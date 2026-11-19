For Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs), traffic quality decisions happen in milliseconds. Every bid request needs to be evaluated before it reaches the auction, and filtering too aggressively can mean lost revenue for legitimate publishers.

Residential proxies make those decisions particularly challenging. Because they route traffic through genuine household IP addresses, they can appear to be ordinary users in the expected location, on a legitimate ISP network.

Redmob, a mobile SSP processing billions of bid requests daily, uses IPinfo's IP intelligence to identify potentially high-risk traffic while protecting legitimate publisher revenue.

Watch how Redmob uses IP intelligence to strengthen its pre-bid traffic quality controls.

Adding IP Intelligence to Pre-Bid Screening

Redmob integrated IPinfo's Residential Proxy, Privacy Detection, and IP Geolocation data into its existing traffic quality controls.

Before deploying the data, Redmob evaluated 6.76 billion US bid requests across 160 million unique IP addresses using Snowflake. The team compared IPinfo's classifications against its own traffic quality indicators to validate the findings.

The evaluation gave Redmob additional visibility into residential proxy activity that conventional detection methods could miss.

Today, Redmob screens 100% of incoming bid requests across its operating regions, identifying flagged traffic before it enters the auction.

Crucially, Redmob makes these decisions at the individual request level, allowing legitimate inventory from the same publisher to continue trading.

"We filter the user, not the publisher. A developer with a good app should not lose their revenue because someone routed proxy traffic through it. Our job is to take that request out of the auction and let the legitimate inventory keep trading."

— Gabriele Vileikyte, Managing Director, Redmob

Protecting Traffic Quality and Publisher Revenue

Redmob's approach shows how IP intelligence can strengthen existing traffic quality controls without unnecessarily restricting legitimate inventory. By evaluating individual requests rather than blocking entire publishers, Redmob can address suspicious traffic while maintaining valuable supply relationships.