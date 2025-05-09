Following the Yellow Brick Road at Google Cloud Next

The first night of Google Cloud Next, an event that showcases the value of AI and its transformative capabilities for businesses, set the tone in true showbiz style: an immersive, AI-enhanced collaboration between the Las Vegas Sphere, Google, and Warner Brothers to reimagine The Wizard of Oz.

During the next few days, we followed our own yellow brick road, where we met with supportive customers and partners and encountered fresh concepts.

Brains, Heart, and Data

If this grand event had a heart, it surely beat with the hum of artificial intelligence. But what truly made my ruby slippers click wasn't just the dazzling magic of these advanced AI models, it was how this power has become so much easier to traverse. Natural language tools, user-friendly interfaces, and the sheer breadth of application across industries have made it clear that the democratization of AI has begun.

At IPinfo, we’re Dorothy – diligently thinking about opportunities for pairing intelligent models with high-quality, structured IP data. IP data accuracy and accessibility are key. There’s still work to be done to ensure that companies can mobilize their data, feed it into their models with accurate intelligence, and build on these models for specific use cases.

AI is only as good as the data it’s built on.

Our data is available via Google Cloud Marketplace , so our high-quality data can be integrated into existing workflows – ensuring a solid foundation.

A Glimpse Into the Future

One of the most intriguing concepts that came up during the week was the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Think of it as a universal plug to connect different AI models and data sources, like a USBC for intelligence.

Before this kind of standard, companies needed custom APIs and workflows to integrate external data into AI applications. MCP could streamline all of that. We’re exploring how IPinfo might fit into this vision, and possibly even developing an MCP server for our data. I can imagine a future community project forming around this, and I'm excited for the possibilities.

Another standout was Google sharing how they’re bringing tools like Confluence, Github, and Jira into one connected workspace, with a tool called Agentspace, to create localized, team-specific knowledge bases. Google Agentspace enables AI agents to securely and quickly access your most-used applications to find what you need – making you faster, smarter, and more impactful at your job.

Finally, Google made a strong push around AI security with Google Unified Security, a consolidated platform that bundles its cybersecurity capabilities into a single framework.

Back From the Emerald City

Google Cloud Next delivered a whirlwind of insights, connections, and forward-thinking tech. But beyond the announcements and the AI glitz, the real magic was in continuing to grow our understanding of how we build for our users.

We’re taking these learnings to heart as we support our users’ evolving needs and help more people tap into the power of IP data – with a click of their heels.