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White Paper · State of AdTech 2026

The IP Data Layer

Published

Advertising technology has spent a decade losing its signals. Cookies survive in name and fail in practice. Device identifiers sit behind prompts that most users decline. The bid request itself remains self-declared.

Through all of it, one signal has remained constant with every request, on every platform, in every market, because the internet cannot deliver a packet without it: the IP address.

Download the White PaperPreview the Findings

Built on the IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — live programmatic supply, measured at production scale.

The problem

An Ecosystem of Partial Views

A DSP sees bid requests but only for the auctions it enters. An exchange loses sight of the impression after the auction clears. Publishers see their own traffic and rarely anything upstream of it. Every participant operates on a partial view — each accurate, yet still incomplete.

Where IP-level decisions occur
  1. Bid request
  2. Auction
  3. Impres­sion
  4. Measure­ment
Request-level attribution

Publishers see their own traffic and rarely anything upstream of it.

Markers show the points where IP-level context changes a decision. No single participant sees the whole path from request to impression. Click a stage to see more.
A preview of what's inside

Four Opportunities, One Signal You Already Get

Traffic quality, location, connection context, and place are each drawn from the IP address already present in every bid request. Every figure is sourced and numbered in the full white paper.

Opportunity 01 · Traffic quality

Traffic Quality You Can Measure

Residential proxies reach the bid stream on genuine consumer IPs that geolocate correctly and pass every standard check. With resproxy detection, weigh how recently an IP was seen as a proxy and how often, so you filter persistent proxy exits pre-bid while keeping real users. Clean supply can then be priced at a premium, with quality proven to buyers in data instead of claims.

50%+of resproxy traffic in the most exposed sample had already passed standard checks [4]
  • [3] IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — unfiltered feed
  • [4] IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — post-verification supply samples
Share of bid requests flagged as residential proxy traffic
Standard IP categories alone<2%
With residential proxy detection~20x

Directional, on billions of unfiltered US bid requests. A flag denotes exposure of the address, not a verdict on any single request. [3]

Get the full report

Download The IP Data Layer

The 16-page white paper carries the full benchmark analysis, the four opportunities in depth, and the role-by-role matrix of how each player uses the IP data layer.

  • The residential proxy visibility gap What standard traffic-quality checks see, and what clears them
  • Four seats, four responses How an exchange, an ad network, a media-analytics firm, and a verification platform act on the same flag
  • Why consensus erodes location data And what measurement-based geolocation replaces it with
  • Method and definitions GIVT, SIVT, and how residential proxy exposure is measured here