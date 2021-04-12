4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 6 min read 11 businesses that use geolocation data well

Geolocation data isn’t just strings of random statistics. In fact, it’s used by many innovators around the world to fuel growth.

The possibilities of IP address data are virtually limitless for future-oriented businesses. That’s why IPinfo highlights a wide array of use cases on our website.

That being the case, there are many real life examples who strategically use IP information to better serve customers around the world. This is why we want to highlight some innovators who use geolocation data exceptionally well.

Monday.com

For starters, Monday.com uses IP address data to improve their website personalization. When visitors access the site, they automatically view relevant content in the correct language, and all of this is based on geolocation.

As a result, Monday.com’s customers in Brazil can always access the content they need.

And so can their site visitors from the Netherlands.

In other words, web personalization is a significant way many industry-leading companies use IP address data. And Monday.com, in particular, uses it to remove barriers along the buyer journey (such as language distinctions).

Transfergo

Transfergo, on the other hand, has a different approach to web personalization. As an international Fintech company, they specifically needed to create a more seamless transaction process, especially for immigrants.

To remove stressors for their customers, they researched precise geolocation data. In fact, they cited accuracy as a main reason for choosing IPinfo’s data:

“IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate.”

In the end, Transfergo was able to verify users’ countries without immigrants having to submit and wait for documents processing.

The result of this web personalization? Faster money transfers, streamlined customer onboarding, and efficient workflows for Transfergo’s staff. In the end, they were able to offer a stress-free transaction service for users.

Sanofi

IP address data is also used well in the healthcare industry. Sanofi, a global health organization that protects, enables, and supports people facing healthcare challenges, uses geolocation data to expand its global reach.

Just like Monday.com, they need to be accessible in different languages. And using IP address data, they’re doing just that.

Plus, based on website visitors’ location, they offer customized content for their viewers. All this to say, Sanofi is using geolocation data to overcome barriers they face as a global healthcare organization.

Jetsmart

In the wake of the pandemic, airlines are working to boost customer loyalty. Jetsmart does that by offering ultra low airfare travel. They specifically focus on connecting people in South America.

But what users don’t see is the geolocation data that Jetsmart uses to fuel online web personalization and customer loyalty.

Not only do they use IP address data to customize the language and content of their website, but they also use it to improve secure transactions across many different countries and regions.

Customers can also view prices and special offers in their own currency. Case in point: at the time this article was written, Chili residents could get up to 50 percent off their flights.

Customers from other countries, such as the US, are greeted with content emphasizing Jetsmart’s ecological contributions.

In short, Jetsmart uses geolocation data to strategically reach airfare buyers in different locations across the Western Hemisphere.

Bupa

Bupa, an international healthcare company, uses IP address information quite differently from Jetsmart. In their case, Bupa noticed that customers couldn’t always find the right information or content. The result was poorer conversion rates and disrupted buyers’ experiences.

When redesigning their website and addressing this customer service problem, they researched different geolocation services. In the end, they chose IPinfo because it met all of their criteria - reliable, fast, and customizable IP address data.

After integrating IPinfo’s API, Bupa was able to:

Automatically select customers’ location Offer the most relevant content for each buyer Eliminate customer search time for relevant solutions Lower bounce rates Improve conversions

Bupa used geolocation data to personalize customers’ experiences and improve conversions in the long run.

Macy’s

Now we enter the world of Ecommerce. Macy’s, a well-known department store, uses geolocation information to improve their online store experience.

Using IP address location data, Macy’s shows different offers or discounts for customers. For instance, Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrated by some countries while being banned by others.

However, using geolocation information, Macy’s can offer discounts to buyers in regions that celebrate specific holidays. At the same time, they can avoid unnecessary discounts in countries that don’t observe those celebrations.

All this to say, Ecommerce sites like Macy’s can use IP address data to improve buyer experiences and revenue streams at the same time.

Bandura Cyber

When it comes to threat intelligence, Bandura Cyber uses geolocation data for scalable and simple risk blocking. They leverage IP address data, not to replace firewalls, but to help these protection systems function even more efficiently.

Specifically, they use IPinfo’s geolocation API to get country mapping information. Another feature of Bandura Cyber is their low latency. And since IPinfo also prioritizes uptime, our APIs never slow down threat intelligence.

In other words, by tying low latency with fast and accurate IP address access, Bandura Cyber has been able to provide updates of multiple threat feeds in near real time for their customers. All this to say, Bandura is using geolocation data very well, and their customers are reaping the benefits.

Graylog

Another company that’s using IP address information effectively is Graylog, a seamless log data collection service.

In particular, they specialize in making log data more usable to both tech and non-tech users. The result is that their users get answers more quickly from thorough analysis.

Near the end of 2020, they started licensing and integrating IP address data from IPinfo. What does this mean for Graylog customers? Not only do they receive super efficient data analysis, but they can also access geolocation and ASN information, too.

In other words, Graylog has expanded their users’ visibility over log management by including accurate geolocation data.

Bento

Bento, an all-in-one toolkit for marketers, uses geolocation data to improve marketing automation. Here’s what customers see: tracking anonymous clicks and site visitors, precise ad campaigns monitoring, data-driven segmentation, and much more.

What users don’t see is the geolocation data that also fuels this marketing automation. In other words, Bento makes marketers' lives easier by using IP address information for better efficiency and targeted marketing.

All this to say, Bento is using this data well in the marketing and advertisement world, and it shows.

Expel

Back to cybersecurity, we’ve noticed that Expel is also using IP address data to fuel innovation. As their analysts investigate attacks, they give full transparency to customers and deliver answers in plain English.

One of the ways they do this is by using IP address data to track down malicious activity and outsmart frauds. In short, Excel is making the world a safer place for businesses through their innovative use of geolocation data.

Allbirds

Another Ecommerce site that uses geolocation data well is Allbirds. Sure, they use geolocation data to customize pricing and currency, but they also take web personalization a step further. Their visual content, for instance, varies based on the location of the buyer.

At the time this article was written, visitors from China see graphics like these:

Whereas site visitors from the US or Canada view this content:

The point is this, Allbirds has used geolocation data to enhance the customer experience down to the visual level. So not only do buyers view a website with the correct currency, but they also see content that reflects their lifestyle and preferences.

Here’s what we’re trying to say by highlighting all of these forward-thinkers. Many innovators across different industries are changing the world as we know it. And one tool they’re using is accurate geolocation data.

Discover more ways geolocation data can help your company grow! Connect with an IP data expert today!