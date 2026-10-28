How to Improve Ad Targeting Without GPS Location Data

It’s a challenge to get geolocation for ad targeting just right. If you’re running a campaign aimed at business travelers passing through airports, you know where you want your ads to appear, but much of the available inventory doesn't include usable GPS data.

Targeting geographically is an option, but knowing that an impression comes from London doesn't tell you whether the connection is associated with Heathrow Airport, a hotel, or a residential neighborhood.

We had a lot of conversations about this very topic at DMEXCO this year . GPS can provide precise device location, but it’s not always available. Advertisers need alternate ways to get geolocation data.

IP geolocation can fill that gap. It's a location signal available across environments, and ongoing improvements in its accuracy make it more and more valuable for targeting.

We’re now enabling even further location specificity. Combining accurate IP geolocation with building-level Wi-Fi data, advertisers can understand more about physical environments in relation to their inventory.

Why Location Targeting Without GPS Is Challenging

Location data helps advertisers decide which impressions to bid on and whether they meet a campaign's geographic requirements. But access to precise device location varies. Mobile users can restrict location permissions, browsers require consent to share precise coordinates, and connected TVs often have limited access to GPS.

IP geolocation helps close that gap, providing geographic context across these environments even when device location isn't available. And with more accurate data, advertisers can make more confident targeting decisions.

Better IP Geolocation Where Most IP Geolocation Goes Wrong

IP geolocation is widely used in advertising, but determining where an IP address is actually located is more complicated than looking up its registration information.

IP addresses can be registered in one country and used in another. Network infrastructure changes, address allocations move, and routing arrangements can make geographic assumptions unreliable.

We've also observed a more fundamental problem with how the industry evaluates location accuracy.

When IP geolocation providers disagree, adtech platforms often resolve the discrepancy through consensus. If most providers place an IP address in one country, that becomes the accepted answer for campaign reconciliation and billing. (Understandably so! Disagreements create costs, and consensus offers a convenient way to settle them.)

But agreement between providers isn't necessarily evidence of accuracy.

Legacy IP data providers rely on third-party data sources. Consensus can reinforce the same errors across multiple datasets. A provider that independently corrects the mistake may even appear less reliable because its answer differs from everyone else's.

This is why we believe accurate geolocation needs independent measurement.

Using Internet Measurement to Verify Location

We use ProbeNet , our internet measurement platform, to gather evidence about where IP addresses are physically plausible.

ProbeNet collects observations from a globally distributed network of points of presence. By analyzing latency and other network measurements, we can evaluate geographic claims against how traffic actually moves across the internet.

We also provide geographic accuracy information, including an accuracy radius, to communicate how precisely the available evidence supports a location estimate.

That makes location data more useful for advertisers. A geographic targeting decision backed by independent measurement provides a strong foundation.

It also helps buyers and sellers evaluate location claims with greater confidence, particularly when geographic eligibility affects the value of an impression. See more in our State of AdTech 2026 report .

There’s also another layer of location context that can come into play.