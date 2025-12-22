🤔 The problem

If-So started by providing WordPress users with content personalization capabilities through an easy-to-use plugin. As they explored new ways to add value for their customers, they introduced geolocation and geotargeting features powered by a third-party IP data provider they were using at the time. The response was immediate: customers were excited about the potential to deliver location-specific experiences and content targeting based on visitor geography. However, as adoption of these geolocation features grew, so did the accuracy problems. The IP data from their previous provider wasn't meeting the precision standards their customers needed, particularly at the city level. What started as a promising new feature quickly became a source of customer frustration and limited If-So's ability to confidently scale their geolocation services. Prior to adopting IPinfo, If-So faced: