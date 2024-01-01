API Response Comparison
Not sure which API you'll need, or the differences between them? Here are some sample responses that you'll get back showing the differences between our plans.
Basic API
Here's the response you'll get from our free and basic API. It includes geolocation data, the hostname (if one exists), and the ASN details as an
org field:
{
"ip": "38.104.128.99",
"city": "San Francisco",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.7864,-122.3892",
"org": "AS174 Cogent Communications",
"postal": "94105",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles"
}
Standard API
Our standard plan includes the same fields, except instead of the
org field it has an
asn object which in addition to the number and name also includes the ASN's domain, the corresponding BGP route that this ASN announces, and the ASN type. The type, which we automatically classify based on a large number of different features, is one of
business,
isp or
hosting.
{
"ip": "38.104.128.99",
"city": "San Francisco",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.7864,-122.3892",
"postal": "94105",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS174",
"name": "Cogent Communications",
"domain": "cogentco.com",
"route": "38.0.0.0/8",
"type": "isp"
}
}
Pro API
Our pro plan includes everything from the standard plan, plus company and carrier details. In the example below you can see the
company object in the response shows that the "American Heart Association" is the company actually using this IP address, we can also see their domain and type. Just like the ASN type, the company type is automatically classified based on a large number of different features, and is one of
business,
isp or
hosting.
{
"ip": "38.104.128.99",
"city": "San Francisco",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.7864,-122.3892",
"postal": "94105",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS174",
"name": "Cogent Communications",
"domain": "cogentco.com",
"route": "38.0.0.0/8",
"type": "isp"
},
"company": {
"name": "Message Systems",
"domain": "sparkpost.com",
"type": "business"
}
}
If we've detected that the IP address is very highly likely to be used exclusively for mobile carrier traffic then we'll also return a
carrier object:
{
"ip": "66.87.125.72",
"hostname": "ip-66-87-125-72.spfdma.spcsdns.net",
"city": "Springfield",
"region": "Massachusetts",
"country": "US",
"loc": "42.0999,-72.5783",
"postal": "01105",
"timezone": "America/New_York",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS10507",
"name": "Sprint Personal Communications Systems",
"domain": "sprint.net",
"route": "66.87.125.0/24",
"type": "isp"
},
"company": {
"name": "Sprint Springfield POP",
"domain": "sprint.com",
"type": "isp"
},
"carrier": {
"name": "Sprint Corporation",
"mcc": "310",
"mnc": "120"
}
}
Enterprise API
If you need custom fields or additional data contact our sales team to discuss.