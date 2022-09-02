IPinfo is on Zapier! - IPinfo.io blog

2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 4 min read IPinfo is on Zapier!

IPinfo is now available on Zapier! You can now get IP-related insights with a few clicks of a button all within Zapier’s all-in-one no-code automation platform.

Powerup your app with IPinfo’s IP Geolocation, Privacy Detection, and other insights

Get insights such as:

Log insights, cybersecurity, web applications, system administration, data pipelines, automation, communication, and more. Get up and running with IPinfo + Zapier.

A few examples

IPinfo’s IP insights can be integrated into any service or app on Zapier and outside of Zapier. Using Zapier with IPinfo, you can create seamless automated processes, such as these:

Passing IP addresses from Google Sheets to IPinfo, then storing IP geolocation data in another sheet.

Creating a Slackbot that replies with IP geolocation information when summoned with an IP address trigger message

Parse IP addresses from emails and reply with IP information

Extract IP address-related information from server logs stored in Google Drive

Get started!

Follow the following 4 steps to get started with IPinfo:

1. Connecting to IPinfo

IPinfo is not a trigger but an action. It relies on a trigger to get input information and output information.

IPinfo processes IP addresses and other input parameters, then returns IP-related information: Abuse Contact, ASN, Carrier, Company, Hosted Domains, Geolocation, Privacy detection, and other data types.

Once you have created a trigger, which can be Twitter, Gmail, Discord, Google Sheets, or anything else then you can add the next step, choosing IPinfo as an “action”.

IPinfo as a Zapier Action

2. Selecting an Event

You can select any kind of Event as long as you have the proper access token for it.

Here are the events available:

Abuse Lookup: Find abuse information of an IP address

Find abuse information of an IP address ASN Lookup: Get the ASN information of an IP address

Get the ASN information of an IP address Carrier Lookup: Get the carrier information of an IP address

Get the carrier information of an IP address Company Lookup: Find the company information of an IP address

Find the company information of an IP address Domains Lookup: Find the hosted domains information of an IP address

Find the hosted domains information of an IP address Geo Lookup: Find geolocation information of an IP address including city, region, country, geo-coordinates, and other information

Find geolocation information of an IP address including city, region, country, geo-coordinates, and other information Detail Lookup: Discover all of the information about an IP address

Discover all of the information about an IP address Privacy Lookup: Get the privacy information of an IP address including information regarding TOR and VPN usage.

Connecting IPinfo to a Zapier Event

Details about the different data types (=events) are available at 🔗 IPinfo’s documentation page.

3. Providing Token and Sign-in information

After you have selected the event type, press continue. You will see the section where you can connect your IPinfo account. Select “Choose an account”.

Setting up the IPinfo Action with access token

After selecting “Connect a new account”, you will be asked to provide your IPinfo token.

You can find your IPinfo access token from your account dashboard after you have signed up. Copy your access token from there-

Your IPinfo access token can be found on your IPinfo dashboard

Then paste the information in Zapier’s input field -

Now you can use IPinfo to get useful information from IP Addresses, ASNs etc.

4. Getting the IP Address

If you have only an IP address as a field, you can pass it directly. If you want to extract an IP address from some text then you should use the Zapier Formatter action before the IPinfo action. The regex pattern to detect an IPV4 IP Address is \\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3} and for both IPV4 and IPV6 a simplified regex pattern would be ([0-9A-Fa-f]{1,4}:){7}[0-9A-Fa-f]{1,4}|(\\d{1,3}\\.){3}\\d{1,3}

Passing the IP address to the IPinfo Action

After you have tested the IPinfo action you can continue setting up the rest of your zap.