tennessee. Waterpark resorts also appear among the state winners, alongside casino hotels and properties serving major tourist destinations.
But big destination resorts don’t have the rankings to themselves. Properties such as Third Street Inn in Idaho, Royal Gateway Motel in Oregon, and Budget Inn in Virginia all lead their respective states. The contrast shows why looking at observed activity can surface a different picture from one based on hotel size, brand recognition, or reviews.
Activity is also far more concentrated in some states. Some states have a clear leader, while others have several properties separated by only a fraction of a percentage point. California is a good example of a more dispersed market, where the leading property accounts for just 0.4% of state observations.
Together, the rankings show just how differently hotel and resort activity is distributed from state to state. And Hotels & Resorts are only one of 54 venue categories represented in the wider Most Popular Places data.
Hotels and resorts offer just one view of where activity is concentrated across America. The full Most Popular Places report uses anonymized WiFi observations mapped to real-world venues with IPinfo Places to explore activity across 54 venue categories.
You can dig into the Top venue and Top brand data for each state, use Category finder to explore everything from airports to restaurants, or head to Brand duels to see how competing brands compare across the country.
The wider data reveals some striking patterns of its own. Walmart is the top brand in 16 of 50 states, while an airport is the outright most popular venue in 29 states.
And because the report is updated regularly, these rankings can change as new observations are added. Explore the full Most Popular Places report to see the latest results and discover what comes out on top in your state.
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