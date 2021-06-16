3 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read Better, Faster, Stronger dashboard.

We got a new look!

Our dashboard overhaul is now complete, giving users more workflow capabilities. Built with React, it’s now faster and more effective than ever before.

But beyond that, here are some other improvements we made.

Better insights

The new, clean structure helps users access more usage insights. Not only can you view total requests in the last week, month, or year, but now users can also see the amount of successful requests versus failed ones. What’s more, we also built an Overview page so you manage all of your billable products at one time.

Efficient setup

Additionally, the new dashboard makes the setup process more smooth both for old and new users. Every user will find a convenient way to get our data: from search to bulk upload, from API calls to data downloads. Overviews for data add-ons are available on the dashboard, helping you figure out what additional datasets you may or may not need.

Faster experiences

A dashboard update wouldn’t be complete without improving technical aspects. So in addition to all the other updates, we’ve also made the search feature faster and easier to use.

Our fully-fledged search interface now allows users to Copy complete JSON and Copy API link and ease your workflow implementations.

New feature - IP database downloads

If all of those improvements weren’t enough, the dashboard also includes database downloads. Here are the download datasets available for easy access:

IP Geolocation Database

Anonymous IP Database

Company IP Address Database

Country IP Ranges Database

Mobile IP Database

For those who need quick access to specific data, these updates make it easier to gather the insights you need without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

Discover more ways to use IP address insights. Connect with a data expert and ask your questions today!