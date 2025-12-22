If-So started by providing WordPress users with content personalization capabilities through an easy-to-use plugin. As they explored new ways to add value for their customers, they introduced geolocation and geotargeting features powered by a third-party IP data provider they were using at the time. The response was immediate: customers were excited about the potential to deliver location-specific experiences and content targeting based on visitor geography. However, as adoption of these geolocation features grew, so did the accuracy problems. The IP data from their previous provider wasn't meeting the precision standards their customers needed, particularly at the city level. What started as a promising new feature quickly became a source of customer frustration and limited If-So's ability to confidently scale their geolocation services. Prior to adopting IPinfo, If-So faced:
Without reliable, accurate IP data, If-So couldn't confidently expand their geolocation services, which meant leaving significant revenue potential on the table despite clear customer demand.
"We saw the potential and interest in the new geolocation personalization feature, but our growth was limited by the accuracy at the time. Customers were complaining about locations not being true, especially at the city level. We knew we had something valuable, but the data quality was holding us back."
Josef and his team knew that better geolocation data would be essential to growing their business and building customer trust. While evaluating data providers, If-So conducted tests to compare accuracy across multiple IP geolocation solutions to measure city-level accuracy within a 50km radius. The results were clear: IPinfo significantly outperformed the competition. In their testing, IPinfo achieved 82% accuracy within 50km, compared to 50% from their previous provider — a 32-point improvement. This dramatic difference in data quality made the decision straightforward. They needed a solution that:
"We did our own benchmarking and proof of concept, and the results were clear. IPinfo achieved an impressive 32 percentage point improvement compared to our previous provider. The accuracy difference was significant enough that we could finally be confident in making geolocation our primary focus."
If-So integrated IPinfo's geolocation API into their WordPress plugin in 2021 and because IPinfo’s data is more accurate, If-So has scaled its geotargeting feature with confidence enabling more advanced, granular, and reliable personalization at scale. The integration process was straightforward, requiring minimal developer time. If-So uses IPinfo's data to:
"The API integration was easy. One of the things I really like is that you have a quick support turnaround when needed for any corrections, usually much faster than the 48 hours SLA."
By integrating IPinfo's accurate geolocation data, If-So transformed its business model and customer offering. The improvement in data quality didn't just reduce complaints, it enabled a complete strategic shift that made geolocation the cornerstone of their service. Since partnering with IPinfo in 2021, If-So has experienced remarkable growth. Their API usage has scaled 5-6x, growing from approximately 2 million requests per month in early 2021 to almost 12 million requests per month by late 2025. This exponential growth reflects not only their expanding customer base, but also the increased confidence their clients have in deploying geolocation-based features at the core of their website strategies. Key Results:
Thanks to IPinfo's accuracy, If-So has significantly expanded its geolocation capabilities, which have become central to their service quality and strategic direction.
"IPinfo gave us the accuracy and reliability we needed to scale geolocation into the core of our platform. After switching, customer complaints dropped and we gained the confidence to build new features around location."