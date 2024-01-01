API Response Comparison

Not sure which API you'll need, or the differences between them? Here are some sample responses that you'll get back showing the differences between our plans.

Basic API

Here's the response you'll get from our free and basic API. It includes geolocation data, the hostname (if one exists), and the ASN details as an org field:

{ "ip" : "38.104.128.99" , "city" : "San Francisco" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.7864,-122.3892" , "org" : "AS174 Cogent Communications" , "postal" : "94105" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" }

Standard API

Our standard plan includes the same fields, except instead of the org field it has an asn object which in addition to the number and name also includes the ASN's domain, the corresponding BGP route that this ASN announces, and the ASN type. The type, which we automatically classify based on a large number of different features, is one of business , isp or hosting .

{ "ip" : "38.104.128.99" , "city" : "San Francisco" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.7864,-122.3892" , "postal" : "94105" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS174" , "name" : "Cogent Communications" , "domain" : "cogentco.com" , "route" : "38.0.0.0/8" , "type" : "isp" } }

Pro API

Our pro plan includes everything from the standard plan, plus company and carrier details. In the example below you can see the company object in the response shows that the "American Heart Association" is the company actually using this IP address, we can also see their domain and type. Just like the ASN type, the company type is automatically classified based on a large number of different features, and is one of business , isp or hosting .

{ "ip" : "38.104.128.99" , "city" : "San Francisco" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.7864,-122.3892" , "postal" : "94105" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS174" , "name" : "Cogent Communications" , "domain" : "cogentco.com" , "route" : "38.0.0.0/8" , "type" : "isp" } , "company" : { "name" : "Message Systems" , "domain" : "sparkpost.com" , "type" : "business" } }

If we've detected that the IP address is very highly likely to be used exclusively for mobile carrier traffic then we'll also return a carrier object:

{ "ip" : "66.87.125.72" , "hostname" : "ip-66-87-125-72.spfdma.spcsdns.net" , "city" : "Springfield" , "region" : "Massachusetts" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "42.0999,-72.5783" , "postal" : "01105" , "timezone" : "America/New_York" , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS10507" , "name" : "Sprint Personal Communications Systems" , "domain" : "sprint.net" , "route" : "66.87.125.0/24" , "type" : "isp" } , "company" : { "name" : "Sprint Springfield POP" , "domain" : "sprint.com" , "type" : "isp" } , "carrier" : { "name" : "Sprint Corporation" , "mcc" : "310" , "mnc" : "120" } }

Enterprise API

If you need custom fields or additional data contact our sales team to discuss.