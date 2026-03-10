Detecting Invalid Traffic at 98.5% Accuracy with Last Digit Anonymized IPs

In adtech, one core problem remains constant: platforms spend billions on impressions that never reach real users. Invalid traffic (IVT) not only drains ROI but also distorts campaign metrics, making it difficult for advertisers to gauge true performance.

Lately, this battle has become even more complex. To protect user privacy, many of the data feeds that DSPs and SSPs rely on now truncate IP addresses. This means instead of seeing a specific address like 1.2.3.4, you only see 1.2.3.0.

When adtech companies first came to us at IPinfo asking for a way to score these anonymized IPs, I knew we had to find a way to let them know, before they bid, if they were bidding on a non-human source.

The Technical Challenges of Last Digit IP Anonymization

When the last part of an IP address is hidden, you aren't looking at one IP address anymore. You are looking at a group of 256 possible addresses.

Normally, my team and I would use our data to identify non-human traffic by looking for specific flags: Is the IP associated with a hosting data center? Is it a known VPN? Has it been recently active on a residential proxy network? The problem is that these attributes aren't always the same for every single address in that 256-address block.

Without a specific IP to look up, most DSPs are forced to guess and simply hope for the best. They pick a few random IP addresses in that range, look them up individually, consider details like the ASNs involved, and try to guess if it's on some sort of hosting infrastructure or not. None of that will reveal anything more than surface-level data, however, like whether the IP address is affiliated with a VPN or proxy.