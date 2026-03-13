Audit Your Ad Traffic for Invalid Spend

Ad teams spend enormous effort optimizing campaigns between refining audiences, adjusting bids, testing creative, and analyzing attribution. But one of the biggest sources of performance loss often sits outside those optimization loops: invalid traffic.

Bots and proxy infrastructure can quietly absorb ad spend while inflating performance metrics. The result is distorted reporting, misleading optimization signals, and budgets that aren’t reaching real audiences.

Today, we’re introducing a new interactive tool designed to make that hidden problem easier to understand.

The AdTech Traffic Leak Audit helps you estimate how much of your ad spend may be flowing to non-human or misrepresented traffic as well as what that leakage could mean for campaign performance.

Why Invalid Traffic Is Difficult to Measure

Invalid traffic (IVT) rarely appears as a single obvious signal. Instead, it emerges from patterns across infrastructure.

Some traffic may originate from:

Residential proxy networks designed to mimic legitimate consumer traffic

Hosting infrastructure used for automated activity

VPN services masking real user origin

Misrepresented or rotating IP environments

Each signal alone can be ambiguous. However, when multiple indicators appear together, they often reveal traffic that does not represent real user engagement.