Audit Your Ad Traffic for Invalid Spend

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Ad teams spend enormous effort optimizing campaigns between refining audiences, adjusting bids, testing creative, and analyzing attribution. But one of the biggest sources of performance loss often sits outside those optimization loops: invalid traffic.
Bots and proxy infrastructure can quietly absorb ad spend while inflating performance metrics. The result is distorted reporting, misleading optimization signals, and budgets that aren’t reaching real audiences.
Today, we’re introducing a new interactive tool designed to make that hidden problem easier to understand.
The AdTech Traffic Leak Audit helps you estimate how much of your ad spend may be flowing to non-human or misrepresented traffic as well as what that leakage could mean for campaign performance.
Invalid traffic (IVT) rarely appears as a single obvious signal. Instead, it emerges from patterns across infrastructure.
Some traffic may originate from:
Each signal alone can be ambiguous. However, when multiple indicators appear together, they often reveal traffic that does not represent real user engagement.
Use IP data to flag VPNs, proxies, and traffic anomalies.
For adtech teams, the challenge is visibility. Without reliable infrastructure signals tied to each IP address, these patterns remain difficult to quantify.
Many teams know IVT exists in their traffic mix, but the harder question is how much spend it’s actually affecting.
The AdTech Traffic Leak Audit provides a simple way to estimate the potential impact of invalid traffic on your advertising spend.
The audit models how much budget may be reaching non-human traffic based on detection patterns observed in IPinfo analysis.
The result is a projection that helps answer three key questions:
For teams responsible for traffic quality, this provides a starting point for understanding where performance may be leaking.
Use the Traffic Leak Audit to estimate how much of your ad spend may be reaching anonymized infrastructure.
Invalid traffic wastes budget and distorts decision-making.
When automated or misrepresented traffic blends into campaign data, it can:
Over time, those distortions compound. Campaign decisions get made based on traffic that never represented real audiences in the first place.
Understanding where that traffic may be entering your campaigns is the first step toward correcting it.
The AdTech Traffic Leak Audit was designed to make the hidden cost of invalid traffic easier to visualize.
By translating infrastructure signals into estimated spend impact, the tool provides a clearer view of where ad budgets may be leaking and how improving traffic quality can unlock better campaign performance.
Try the AdTech Traffic Leak Audit and see how much spend your campaigns may be losing to invalid traffic.
Meghan is the content strategist at IPinfo, where she develops and writes content for users to better understand the value of IP data and IPinfo products.