Sumsub has made us its primary source of IP geolocation and VPN detection, embedded directly into the platform that more than 4,000 clients across financial services, crypto, trading and iGaming rely on for KYC and fraud prevention checks.

What interests me about that decision is less that they switched and more what they were buying. They did not come to us looking for marginally better coordinates. They came looking for data they could defend to their customers.

Why Evidence Matters in This Moment

For most of the time IP data has existed, it has sat quietly in the background of a risk decision. It nudged a score. Nobody asked it to justify itself.

Three things have changed that, and they have changed it quickly.

Platforms like Sumsub now embed third-party data directly into products their own clients buy. Those clients operate under KYC and AML obligations, which means their decisions get examined by auditors and regulators. And so a question that used to stop at the platform now travels all the way down the chain to the data provider.

When a Sumsub client asks why a particular IP address was treated as risky, Sumsub has to have an answer. And that answer has to survive being repeated to someone whose job is to be unconvinced.

A Flag Is Not an Answer

A risk score can help prioritize an investigation, but it doesn't necessarily explain the evidence behind a decision. Likewise, an IP geolocation result without any indication of precision can suggest more certainty than the data supports.

Both become problems when a customer needs to understand why a particular decision was made.

Historically, evaluating IP intelligence providers has been difficult. Accuracy claims often depend on proprietary testing methods, making it hard for buyers to compare results or independently verify what they're being told.

But platforms increasingly have their own reference data against which to test those claims.

Sumsub did exactly that, evaluating IPinfo's geolocation accuracy against GPS positions associated with its own traffic.

That's the kind of evaluation I want to see more of. Buyers should be able to test a provider's claims against their own data rather than relying on published accuracy figures alone.

What Evidence Looks Like in Practice

At IPinfo, we've built our approach around making IP intelligence measurable and verifiable.

ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, performs tens of billions of active measurements every week across more than 1,400 global points of presence. Those measurements help us understand internet infrastructure and improve the accuracy of our data.

That approach shows up in three ways Sumsub cared about:

Location precision. Our geolocation data includes an accuracy radius, giving customers a way to understand how precise a reported location is rather than treating every coordinate as equally reliable.

Our geolocation data includes an accuracy radius, giving customers a way to understand how precise a reported location is rather than treating every coordinate as equally reliable. Context beyond location. Anonymization and hosting information, along with details about the network behind an IP address, help customers evaluate traffic using more than geography alone.

Anonymization and hosting information, along with details about the network behind an IP address, help customers evaluate traffic using more than geography alone. Evidence behind individual results. When a customer challenges a location, we can investigate the supporting evidence, explain how we arrived at the result, and correct it when necessary. That gives platforms a way to respond to questions about the data informing their decisions.

On their own test, we correctly identified the country for 98.77% of the addresses sampled, placed half of all results within 20 km of the corresponding GPS position, and put fewer than 6% more than 500 km away. Those are their figures, from their traffic, not ours.

Where This Goes

I expect more verification and fraud platforms to start asking these questions of their data providers, and I welcome it.

As fraud prevention becomes more automated, the quality of the underlying data becomes increasingly important. Platforms need to understand what their data can tell them, how accurate it is, and what evidence supports it.

Sumsub evaluated our data against its own reference points before choosing to embed it in its platform. And when its customers question a result, it needs a provider that can help explain the evidence behind it.

That's the standard I think IP intelligence providers should be held to.

If you're building a verification or fraud platform and have reference data of your own, I'd encourage you to do what Sumsub did. Test our data against it, challenge the results, and see what the evidence tells you.