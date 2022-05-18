IPinfo CLI: Lookup IP or ASN details - IPinfo.io blog

2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 4 min read IPinfo CLI: Lookup IP or ASN details

The official IPinfo CLI is just one of the ways we prioritize developers and their work. In 2021, we shared a broad overview of the commands you can use within our CLI. We also shared a guide about how to filter IPs using [grepip](<https://github.com/ipinfo/cli/releases/tag/grepip-1.1.0>) , a specialized version of grep that gives developers more flexible filtering options.

Now let’s talk about IP and ASN lookups - how to conduct a lookup, how to do bulk lookups, and how these commands can help in developer workflows.

Why CLI-based IP and ASN lookups matter

Developers looking to quickly debug something will usually find home in their terminal, but some things, like IP and ASN data lookups, tend to really sophisticated and require lots of custom code to even get started.

With the IPinfo CLI, getting and debugging data on IP addresses or ASNs becomes too easy. The CLI is designed to fit right in with other commands by being trivially pluggable with other commands in shell pipes and generally being really flexible in how input is parsed.

How to conduct a single lookup

You can lookup IPs (including your own, if you need to know it) using the CLI in many ways.

Before you continue, you will want to run ipinfo login to login with your IPinfo API token to get all the data available to your account, and not get rate limited, nor blocked from services that require a token, like ASN and bulk lookups - if you don’t have one, see https://ipinfo.io/signup.

Here’s one quick way to get your own current live IP address:

$ ipinfo myip Core - IP 110.39.13.197 - Anycast false - Hostname wgpon-3913-197.wateen.net - City Lahore - Region Punjab - Country Pakistan (PK) - Location 31.5580,74.3507 - Organization AS38264 National WiMAX/IMS environment - Postal 54000 - Timezone Asia/Karachi ASN - ID AS38264 - Name National WiMAX/IMS environment - Domain wateen.com - Route 110.39.12.0/22 - Type isp Company - Name National WiMAX/IMS environment - Domain wateen.com - Type isp Privacy - VPN false - Proxy false - Tor false - Relay false - Hosting false - Service Abuse - Address Wateen Telecom Limited Main Walton Road, Opp. Bab-e-Pakistan, Walton Cantt., Lahore - Country Pakistan (PK) - Email Muhammad.Ashraf2@wateen.com - Name Muhammad Ashraf - Network 110.39.0.0/17 - Phone +92-321-4497383

This is the IP address the world sees you with.

Here’s another that looks up a specific IP:

$ ipinfo 8.8.8.8 Core - IP 8.8.8.8 - Anycast true - Hostname dns.google - City Mountain View - Region California - Country United States (US) - Location 37.4056,-122.0775 - Organization AS15169 Google LLC - Postal 94043 - Timezone America/Los_Angeles ASN - ID AS15169 - Name Google LLC - Domain google.com - Route 8.8.8.0/24 - Type business Company - Name Google LLC - Domain google.com - Type business Privacy - VPN false - Proxy false - Tor false - Relay false - Hosting false - Service Abuse - Address US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043 - Country United States (US) - Email network-abuse@google.com - Name Abuse - Network 8.8.8.0/24 - Phone +1-650-253-0000 Domains - Total 11300 - Examples aonode.com itempurl.com 41.cn wzzh.info iclouddc.com

You can also use the --csv (or -c ) and --json (or -j ) flags to change the output format to be CSV or JSON, respectively. This allows you to pipe the output into further commands for easier automated processing.

You can also lookup ASNs in a similar manner:

$ ipinfo AS123 { "asn": "AS123", "name": "Air Force Systems Networking", "country": "US", "allocated": "1987-08-24", "registry": "arin", "domain": "af.mil", "num_ips": 0, "type": "inactive", "prefixes": [], "prefixes6": [], "peers": null, "upstreams": null, "downstreams": null }

Active ASNs will have very large arrays of data.

How to get bulk lookups

We can lookup multiple IP addresses in bulk if needed, which is a very common case when doing heavy data processing on the shell.

You can pipe IPs into the CLI directly:

$ echo -e '1.1.1.1\

8.8.8.8' | ipinfo -f hostname ip,hostname 1.1.1.1,one.one.one.one 8.8.8.8,dns.google

You can also explicitly specify those IPs directly into the CLI via arguments:

$ ipinfo bulk -f hostname 1.1.1.1 8.8.8.8 ip,hostname 1.1.1.1,one.one.one.one 8.8.8.8,dns.google

In fact, you can go a bit crazy with this - you can input via pipes, specify individual IPs, CIDRs, IP ranges, and file arguments, all simultaneously!

$ cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk -f ip,hostname 1.1.1.1,1.1.1.4 8.8.8.1-8.8.8.3 3.3.3.0/31 1.1.1.1 3.3.3.3 ips.txt ip,hostname 8.8.8.8,dns.google 8.8.8.1, 3.3.3.0, 1.1.1.1,one.one.one.one 1.1.1.4, 3.3.3.1, 4.4.4.4, 3.3.3.3, 2.2.2.2, 1.1.1.3, 1.1.1.2, 8.8.8.2, 8.8.8.3,

The bulk lookup command is really very powerful.

IPinfo is a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet your business needs. We handle billions of API requests per month, serving data like IP geolocation, VPN detection, ASN, and more. Sign up for a free account or contact our team to learn more.