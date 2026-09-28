The IP Data Layer
Published
Advertising technology has spent a decade losing its signals. Cookies survive in name and fail in practice. Device identifiers sit behind prompts that most users decline. The bid request itself remains self-declared.
Through all of it, one signal has remained constant with every request, on every platform, in every market, because the internet cannot deliver a packet without it: the IP address.
Built on the IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — live programmatic supply, measured at production scale.
The IP Data LayerFour opportunities to build better advertising data, with a signal you already get
of filtered supply samples had resproxy traffic
bound per millisecond of latency
carry half of all web requests
An Ecosystem of Partial Views
A DSP sees bid requests but only for the auctions it enters. An exchange loses sight of the impression after the auction clears. Publishers see their own traffic and rarely anything upstream of it. Every participant operates on a partial view — each accurate, yet still incomplete.
Four Opportunities, One Signal You Already Get
Traffic quality, location, connection context, and place are each drawn from the IP address already present in every bid request. Every figure is sourced and numbered in the full white paper.
Traffic Quality You Can Measure
Residential proxies reach the bid stream on genuine consumer IPs that geolocate correctly and pass every standard check. With resproxy detection, weigh how recently an IP was seen as a proxy and how often, so you filter persistent proxy exits pre-bid while keeping real users. Clean supply can then be priced at a premium, with quality proven to buyers in data instead of claims.
- [3] IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — unfiltered feed
- [4] IPinfo AdTech Benchmark Analysis, 2026 — post-verification supply samples
Directional, on billions of unfiltered US bid requests. A flag denotes exposure of the address, not a verdict on any single request. [3]
Download The IP Data Layer
The 16-page white paper carries the full benchmark analysis, the four opportunities in depth, and the role-by-role matrix of how each player uses the IP data layer.
- The residential proxy visibility gap What standard traffic-quality checks see, and what clears them
- Four seats, four responses How an exchange, an ad network, a media-analytics firm, and a verification platform act on the same flag
- Why consensus erodes location data And what measurement-based geolocation replaces it with
- Method and definitions GIVT, SIVT, and how residential proxy exposure is measured here