IPinfo is on Zapier! - IPinfo.io blog

IPinfo is now available on Zapier! You can now get IP-related insights with a few clicks of a button all within Zapier’s all-in-one no-code automation platform.
Get insights such as:
Log insights, cybersecurity, web applications, system administration, data pipelines, automation, communication, and more. Get up and running with IPinfo + Zapier.
IPinfo’s IP insights can be integrated into any service or app on Zapier and outside of Zapier. Using Zapier with IPinfo, you can create seamless automated processes, such as these:
Follow the following 4 steps to get started with IPinfo:
IPinfo is not a trigger but an action. It relies on a trigger to get input information and output information.
IPinfo processes IP addresses and other input parameters, then returns IP-related information: Abuse Contact, ASN, Carrier, Company, Hosted Domains, Geolocation, Privacy detection, and other data types.
Once you have created a trigger, which can be Twitter, Gmail, Discord, Google Sheets, or anything else then you can add the next step, choosing IPinfo as an “action”.
You can select any kind of Event as long as you have the proper access token for it.
Here are the events available:
Details about the different data types (=events) are available at 🔗 IPinfo’s documentation page.
After you have selected the event type, press continue. You will see the section where you can connect your IPinfo account. Select “Choose an account”.
After selecting “Connect a new account”, you will be asked to provide your IPinfo token.
You can find your IPinfo access token from your account dashboard after you have signed up. Copy your access token from there-
Then paste the information in Zapier’s input field -
Now you can use IPinfo to get useful information from IP Addresses, ASNs etc.
If you have only an IP address as a field, you can pass it directly. If you want to extract an IP address from some text then you should use the Zapier Formatter action before the IPinfo action. The regex pattern to detect an IPV4 IP Address is
\\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3}\\.\\d{1,3} and for both IPV4 and IPV6 a simplified regex pattern would be
([0-9A-Fa-f]{1,4}:){7}[0-9A-Fa-f]{1,4}|(\\d{1,3}\\.){3}\\d{1,3}
After you have tested the IPinfo action you can continue setting up the rest of your zap.