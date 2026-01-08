How Accurate IP Data Powers Scalable Website Personalization

Website visitors expect content, offers, and messaging tailored to their location, delivered instantly, without friction. For businesses building personalization engines, this creates a critical challenge: your entire strategy stands or falls on the accuracy of your IP geolocation data.

When geolocation data is wrong, personalization fails. Visitors see irrelevant content, conversions drop, and support tickets pile up. But when you get it right? Personalization becomes a revenue multiplier.

From Problem Feature to Primary Revenue Driver: The If-So Story

If-So, a WordPress plugin provider serving millions of monthly sessions worldwide, learned this lesson firsthand. Their platform enables website owners to deliver location-specific experiences by automatically detecting visitor locations and adapting content, messaging, and offers in real-time.

When they first introduced geolocation and geotargeting features powered by a third-party IP data provider, customer response was enthusiastic. Then the complaints started rolling in, city-level detection was frequently wrong, turning their breakthrough feature into a liability.

The problem wasn't the concept. It was the data.

"Customers were complaining about locations not being true, especially at the city level. We knew we had something valuable, but the data quality was holding us back."

- Josef Carmeli, Founder and CEO of If-So

The Transformation

If-So benchmarked multiple providers and the results were stark: IPinfo achieved 82% accuracy vs. their previous provider's 50%: a 32 percentage point improvement.

After switching to IPinfo in 2021, the results were immediate:

Customer complaints dropped to near-zero

Geolocation became their primary revenue driver, powering 50%+ of sales

API usage scaled 5-6x, from ~2 million to 12 million requests per month

4+ years of partnership has led to continuous growth

"IPinfo gave us the accuracy and reliability we needed to scale geolocation into the core of our platform.

- Josef Carmeli, Founder and CEO of If-So