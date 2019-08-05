IPinfo At Black Hat And Def Con - IPinfo.io blog

5 years ago by IPinfo Team — 3 min read API trialing, Abuse contact API, and IPinfo at Black Hat and DEF CON

As of today, Ken (Head of Customer Solutions) and I will be in attendance at this week’s Black Hat and DEF CON security conferences in Las Vegas!

If you’d like to set up a meeting so we can talk with you about how IPinfo is the IP address data API you or your business should rely on, shoot us a DM on Twitter (@ipinfio) or send an email to ben@ipinfo.io.

The two of us will be in Vegas until the 11th, so don’t hesitate to reach out. We’d love to talk with you about IPinfo and cybersecurity.

IPinfo for Cybersecurity

Speaking of cybersecurity, we’re excited to release our IPinfo for Cybersecurity page!

We recognize the security industry is an extremely important one, and it’s one that we cater to many customers in, so we’ve built this page to share what our current cybersecurity customers (such as GreyNoise) have to say about us and explain how we can assist individuals and businesses across the industry.

Features/API Trialing Page

Just yesterday, we also launched our Features page, which you can find right now by logging in to your Dashboard.

Up until this week, receiving trial access to one of our paid APIs required you to contact our support or sales team. Now, through our Features page, this is entirely a self-service process.

Our Features page shows three things:

The features you have access to under your current plan

The APIs that you’re currently trialing

A list of available APIs you can trial

With one click, you can begin a free, seven-day trial for any (or all) of our APIs. We’re proud of our data and the way we serve it to customers, so we’re more than happy to give users a chance to try out any of our APIs before they make a commitment to upgrading.

Included in our API trialing system is a brand-new API that we’ve released at the same time: our abuse contact API.

On our abuse contact API page, we explain what fields you’ll see in the response and even provide a demo that allows you to run an instant check of any IP’s abuse contact’s email address.

Also included on this page are several examples of use cases, a full sample response, and a direct link to start a free trial with this API.

Our team has been hard at work throughout the year to continue improving our services and establish IPinfo as the best IP address data provider out there. As we close out the year, we’ll continue bringing updates — case studies, use case pages, and more.

We just shipped an update that significantly reduces API request latency for a lot of our requests (and we get 20 billion a month)! We'll be writing up full technical details soon, but here's a preview of our latency graph: pic.twitter.com/rPxJg83Wn7 — IPinfo.io – The Trusted Source for IP Address Data (@ipinfoio) August 5, 2019

As always, feel free to reach out to our support team with any questions, concerns, or feedback, and we hope to see you in Vegas this week!

