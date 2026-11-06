The Most Popular Hotel in Every US State, According to WiFi Data

What do a Hawaiian resort and a waterpark chain have in common that puts them at the top of hotel rankings in three states? Both are among the surprises uncovered in our analysis of hotel WiFi activity across the US.

Where people stay can say a lot about how they travel. Some hotels become destinations in their own right, while others benefit from their proximity to airports, theme parks, casinos, or major tourist attractions. And the properties attracting the most activity aren’t always the names you might expect.

IPinfo’s Most Popular Places in America report looks at this from a different perspective. It shows where WiFi activity is concentrated across the US, from airports and restaurants to retailers, stadiums, and hotels.

We’ve focused on Hotels & Resorts in this analysis to find the most popular property (by WiFi usage) in each state. This particular category dominates the overall data, ranking first among venue categories in 44 of 50 states. But there’s far less consistency when you look at which properties people are actually visiting.

How We Found the Most Popular Hotel in Every State

The report is based on anonymized WiFi observations that IPinfo maps to real-world venues using IPinfo Places. These observations allow us to see where network activity is associated with known physical locations, such as Hotels & Resorts.

The report then compares that activity using place-device observations. Each venue’s share shows how much of a state’s observed activity is associated with that location, giving us a consistent way to compare activity across places.

For each state, we compared the hotels and resorts appearing in the category and identified the venue with the largest share. So, when we refer to the ‘most popular’ hotel, we mean the property with the highest share of place-device observations in IPinfo’s data. It isn’t a measure of bookings, occupancy, guest numbers, or review scores.

Venues need a minimum number of observations before they're ranked. Delaware is the only state where no individual hotel meets that threshold, so we report its category share only.

Delaware is the only exception, with no individual hotel ranking available from our data.

The Most Popular Places report is updated regularly, so the rankings below represent a snapshot of the data as of September 25, 2026.

The Most Popular Hotel in Every US State

Northeast

Connecticut

Most popular hotel: Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 9.7% of state observations, ranking #4

9.7% of state observations, ranking #4 Runners-up: Graybarns (0.2%) and The Armon Stamford Hotel (0.2%)

Connecticut stands out because Hotels & Resorts rank lower here than in any other state we observed.

Maine

Most popular hotel: Cliff House Maine

Cliff House Maine Share of state observations: 1.2%

1.2% Hotels & Resorts: 35.4% of state observations, ranking #1

35.4% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Best Western Plus Brunswick Bath (0.7%) and Hampton Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront (0.6%)

More than a third of Maine’s place-device observations fall within Hotels & Resorts, giving the category a much stronger presence than in Connecticut.

Massachusetts

Most popular hotel: Hilton Boston Park Plaza

Hilton Boston Park Plaza Share of state observations: 0.6%

0.6% Hotels & Resorts: 21.8% of state observations, ranking #1

21.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Boston Marriott Copley Place (0.4%) and Hyatt Regency Boston (0.3%)

Boston properties occupy all three of the leading positions in Massachusetts.

New Hampshire

Most popular hotel: Hampton Inn Portsmouth Central

Hampton Inn Portsmouth Central Share of state observations: 1.2%

1.2% Hotels & Resorts: 26.8% of state observations, ranking #1

26.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Eastern Slope Inn (0.7%) and Fireside Inn (0.7%)

The gap between first and second place is relatively clear here, while the two runners-up are tied at 0.7%.

New Jersey

Most popular hotel: Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort Share of state observations: 0.7%

0.7% Hotels & Resorts: 14.8% of state observations, ranking #3

14.8% of state observations, ranking #3 Runners-up: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City (0.4%) and Tropicana Atlantic City (0.3%)

All three of New Jersey’s leading properties are in Atlantic City. Hotels & Resorts also rank lower here than in most states, coming third among the state’s venue categories.

New York

Most popular hotel: Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square

Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 24.9% of state observations, ranking #1

24.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square (0.5%) and New York Marriott Marquis (0.5%)

There’s little separating New York’s leaders: all three account for 0.5% of the state’s place-device observations.

Pennsylvania

Most popular hotel: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Share of state observations: 1.1%

1.1% Hotels & Resorts: 21.9% of state observations, ranking #1

21.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Great Wolf Lodge (0.8%) and Wyndham Vacation Resorts (0.2%)

Pennsylvania is the first appearance of Kalahari among the state winners. The brand also comes out on top in Ohio and Wisconsin.

Rhode Island

Most popular hotel: Courtyard Providence Downtown

Courtyard Providence Downtown Share of state observations: 1.0%

1.0% Hotels & Resorts: 17.1% of state observations, ranking #2

17.1% of state observations, ranking #2 Runners-up: Crowne Plaza Hotel Providence-Warwick (0.8%) and Homewood Suites by Hilton (0.8%)

Rhode Island is another Northeast exception to the national pattern, with Hotels & Resorts ranking second rather than first.

Vermont

Most popular hotel: Killington Grand Resort Hotel

Killington Grand Resort Hotel Share of state observations: 1.8%

1.8% Hotels & Resorts: 34.1% of state observations, ranking #1

34.1% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Black Bear Lodge (1.3%) and Best Western Springfield Hotel (1.1%)

Killington Grand Resort Hotel has the largest individual venue share among the Northeast winners, while Hotels & Resorts account for more than a third of Vermont’s overall observations.

Midwest

Illinois

Most popular hotel: Sheraton Grand Chicago

Sheraton Grand Chicago Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 23.3% of state observations, ranking #1

23.3% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Hyatt Regency Chicago (0.4%) and Club Quarters Hotel, Wacker at Michigan (0.3%)

Chicago properties occupy all three of the leading positions in Illinois, with just 0.2 percentage points separating first and third place.

Indiana

Most popular hotel: JW Marriott Indianapolis

JW Marriott Indianapolis Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 18.8% of state observations, ranking #1

18.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: The Garden Inn (0.4%) and Econo Lodge Lafayette near University (0.3%)

Indiana’s rankings are similarly close, with JW Marriott Indianapolis holding a narrow lead over the two properties behind it.

Iowa

Most popular hotel: Ameristar Casino & Hotel

Ameristar Casino & Hotel Share of state observations: 0.7%

0.7% Hotels & Resorts: 21.8% of state observations, ranking #1

21.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runner-up: The Buford House Inn (0.4%)

Our data provides two ranked hotel properties for Iowa, with Ameristar Casino & Hotel leading by 0.3 percentage points.

Kansas

Most popular hotel: Holiday Inn Manhattan

Holiday Inn Manhattan Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 20.8% of state observations, ranking #1

20.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runner-up: Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center (0.4%)

Only 0.1 percentage points separate the two ranked properties in Kansas.

Michigan

Most popular hotel: FKCH Hotel

FKCH Hotel Share of state observations: 0.3%

0.3% Hotels & Resorts: 21.2% of state observations, ranking #1

21.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Bluegreen Hemlock (0.2%) and Wyndham Garden (0.2%)

Michigan has one of the tighter hotel rankings in the region, with all three leading properties falling within 0.1 percentage points of each other.

Minnesota

Most popular hotel: Grand View Lodge

Grand View Lodge Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 21.9% of state observations, ranking #1

21.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: La Quinta Inn & Suites Minneapolis Northwest (0.3%) and Hotel at Shooting Star (0.3%)

Grand View Lodge leads by a narrow margin, with Minnesota’s second- and third-place properties tied at 0.3%.

Missouri

Most popular hotel: Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center

Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 24.9% of state observations, ranking #1

24.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Marriott-Kansas City Downtown (0.3%) and Campus Inn (0.3%)

Missouri follows a familiar pattern for the Midwest, with relatively little separating its three leading properties.

Nebraska

Most popular hotel: Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown

Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown Share of state observations: 0.6%

0.6% Hotels & Resorts: 21.6% of state observations, ranking #1

21.6% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Norfolk Lodge & Suites, Ascend Hotel Collection (0.6%) and Harrah Llc (0.5%)

Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown and Norfolk Lodge & Suites both account for 0.6% of Nebraska’s place-device observations, with Cambria ranked first in our data.

North Dakota

Most popular hotel: La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Dickinson

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Dickinson Share of state observations: 2.8%

2.8% Hotels & Resorts: 34.2% of state observations, ranking #1

34.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Prairie Knights Casino & Resort (1.4%) and Microtel Inn & Suites (1.2%)

North Dakota breaks from the close margins seen elsewhere in the Midwest. La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Dickinson’s 2.8% share is twice that of the second-place property.

Ohio

Most popular hotel: Kalahari Resort & Waterpark

Kalahari Resort & Waterpark Share of state observations: 0.3%

0.3% Hotels & Resorts: 18.6% of state observations, ranking #1

18.6% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Cedar Point’s Express Hotel (0.2%) and Comfort Inn (0.2%)

Kalahari’s Ohio property gives the brand its second state win after Pennsylvania, with Wisconsin still to come.

South Dakota

Most popular hotel: Travelodge Inn & Suites Deadwood

Travelodge Inn & Suites Deadwood Share of state observations: 1.1%

1.1% Hotels & Resorts: 30.7% of state observations, ranking #1

30.7% of state observations, ranking #1 Runner-up: Baymont Inn & Suites Rapid City (0.8%)

South Dakota is one of the stronger hotel states in the Midwest, with Hotels & Resorts accounting for almost a third of all place-device observations.

Wisconsin

Most popular hotel: Kalahari Resort

Kalahari Resort Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 17.7% of state observations, ranking #2

17.7% of state observations, ranking #2 Runners-up: Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort (0.4%) and Chula Vista Resort (0.3%)

Wisconsin completes Kalahari’s three-state run alongside Pennsylvania and Ohio. It’s also the Midwest’s exception to the wider category pattern, with Hotels & Resorts ranking second rather than first.

South

Alabama

Most popular hotel: Rodeway Inn & Suites Enterprise

Rodeway Inn & Suites Enterprise Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 29.5% of state observations, ranking #1

29.5% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Embassy Suites by Hilton (0.3%) and Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort (0.3%)

Rodeway Inn & Suites Enterprise has a narrow lead in our data, but Hotels & Resorts collectively account for almost 30% of Alabama’s place-device observations.

Arkansas

Most popular hotel: Quality Inn & Suites Little Rock West

Quality Inn & Suites Little Rock West Share of state observations: 2.8%

2.8% Hotels & Resorts: 30.9% of state observations, ranking #1

30.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Baymont by Wyndham (0.8%) and Quality Inn & Suites (0.8%)

Arkansas has one of the more decisive individual winners in the rankings. Quality Inn & Suites Little Rock West accounts for 2.8% of the state’s observations, more than three times the share of either runner-up.

Delaware

Most popular hotel: Not available

Not available Hotels & Resorts: 20.1% of state observations, ranking #2

20.1% of state observations, ranking #2 Individual venue data: Not available

Delaware is the one state where no individual hotel has enough observations to rank. It has the smallest observation base in our data, and no single property clears the minimum we use for venue rankings. However, Hotels & Resorts still account for around a fifth of the state's place-device observations.

Florida

Most popular hotel: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 36.2% of state observations, ranking #1

36.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood (0.4%) and Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resort & Spa (0.3%)

Hotels & Resorts make up more than a third of Florida’s observations, but no single property dominates. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood both register 0.4%.

Georgia

Most popular hotel: Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Atlanta Marriott Marquis Share of state observations: 0.3%

0.3% Hotels & Resorts: 24.8% of state observations, ranking #1

24.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Hilton Atlanta (0.3%) and Hyatt Regency (0.2%)

Atlanta Marriott Marquis and Hilton Atlanta are tied at 0.3% of Georgia’s place-device observations, with the Marriott property ranked first in our data.

Kentucky

Most popular hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 25.6% of state observations, ranking #1

25.6% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Country Inn & Suites (0.4%) and The Campbell House (0.4%)

The top of Kentucky’s ranking is closely contested, with just 0.1 percentage points separating Embassy Suites by Hilton from both runners-up.

Louisiana

Most popular hotel: Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter

Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter Share of state observations: 1.0%

1.0% Hotels & Resorts: 36.1% of state observations, ranking #1

36.1% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: New Orleans Marriott (0.8%) and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans Airport (0.8%)

Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter is the first property in Louisiana to reach a 1% share, while Hotels & Resorts collectively account for more than a third of the state’s observations.

Maryland

Most popular hotel: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 18.0% of state observations, ranking #2

18.0% of state observations, ranking #2 Runners-up: Great Wolf Lodge (0.3%) and The Westin (0.3%)

Maryland is one of only six states where Hotels & Resorts don’t rank first among venue categories, although Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center still leads the category at 0.5%.

Mississippi

Most popular hotel: Thrifty Inn

Thrifty Inn Share of state observations: 1.3%

1.3% Hotels & Resorts: 30.4% of state observations, ranking #1

30.4% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Studio 6 Extended Stay - Pascagoula, MS OYO (1.2%) and Gold Strike Casino Resort (0.7%)

Thrifty Inn narrowly edges out Studio 6 Extended Stay in our observations, with only 0.1 percentage points separating the two.

North Carolina

Most popular hotel: Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort - A Caesars Rewards Destination

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort - A Caesars Rewards Destination Share of state observations: 0.5%

0.5% Hotels & Resorts: 24.2% of state observations, ranking #1

24.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: CAMBRiA hotel & suites Durham - Duke University Medical Center Area (0.3%) and The Omni Grove Park Inn (0.2%)

North Carolina provides another example of a destination resort leading the state rather than a conventional city hotel.

Oklahoma

Most popular hotel: Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark Share of state observations: 0.8%

0.8% Hotels & Resorts: 26.6% of state observations, ranking #1

26.6% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Days Inn (0.7%) and Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Bartlesville (0.7%)

Only 0.1 percentage points separate Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark from both runners-up, despite the very different types of properties represented.

South Carolina

Most popular hotel: Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort

Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 35.2% of state observations, ranking #1

35.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Palette Resort Myrtle Beach by OYO (0.4%) and Economy Inn Express (0.4%)

All three leaders register the same 0.4% share in our data, with Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort ranked first. Hotels & Resorts have a much larger collective footprint, accounting for over a third of South Carolina’s observations.

Tennessee

Most popular hotel: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Share of state observations: 0.9%

0.9% Hotels & Resorts: 31.3% of state observations, ranking #1

31.3% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Peabody Hotel (0.4%) and Grand Hyatt Hotel (0.4%)

Gaylord Opryland has more than twice the observed share of either runner-up, giving Tennessee one of the clearer gaps between first and second place in the South.

Texas

Most popular hotel: Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport

Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport Share of state observations: 0.1%

0.1% Hotels & Resorts: 25.0% of state observations, ranking #1

25.0% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Kalahari Resort and Conventions Texas (0.1%) and Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center (0.1%)

Texas has the most spread-out hotel ranking in our data. All three leading properties account for just 0.1% of the state's observations, and an airport hotel edges out two destination resorts.

Virginia

Most popular hotel: Budget Inn South Boston

Budget Inn South Boston Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 27.2% of state observations, ranking #1

27.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Courtyard by Marriott (0.2%) and Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks (0.2%)

Virginia is another reminder that the properties with the greatest share of our observations aren’t necessarily the biggest hospitality names. Budget Inn in South Boston, a small town near the North Carolina border, records twice the share of either runner-up.

West Virginia

Most popular hotel: Mountain Top Check-in, Snowshoe

Mountain Top Check-in, Snowshoe Share of state observations: 1.1%

1.1% Hotels & Resorts: 26.8% of state observations, ranking #1

26.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Marlinton Motor Inn (0.8%) and Stonewall Resort (0.8%)

West Virginia’s top result takes us to Snowshoe, with the data pointing to the check-in for Snowshoe Mountain Resort, the state’s largest ski resort. The two runners-up are tied at 0.8%.

West

Alaska

Most popular hotel: Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge

Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge Share of state observations: 2.4%

2.4% Hotels & Resorts: 48.8% of state observations, ranking #1

48.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Hilton Anchorage (2.2%) and Holland America Denali Lodge (2.0%)

Hotels & Resorts account for almost half of Alaska’s place-device observations. The leading properties also have unusually high individual shares, with all three reaching at least 2%.

Arizona

Most popular hotel: We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center

We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center Share of state observations: 0.7%

0.7% Hotels & Resorts: 34.6% of state observations, ranking #1

34.6% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Best Western View of Lake Powell Hotel (0.6%) and The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort (0.5%)

Arizona has one of the tighter rankings in the West, with only 0.2 percentage points separating its top three properties.

California

Most popular hotel: Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 30.4% of state observations, ranking #1

30.4% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: The Keating Hotel (0.3%) and Hilton San Francisco Union Square (0.3%)

Disneyland Resort leads our California data, although its 0.4% share shows how widely observations are distributed across properties in the state.

Colorado

Most popular hotel: Ameristar Black Hawk Hotel

Ameristar Black Hawk Hotel Share of state observations: 0.4%

0.4% Hotels & Resorts: 27.8% of state observations, ranking #1

27.8% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Monarch Casino Resort Spa (0.4%) and Four Seasons Hotel Denver & Private Residences (0.3%)

Ameristar Black Hawk Hotel and Monarch Casino Resort Spa are tied at 0.4%, with Ameristar ranked first in our data.

Hawaii

Most popular hotel: Hilton Hawaiian Village

Hilton Hawaiian Village Share of state observations: 2.3%

2.3% Hotels & Resorts: 59.1% of state observations, ranking #1

59.1% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club (1.6%) and Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort (1.6%)

No state has a greater concentration of observations in Hotels & Resorts than Hawaii. The category accounts for 59.1% of the state total, comfortably the highest share in our data.

Idaho

Most popular hotel: Third Street Inn

Third Street Inn Share of state observations: 1.3%

1.3% Hotels & Resorts: 29.4% of state observations, ranking #1

29.4% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: La Quinta Inn Caldwell (1.2%) and Motel 6 Twin Falls (1.0%)

Idaho is another state where the winner isn’t a major destination resort. Third Street Inn leads our observations at 1.3%, with the top three separated by only 0.3 percentage points.

Montana

Most popular hotel: Gallatin Gateway Inn

Gallatin Gateway Inn Share of state observations: 1.1%

1.1% Hotels & Resorts: 44.9% of state observations, ranking #1

44.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: ClubHouse Inn West Yellowstone (1.0%) and Crosswinds Inn (0.8%)

Hotels & Resorts account for 44.9% of Montana’s place-device observations, one of the highest category shares in the country.

Nevada

Most popular hotel: Excalibur Hotel & Casino (listed in the report as Thunder Showroom Excalibur)

Excalibur Hotel & Casino (listed in the report as Thunder Showroom Excalibur) Share of state observations: 4.7%

4.7% Hotels & Resorts: 37.5% of state observations, ranking #1

37.5% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Mgm Grand Resorts Development (4.5%) and Flamingo Las Vegas (4.3%)

Nevada has by far the strongest concentration at the top of the hotel rankings. The two leading venues sit side-by-side at the south end of the Strip, and Excalibur's 4.7% is the largest share recorded by any state winner in our data.

New Mexico

Most popular hotel: Sky City Hotel

Sky City Hotel Share of state observations: 0.9%

0.9% Hotels & Resorts: 39.0% of state observations, ranking #1

39.0% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel (0.8%) and Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (0.7%)

Hotels & Resorts represent almost two-fifths of New Mexico’s observations, while only 0.2 percentage points separate its three leading properties.

Oregon

Most popular hotel: Royal Gateway Motel

Royal Gateway Motel Share of state observations: 0.7%

0.7% Hotels & Resorts: 29.2% of state observations, ranking #1

29.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Crater Lake Lodge (0.3%) and Grandstay Hotel (0.3%)

Royal Gateway Motel is another example of a smaller property name appearing ahead of more recognizable hospitality brands in our Places data.

Utah

Most popular hotel: Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn

Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn Share of state observations: 3.4%

3.4% Hotels & Resorts: 35.9% of state observations, ranking #1

35.9% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Bryce View Lodge (0.8%) and Best Western Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel (0.7%)

Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn stands well clear of the rest of Utah’s ranking. Its 3.4% share is more than four times that of the second-place property.

Washington

Most popular hotel: Hyatt Regency Seattle

Hyatt Regency Seattle Share of state observations: 0.6%

0.6% Hotels & Resorts: 21.2% of state observations, ranking #1

21.2% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Suncadia (0.5%) and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport (0.4%)

Washington’s top three are closely grouped, with just 0.2 percentage points separating Hyatt Regency Seattle from the third-place property.

Wyoming

Most popular hotel: Hayden Lodge

Hayden Lodge Share of state observations: 2.1%

2.1% Hotels & Resorts: 48.0% of state observations, ranking #1

48.0% of state observations, ranking #1 Runners-up: Hotel Jackson (1.9%) and Buffalo Bill Village (1.5%)

Wyoming has the third-highest Hotels & Resorts category share in our data, behind Hawaii and Alaska. Nearly half of the state’s place-device observations fall within the category.

What Do the Rankings Tell Us About America’s Hotel Preferences?

Across the state rankings, a few patterns stand out. Hotels & Resorts are particularly prominent in our data, although activity levels vary considerably from state to state.

Individual winners tell a more varied story.

Destination properties feature prominently, from Disneyland Resort in California and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in Florida to Gaylord resorts in Maryland and Tennessee. Waterpark resorts also appear among the state winners, alongside casino hotels and properties serving major tourist destinations.

But big destination resorts don’t have the rankings to themselves. Properties such as Third Street Inn in Idaho, Royal Gateway Motel in Oregon, and Budget Inn in Virginia all lead their respective states. The contrast shows why looking at observed activity can surface a different picture from one based on hotel size, brand recognition, or reviews.

Activity is also far more concentrated in some states. Some states have a clear leader, while others have several properties separated by only a fraction of a percentage point. California is a good example of a more dispersed market, where the leading property accounts for just 0.4% of state observations.

Together, the rankings show just how differently hotel and resort activity is distributed from state to state. And Hotels & Resorts are only one of 54 venue categories represented in the wider Most Popular Places data.

Key Findings From the Hotel Rankings

Kalahari tops three states. Kalahari properties rank as the most popular Hotel & Resort in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Kalahari properties rank as the most popular Hotel & Resort in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Hawaii has the highest concentration of hotel and resort activity. Hotels & Resorts account for 59.1% of the state’s place-device observations, ahead of Alaska at 48.8% and Wyoming at 48.0%.

Hotels & Resorts account for 59.1% of the state’s place-device observations, ahead of Alaska at 48.8% and Wyoming at 48.0%. Nevada has the strongest individual hotel winner. Excalibur Hotel & Casino accounts for 4.7% of state observations, the highest share recorded by any winning property in our state-by-state rankings.

Excalibur Hotel & Casino accounts for 4.7% of state observations, the highest share recorded by any winning property in our state-by-state rankings. Hotels & Resorts dominate nationwide. The category ranks first in 44 of 50 states.

Explore America’s Most Popular Places

Hotels and resorts offer just one view of where activity is concentrated across America. The full Most Popular Places report uses anonymized WiFi observations mapped to real-world venues with IPinfo Places to explore activity across 54 venue categories.

You can dig into the Top venue and Top brand data for each state, use Category finder to explore everything from airports to restaurants, or head to Brand duels to see how competing brands compare across the country.

The wider data reveals some striking patterns of its own. Walmart is the top brand in 16 of 50 states, while an airport is the outright most popular venue in 29 states.