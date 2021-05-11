4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo announces partnership with Graylog

Built-in integration with IPinfo provides fast, reliable IP address information that automatically enriches log data processed by Graylog Cloud.

SEATTLE and HOUSTON – May 11, 2021 – IPinfo, the trusted source for IP address data, announced today a partnership with Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management solutions. Through an integration with Graylog Cloud, IPinfo’s fast, accurate IP address and geolocation data automatically enriches log data for a seamless user experience.

Graylog Cloud, launched in March, features the full functionality of Graylog Enterprise and offers choices to customers who want seamless data collection, rapid search, flexible analysis, and greater affordability, without the hassle of maintaining and updating the systems it runs on.

In developing Graylog Cloud, Graylog founder, and CTO Lennart Koopmann identified an opportunity to partner with a data provider to offer users an automatic way to enrich IP addresses reported in their log. He selected IPinfo to be that provider for their best-in-class data downloads and the flexibility and speed of implementation.

“The first thing that we noticed was that it was really easy to do business with IPinfo,” said Koopmann. “They immediately understood our problem, understood what we needed, and understood how technical we are. It was an incredibly easy process, and IPinfo was a very important part of accomplishing our goal.”

With the integration of IPinfo’s data downloads, Graylog has reduced the manual work of accessing individual databases and eliminated data latency issues with daily updates. Graylog Cloud users can turn an IP address in their log data into a physical location, whether it be as specific as exact coordinates or simply a city name, for enhanced web customization.

“Graylog Cloud is a brilliant log management solution for IT professionals who want to avoid on-prem maintenance and system management,” said Ben Dowling, Founder, and CEO of IPinfo. From our first conversation with Lennart and his team, we were excited to work together to integrate our IP address data with Graylog Cloud to enhance the end user experience as they are able to more quickly find meaning in their log data.”

To learn more about the Graylog IPinfo integration, read the Case Study.

About IPinfo

IPinfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, fastest, and most accurate IP data via API and downloadable data sets. In addition to their flagship IP geolocation data set, IPinfo also serves more than a dozen data types including ASN, IP to company, VPN detection, and IP to domain. Launched as a community project in 2013, the IPinfo platform has processed terabytes of data to build proprietary, custom data sets that allow companies to pinpoint their users’ locations, customize their experiences, prevent fraud and ensure compliance. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, use IPInfo as a trusted source for security, performance, fraud detection, and more. Locate IPInfo at ipinfo.io.

About Graylog

Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is a leading centralized log management solution built to open standards for capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog delivers a better user experience by making analysis ridiculously fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. Thousands of IT professionals rely on Graylog’s scalability, comprehensive access to complete data, and exceptional user experience to solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Purpose-built for modern log analytics, Graylog removes complexity from data exploration, compliance audits, and threat hunting so users can quickly and easily find meaning in data and act faster. For more information, visit https://graylog.org