IPinfo Standard
For cybersecurity analysts and fraud prevention teams, IPinfo Standard provides a powerful layer of security data by uncovering VPNs, connections via a hosting provider, and more. Gain deeper visibility into potential threats and maintain greater control over security risks.
Accurate IP Privacy Data
Direct service connections and proprietary probe network handshakes.
20 IP Data Attributes
Specific anonymous IP information, including proxy service identification.
Fast & Reliable
Seamless API setup, priority support, and consistently accurate data updates.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
99.999% Uptime
Why Choose IPinfo Standard?
Go beyond IP geolocation. With privacy detection and ASN data, you’ll uncover critical context behind every IP address—enabling better fraud protection and compliance. With comprehensive global coverage for both IPv4 and IPv6, IPinfo ensures fast and dependable data. Start with 250k monthly requests and scale effortlessly as your needs expand.
Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.
What's Included in IPinfo Standard
Sample Response
Available Data Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|ip
|IP address queried
|hostname
|Hostname associated with the IP address (from rDNS records)
|anycast
|True if the IP is using anycast routing
|city
|City of the IP location
|region
|Region name of the IP location
|country
|Country name of the IP location
|loc
|Latitude and longitude coordinates
|postal
|Postal or ZIP code
|timezone
|Local timezone
|asn.asn
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|asn.name
|Name of the ASN organization
|asn.domain
|Domain or website of the ASN organization
|asn.route
|Route prefix for the ASN
|asn.type
|Type of organization (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
|privacy.vpn
|True if the IP is associated with a VPN
|privacy.proxy
|True if the IP is associated with a proxy
|privacy.tor
|True if the IP is associated with Tor
|privacy.relay
|True if the IP is associated with a private relay (e.g., Apple Private Relay)
|privacy.hosting
|True if the IP belongs to hosting infrastructure
|privacy.service
|Name of the privacy service (if applicable)
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start With IPinfo Standard?
Unlock accurate and detailed IP data starting with 250k monthly requests and scale as needed. Access our easy-to-use API for hassle-free integration and immediate results.Get Started Now
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo Standard
IPinfo Standard supports organizations that require greater visibility into high-risk or anonymized traffic—from cybersecurity operations to regulatory compliance teams. By detecting VPNs, proxies, Tors, and relays in real time, IPinfo Standard empowers you to proactively stop fraud, enhance user verification, and remain compliant with evolving data protection rules.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
Quickly detect connections masked by VPNs, proxies, Tor exit nodes, and other anonymizing services. This level of insight allows security teams to flag suspicious behavior, reduce unauthorized access, and strengthen overall fraud defenses. By integrating IPinfo Standard into your SOC or SIEM tools, you gain immediate visibility into potential threats, making it easier to trigger extra verification steps, block risky connections, and respond effectively to emerging fraud patterns.
Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech
Organizations subject to GDPR, CCPA, or other legal frameworks can use IPinfo Standard’s data to pinpoint user locations and detect anonymized IPs. This ensures that you uphold regional data handling rules, minimize risks of non-compliance, and maintain audit-ready records. In industries like gaming, confirming that users are who they claim to be—and not hiding behind anonymizing services—is essential. IPinfo Standard helps teams enforce location-based rules, comply with age or jurisdiction restrictions, and maintain transparency in high-stakes transactions.
Access Control & Account Security
Enhance login security by checking whether users are connecting via anonymizing tools. If an IP is flagged, you can automatically trigger multi-factor authentication (MFA) or require additional identity checks, helping you lock down critical systems. Building a zero-trust environment often means validating every connection. With IPinfo Standard, you can easily identify hidden, high-risk IPs and apply more stringent policies to maintain consistent trust boundaries.
Incident Investigation & Analysis
When incidents do occur, IP privacy data provides essential clues about whether attackers leveraged anonymizing IPs or compromised networks. This improves post-incident investigations and strengthens your understanding of ongoing threat trends. Combine historical logs of anonymized IP connections with live detection to maintain a comprehensive view of your threat landscape, enabling proactive measures and continuous improvement of your security posture.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.
Olegas Murasko
VP Engineering, TransferGo
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Standard, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
