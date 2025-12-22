IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database
How If-So Scaled Its Personalization Platform With More Accurate IP Geolocation Data

About If-So

If-So is a WordPress plugin provider serving users worldwide with millions of monthly sessions. Their easy-to-integrate solution enables website owners to deliver location-specific experiences by automatically detecting visitor locations and adapting content, messaging, and offers in real-time.

    Josef Carmeli
    2021
    If-So
    Geolocation API
The Challenge of Scaling Geolocation Services with Inaccurate Data

If-So started by providing WordPress users with content personalization capabilities through an easy-to-use plugin. As they explored new ways to add value for their customers, they introduced geolocation and geotargeting features powered by a third-party IP data provider they were using at the time. The response was immediate: customers were excited about the potential to deliver location-specific experiences and content targeting based on visitor geography. However, as adoption of these geolocation features grew, so did the accuracy problems. The IP data from their previous provider wasn't meeting the precision standards their customers needed, particularly at the city level. What started as a promising new feature quickly became a source of customer frustration and limited If-So's ability to confidently scale their geolocation services. Prior to adopting IPinfo, If-So faced:

  • Inaccurate city-level geolocation data that resulted in persistent customer complaints about incorrect location detection
  • Limited confidence in data quality that restricted their ability to expand geolocation-based services and make them a core offering
  • Missed revenue opportunities as concerns about data reliability prevented them from investing more heavily in geolocation features

Without reliable, accurate IP data, If-So couldn't confidently expand their geolocation services, which meant leaving significant revenue potential on the table despite clear customer demand.

"We saw the potential and interest in the new geolocation personalization feature, but our growth was limited by the accuracy at the time. Customers were complaining about locations not being true, especially at the city level. We knew we had something valuable, but the data quality was holding us back."

Benchmarking a New Geolocation Partner

Josef and his team knew that better geolocation data would be essential to growing their business and building customer trust. While evaluating data providers, If-So conducted tests to compare accuracy across multiple IP geolocation solutions to measure city-level accuracy within a 50km radius. The results were clear: IPinfo significantly outperformed the competition. In their testing, IPinfo achieved 82% accuracy within 50km, compared to 50% from their previous provider — a 32-point improvement. This dramatic difference in data quality made the decision straightforward. They needed a solution that:

  • Delivered precise city-level geolocation accuracy to eliminate customer complaints
  • Provided fast, responsive customer support for any data accuracy issues
  • Offered easy API integration for their WordPress plugin
  • Enabled them to confidently scale their geolocation services as a core revenue driver

"We did our own benchmarking and proof of concept, and the results were clear. IPinfo achieved an impressive 32 percentage point improvement compared to our previous provider. The accuracy difference was significant enough that we could finally be confident in making geolocation our primary focus."

Easy Integration, Exceptional Support

If-So integrated IPinfo's geolocation API into their WordPress plugin in 2021 and because IPinfo’s data is more accurate, If-So has scaled its geotargeting feature with confidence enabling more advanced, granular, and reliable personalization at scale. The integration process was straightforward, requiring minimal developer time. If-So uses IPinfo's data to:

  • Display location-specific content and offers tailored to each visitor's country, state, or city
  • Create dynamic, geo-targeted landing pages that automatically adapt based on visitor location
  • Implement Dynamic Keyword Insertion (DKI) to personalize messaging and CTAs by geography
  • Schedule content by timezone ensuring time-sensitive promotions display at the right moment
  • Build location-based user segments for more sophisticated personalization strategies
  • Deliver continent and regional targeting for international targeting and customization

"The API integration was easy. One of the things I really like is that you have a quick support turnaround when needed for any corrections, usually much faster than the 48 hours SLA."

From Feature to Core Revenue Driver

By integrating IPinfo's accurate geolocation data, If-So transformed its business model and customer offering. The improvement in data quality didn't just reduce complaints, it enabled a complete strategic shift that made geolocation the cornerstone of their service. Since partnering with IPinfo in 2021, If-So has experienced remarkable growth. Their API usage has scaled 5-6x, growing from approximately 2 million requests per month in early 2021 to almost 12 million requests per month by late 2025. This exponential growth reflects not only their expanding customer base, but also the increased confidence their clients have in deploying geolocation-based features at the core of their website strategies. Key Results:

  • 32% improvement in city-level accuracy compared to their previous provider
  • 50%+ of sales now driven by geolocation services
  • 5-6x growth in API usage, scaling from ~2 million to 11.4 million requests per month
  • Near-elimination of location accuracy complaints from their customer base
  • Sub-48-hour support response times for any data accuracy issues
  • 4+ years of partnership with continuous service growth

Thanks to IPinfo's accuracy, If-So has significantly expanded its geolocation capabilities, which have become central to their service quality and strategic direction.

"IPinfo gave us the accuracy and reliability we needed to scale geolocation into the core of our platform. After switching, customer complaints dropped and we gained the confidence to build new features around location."

